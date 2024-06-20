LCRD/Pune Division PNE LCRD/PNEL/ 70 /2024-'25 19.06.2024 SALE NOTICE NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules). Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 09th of January 2023 calling upon the borrower(s) 1. Mr. Vishwas Sandipan Jogdand, S/o Mr. Sandipan Jogdand, carrying business in the name and style of M/s J Vishwas Enterprise (formerly known as J Vishwas Enterprises) Office No. 9, Namrata Commercial Centre, Talegaon Station, Talegaon Dhabhade, Tal - Mawal, Pune, Maharashtra - 410507 // Plot No. B-53, Vatan Nagar, Talegaon Station, Near Ganpati Temple, Talegaon Dhabhade, Tal - Mawal, Pune, Maharashtra 410507, 2.Mrs. Rekha Vishwas Jogdand , W/o Mr. Vishwas Sandipan Jogdand, Plot No. B-53, Vatan Nagar, Talegaon Station, Near Ganpati Temple, Talegaon Dhabhade, Tal - Mawal, Pune, Maharashtra - 410507, 3.Mr. Rajkumar Vijaykumar Deodhare , S/o Mr. Vijaykumar Jagannathrao Deodhare, 23 D, Malwadi, Post Induri Maval, Chakan Road, Near Aishwarya Regency, Majawadi, Pune, Maharashtra - 410507. to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being: SL No. Account Number Amount Due Due as on A 18196900000700 ₹ 85,37,917.85 (Rupees Eighty-Five Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand Nine 29.12.2022 Hundred Seventeen ans paise Eighty-Five only) B 18195500000284 ₹3,36,64,938/- (Rupees Three Crore Thirty-Six Lakh Sixty-Four 06.01.2023 Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-Eight only) C 18196900000247 ₹1,59,36,557.83(Rupees One Crore Fifty-Nine Lakh Thirty-Six 30.12.2022 Thousand Five Hundred Fifty-Seven and paise Eighty-Three only) Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 03rd of November 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 23rd of July 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of: SL No. Account Number Amount Due Due as on A 18196900000700 ₹ 1,00,05,109.85 (Rupees One Crore Five Thousand One Hundred Nine 29.05.2024 and Paise Eighty Five only) B 18195500000284 ₹4,21,76,911/- (Rupees Four Crore Twenty-One Lakh Seventy Six 31.05.2024 Thousand Nine Hundred Eleven only) C 18196900000247 ₹1,98,15,681.83(Rupees One Crore Ninety Eight Lakh Fifteen 30.05.2024 Thousand Six Hundred Eighty One and paise Eighty-Three only) Page 1 of 4 The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 08669731676

LCRD/Pune Division The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder. "While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset." Description of Mortgage Property Property 1 All that piece and parcel of Residential Bunglow area admeasuring 1817.90 Sq.ft/168.95 Sq.Mtr consisting of Ground Floor + 1st Floor existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon standing on Plot No. 27 admeasuring area 464.37 Sq.Mtrs (as per 7,12 extract)having CTS No 1732 area 506.09 Sq.mtr (as per CTS No) corresponding Municipal House Property No Vidyavihar 27 and situated at Vidyavihar Colony, S.No. 62 at Talegaon Dabhade, Taluk Maval, District Pune, within the limits of Talegaon Dabhade Nagar Parishad and for the purpose or registration within the limits of concerned offices of Sub Registrar Maval Pune, bounded on East by: 30 ft Internal Colony Road, West by: Plot No. 24 and 25, CTS No. 1729 and 1730, North by: Plot No. 26, CTS No. 1733 and South by: Plot No26, CTS No. 1731. [Mortgaged by 1st and 2nd of you] Property 2 All that piece and parcel of Residential Plot No. 16 admeasuring area 522 Sq Mtrs, together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in S. No. 406+408 (Old 660+662), CTS No. 7608, Behind Thanda Mamla Hotel, Old Pune-Mumbai Highway, Indrapuri Colony, Talegaon Dabhade, Taluk Maval, District Pune, Maharashtra State within the registration Sub District of Maval, bounded on East by: CTS No. 7607, West by: CTS No. 7609, North by: CTS No. 7683 and South by: Mumbai Pune Road. [Mortgaged by 3rd of you.] The above properties are also charged/mortgaged to Cash Credit loan with number 18195500000276 (having balance outstanding of ₹6,38,69,611.65 as on 31-05-2024) in the name M/s Indian Greenhouse Pvt. Ltd which became NPA on 18.01.2023 and demand notice for the same was served on 30.01.2023. Place of Auction & The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Availability of Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 Tender Forms Page 2 of 4 The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 08669731676

LCRD/Pune Division Terms and Conditions The reserve price below which the properties will not be sold are, Sr. No 1 2 Reserve price ₹ ₹1,60,00,000/- ₹1,20,00,000/- Rupees One Crore Sixty Lakhs Only Rupees One Crore Twenty Lakhs Only EMD 10% ₹16,00,000/- ₹12,00,000/- Rupees Sixteen Lakhs Only Rupees Twelve Lakhs Only The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune OR by RTGS/NEFT at following bank details as mentioned above being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted RTGS/NEFT Details Name- The Federal Bank Ltd A/c No-06080051030001 IFSC- FDRL0000608 Branch- LCRD Pune Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.00 PM on 22 nd July 2024. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune

Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 on 23 rd of July 2024 at 11.30 AM when the tenders will be opened. After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee, Property Tax, Society Dues, MSEB Charges etc. as applicable as per Law . It is informed to all intending bidders that a Regular Civil Suit bearing number R.C.S/16/2024 is ongoing in Civil Court Senior Division, Vadgaon Maval . To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there is no encumbrance other than that mentioned in point j on the property. However, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The Page 3 of 4 The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 08669731676