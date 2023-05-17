Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Jasaka Fasteners India Private Ltd

LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION

EKMLCRD/SKC/SAR 3296/ SALE-1/ /2023

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 17-09-2019, calling upon the borrowers namely

M/S Jasaka Fasteners India Private Ltd., Reg Office at: 12/62-G, Karakunnathu House, Peringala P O, Pallikara, Ernakulam - 683565 (2) Sri.Aboobacker K E, S/o Ebrahim Karukunnathu, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565 (3) Shri.Jafar K A S/o Aboobacker Ebrahim ,Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565

Suhara Aboobacker W/o Aboobacker Ebrahim, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam Kerala - 683565 (5) K E Aliyar, S/o Karukunnathu Ahammed Ebrahim, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.1,47,58,661/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Seven Lakhs Fifty Eight Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty One Only) due under various credit facilities availed by you from Ernakulam Palarivattom branch of the Bank, within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 30-11-2021 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 22nd day of June, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising the sum of Rs. 2,40,33,346.00(Rupees Two

Crore Forty Lakh Thirty Three Thousand and Three Hundred And Forty Six Only) as on 22.06.2023 under the aforesaid credit facility together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property

1. 7.01 Ares and all improvements thereon in old Survey No.582/6A, 592/4, 593/1/1 situated in Kunnathunad Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State comprised of ( a) 3.63 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 321/11-4 in Block No.36 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Kollerill Jiji, South by Canal West by 5 meter wide road and on the North by property of Sunil Sreedhar and Jiji and (b) 3.38 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 321/11-4 in Block No.36 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by remaining property, South by property of Anil Kumar and Shilpa Anil, West by 5 meter wide road and on the North by remaining property -(LotNo.1)

The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division

Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in

Tel 0484- 2201800, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in