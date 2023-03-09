Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Jagdish Prasad Vishwakarma
03/09/2023 | 01:12am EST
Loan Collection & Recovery
Department / Mumbai Division
Ref No - BBYO/SRTREG/
/2022-23
Date: 08-03-2023
SALE NOTICE
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 15/07/2021 calling upon the borrowers namely (1) Mr. Jagdish Prasad Vishwakarma and co-obligants (2) Mrs. Malti, both residing at 52, Khatri Nagar, Nr. Golani Dhanti, Radana, Udhana, Surat, Gujarat - 394210, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 17,79,219.75 (Rupees Seventeen Lakh Seventy Nine Thousand Two Hundred Nineteen and Paisa Seventy Five Only) together with interest, costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the saipd notice.
Whereas the Borrower(s)/guarantor(s) having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the undersigned on behalf of The Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 18/09/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / guarantors / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby gives notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 11/04/2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS, AS IS WHAT IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising an amount of Rs. 19,09,698.75 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Nine Thousand Six Hundred Ninety Eight and Paisa Seventy Five Only) as on 11/04/2023 together with further interest and costs/other charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties sealed tenders for purchasing the properties subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
Description of the Property
All that piece and parcel of Plot no. 176 (after KJP new block no. 196/B/176), B type, admeasuring about 48 sq. yards, together with undivided proportionate share in road and COP admeasuring
20.68 sq. meters of the housing society known as Nilkanth Park, situated on land bearing New block no. 196/B [Block no. 204(R.S. No. 180/3), Block No. 205(R.S. No. 181/2-A), Block no. 196 (R.S. no. 181/2-B) and Block no. 197(R.S. no. 179/3 and 181/1)], of Mouje Sania Kande, Taluka Choryasi and District Surat, Gujarat bounded in East by Society Road, West by Plot no. 215, North by Plot no. 177 and South by Plot no. 175.
Terms and Conditions
The Reserve price below which the properties will not be sold for is Rs. 19,55,000.00 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Fifty Five Thousand Only).
The properties will be sold by e-auction through the Bank's approved service provider M/S E-Procurement Technologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger on 11-04-2023 between 11 AM to 1 PM under the supervision of the Authorised officer of the Federal Bank.
The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department / /Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Jolly Maker Chambers II,
E-auctiontender document containing e-auction bid form, declaration, general terms and conditions of online auction sale are available in website: https:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net
The prospective bidders may avail online training on E-Auction from M/S E-ProcurementTechnologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger help line no. & email ID: Mr. Ramprasad - 8000023297 & email -ramprasad@auctiontiger.net.
Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portalhttps:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net. Bids submitted otherwise shall not be eligible for consideration.
The intending purchasers shall remit the EMD through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd. Account No. 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403, or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd, payable at Mumbai, for Rs. 1,95,500/- (Rupees One lakh Ninety Five Thousand Five Hundred Only), before 4:00pm on 10/04/2023, being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 10,000.00 for each property. The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will bere-sold.
All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Mumbai.
The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
10.No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
11.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
12.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc., before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.
13.The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 03/04/2023 between 3 pm and 5 pm with prior appointment.
14.For the further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.
15.The Borrowers/Guarantors named above may treat this as notice of thirty days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the properties.
Dated this the 08th day of March 2023 at Mumbai.
For, The Federal Bank Ltd.
Lecin C
Asst. Vice President & Branch Head
Loan Collection & Recovery Department / Mumbai Division (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department / /Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Jolly Maker Chambers II,
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:13 UTC.