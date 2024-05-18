Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Hyderabad Division

LCRDHYD/VWDB/SN - 41/KBVR/ /2024-25 17th May, 2024

SALE NOTICE

(Sale through E-Auction)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 21/07/2023 calling upon the borrowers (1), Kureti Bala Venkata Ramana alias Ramana K.B.V, S/o Sri Sambasiva Rao Kureti, D. No. 41-8/3-4, Kottu Subbarao Street, Krishnalanka, Vijayawada (urban), Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh - 520013; (2) Kureti Kusuma, W/o Kureti Bala Venkata Ramana, D. No. 41-8/3-4, Kottu Subbarao Street, Krishnalanka, Vijayawada (urban), Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh - 520013; to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹.24,96,487/- (Rupees Twenty Four Lakh Ninety Six Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Seven only) due under your loan A/c. No. 14605500002126 as on 11-01-2023, with further interest @12.55% per annum with yearly rests and overdue interest @4% per annum from 12-01-2023 availed from Vijayawada Patamata Branch and costs thereon within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 23/11/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 24th June 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " and "WHATEVER THERE IS" and "WITHOUT RECOURSE" under Rules 8

9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹.28,84,291/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Lakhs Eighty Four Thousand Two Hundred Ninety One Only) as on 05-05-2024 with future interest @ 13.15% per annum with yearly rests along with overdue/penal interest @ 4% per annum from 12-01-2024 till the date of realization plus costs/charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES

Schedule 1:

All the piece and parcel of Residential Flat with No. 401 admeasuring 1302.40 Sq.feet along with an UDS of

29.00 Sq. yards out of 490.35 Sq. yards together with all building and structures thereon and all plant and machinery attached to the earth or permanently fastened to anything attached to the earth both present and future and all other improvements thereon comprised in RS No. 14, Door No 19-99(old), 18- 287(darimila) and 23-237/2 (present) Third Floor, Sri Ramalingeswara Residency, Ass No. 8251 (old), 8734

