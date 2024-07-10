1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai

Division

BBYO/NBYREG/USR/SALE NOTICE/ /2024-2025 Date: 10/07/2024

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act, issued a demand notice dated 26/02/2020 as contemplated under Section 13 (2) of the Act calling upon you the borrowers, (1)

Mr. Kiran Prahladan Panicker, (2) Mr. Prahladan G Panicker, (3) Mrs. Sheela Prahlad, and (4) Mrs. Binitha Balan, all residing at Aai Dada Nivas, Brahman Pada, Shantinagar, Kalyan - Ambernath Road, Near Shantigram Vidyamandir, Ulhasnagar 3, Dist. Thane - 421002 and also at Flat No. 104, 1st Floor, Building No. A-17,Daffodil Shrishti Hills CHSL, Shrishti Hills Complex, Ambernath (West), Thane - 421304, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs.22,22,313/- (Rupees Twenty Two Lakhs Twenty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Thirteen Only) together with further interest thereon with monthly rests till payment being the amount due under various credit facilities availed by them from our Branch: Ulhasnagar within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 09th day of June 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 20/08/2024, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

Rs.29,14,018.52 (Rupees Twenty Nine Lakhs Fourteen Thousand Eighteen and Paisa Fifty Two Only) as on 18/10/2022 (claim amount as per Original Application filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - 3, Mumbai, vide O.A No.923 of 2023) along with further interest, charges and cost thereon from 19/10/2022 due from you under the various loan accounts till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

