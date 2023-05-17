Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Jasaka Fasteners India Private Ltd
05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION
EKMLCRD/SKC/SAR 3296/ SALE-1/
/2023
SPEED POST/AD
NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas
The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 17-09-2019, calling upon the borrowers namely
M/S Jasaka Fasteners India Private Ltd., Reg Office at: 12/62-G, Karakunnathu House, Peringala P O, Pallikara, Ernakulam - 683565 (2) Sri.Aboobacker K E, S/o Ebrahim Karukunnathu, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565 (3) Shri.Jafar K A S/o Aboobacker Ebrahim ,Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565
Suhara Aboobacker W/o Aboobacker Ebrahim, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam Kerala - 683565 (5) K E Aliyar, S/o Karukunnathu Ahammed Ebrahim, Karukunnathu House, Peringala P O, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.1,47,58,661/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Seven Lakhs Fifty Eight Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty One Only) due under various credit facilities availed by you from Ernakulam Palarivattom branch of the Bank, within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice
Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 30-11-2021 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 22ndday of June, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising the sum of Rs. 2,40,33,346.00(Rupees Two
Crore Forty Lakh Thirty Three Thousand and Three Hundred And Forty Six Only) as on 22.06.2023 under the aforesaid credit facility together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property
1. 7.01 Ares and all improvements thereon in old Survey No.582/6A, 592/4, 593/1/1 situated in Kunnathunad Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State comprised of ( a) 3.63 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 321/11-4 in Block No.36 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Kollerill Jiji, South by Canal West by 5 meter wide road and on the North by property of Sunil Sreedhar and Jiji and (b) 3.38 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 321/11-4 in Block No.36 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by remaining property, South by property of Anil Kumar and Shilpa Anil, West by 5 meter wide road and on the North by remaining property -(LotNo.1)
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2201800, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
3.07 Ares with building no. VIII/886A measuring 500 sq. ft and all improvements thereon in old Survey No.449/1/10, 449/1/14 situated in Kakkanad Village, Kanayannur Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State comprised of (a) 0.61 Ares of land, Re. Sy. No. 147/6 in Block No.7 (b) 0.24 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 147/16 in Block No.7 and (c) 2.22 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 147/22 in Block No.7. and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Baby and road, South by property of Joychan, West by property of Varghese and Kunjamma and on the North by property sold by Varghese- (Lot No.2)
21.04 Ares with all improvements thereon in old Survey No.595/22, Re. Sy. No. 309/1/2 situated in Kunnathunad Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by Property of Ibrahim, Maithanimolathu, Vivathu etc., South by property of Moithu Kunjathal, West by Property of Pennala and on the North by Property of Perumamattam Muhammed.-(LotNo.3)
5.57 Ares with building no. II/583 measuring 550 sq. ft. and all improvements thereon in old Survey No.533/2 situated in Kunnathunad Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State comprised of (a) 2.58 Ares of land, Re. Sy. No. 222/2-3 in Block No.35 and (b) 2.99 Ares of land in Re. Sy. No. 222/2-4 in Block No.35 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Kavanaparambil Nazer, South by Private Mud Road, West by PWD Road and on the North by property of Pullumala Mammad -(Lot
No.4)
3.34 Ares with all improvements thereon in old Survey No. 549/1/19/1, Re. Sy. No. 310/18/3/2 in Block No.35 situated in Kunnathunad Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Radhakrishnan, South by Remaining property, West by Private Road and on the North by pathway.-(LotNo.5)
13.35 Ares and all improvements thereon in old Survey No. 461/11/2, Re. Sy. No. 190/21 in Block No.38 situated in Puthencruz Village, Kunnathunad Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property of Parappillykuzhi Mathai, South by property of Parapillykuzhi Kuriakose, West by properties of Kunjumon, Kesavan & Velayudhan and School Compound and on the North by 10 ft. road-(LotNo.6)
Terms and Conditions
1) The properties described above will be sold in separate lots on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis and the reserve price above which the properties
will be sold is
Lot No.01- ₹ 54,00,000.00 (Rupees Fifty Four Lakh Only). --
Item No.1
Lot No.02- ₹ 48,000,00.00(Rupees Forty Eight Lakhs Only)--
Item No.2
Lot No.03- ₹ 1,17,00,000.00(Rupees One Crore Seventeen Lakh Only)--
Item No.3
Lot no.04 -₹ 1,31,00,000.00(Rupees One Crores Thirty One Lakh Only)--
Item No.4
Lot No.5- ₹ 31,50,000.00(Rupees Thirty One Lakh Fifty Thousand Only)--
Item No.5
Lot No.6-₹ 63,00,000.00 (Rupees Sixty Three Lakh Only)--
Item No.6
The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them(the amount quoted shall be above the reserve price fixed) in sealed cover along with a Demand Draft/RTGS favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Ernakulam being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the properties as mentioned below, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The Demand Draft for EMD shall be sent/ handed over to the undersigned separately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledgement.
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2201800, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
EMD for Lot No.01 - ₹ 5,40,000.00 (Rupees Five Lakh Forty Thousand Only)
EMD for Lot No.02 - ₹ 4,80,000.00 (Rupees Four Lakhs Eighty Thousand Only)
₹ 13,10,000.00 (Rupees Thirteen Lakh Ten Thosand Only).
EMD for Lot No.05-
₹ 3,15,000.00 (Rupees Three Lakh Fifteen Thousand Only)
EMD for Lot No. 06- ₹ 6,30,000.00( Rupees Six Lakh Thirty Thousand Only)
For each lot, separate tenders to be submitted with separate EMD,incase if the intending purchaser is submitting tender for more than one property
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned latest by10.30 AM on
22.06.2023.
The intending purchasers / their authorized representatives shall be present along with valid photo identity proof before the undersigned at his office on22.06.2023 at 11.00 AM when the tenders will be opened. In case where the tender is submitted by an incorporated company/Partnership firm/Trust, the person representing such company Partnership firm/Trust shall produce true copy of resolution/authorization from the Company/Partnership firm/Trust.
After opening tenders, the intending bidders may be given opportunities at the discretion of the Authorized Officer to have, inter-se bidding among themselves to enhance the offer price.
The Immovable property mentioned above can be sold through private treaty also subject to the provisions under the SARFAESI Act and other prevailing laws
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD made by him / her / them shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
All payments shall be made in the form of DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Ernakulam or by way of RTGS/NEFT.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
No encumbrance or charge in respect of the property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2201800, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties.
The tenders offering price below the reserve price mentioned above will be rejected.
The Authorised Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 02.00PM and 04.00PM on 30.05.2023.
The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the undersigned in the below address and / or LCRD Ernakulam Division of the Federal Bank Ltd. at 0484-2201805 or at ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in. Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in Bank's website, https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the properties concerned before participating in the auction.
If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 17th day of May 2023 at Ernakulam.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Deputy Vice President -1(Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act.)
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2201800, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:50:08 UTC.