KTMB/VBJ/SEPF/2014/2023-24
Date: 22-08-2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 06-12-2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or
- M/S Manarkkattu thearters Pvt. Ltd, pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
- Mr. Mikesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
- Mr. Sumesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
- Mr. Rajesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
- Joseph Joseph, S/o Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
- Lucy Mary Mikesh, W/o Mikesh Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice as shown below
Account number
Amount
Rate of Interest
10975600003272
Rs. 10,73,461/-
14.40% with monthly rests
10977600003732
Rs. 1,00,72,061/-
13.50% with monthly rests
10975500006052
Rs. 32,80,209/-
11.40% with yearly rests
10975500006060
Rs. 31,65,661/-
11.30% with yearly rests
10975500006078
Rs. 29,15,757/-
11.30% with yearly rests
Total
Rs. 2,05,07,149/-
as on 06-12-2021 together with further interest and costs from 07-12-2021 thereon, till payment being the amount due under the aforesaid Loan limits availed of by them from our Br. Pala within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication in the newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18thSeptember 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS AND WHATEVER THERE IS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues as shown below
Account number
Amount
Rate of Interest
10975600003272
Rs. 1,48,411/-
16.40% with monthly rests
10977600003732
Rs. 2,22,517/-
16.60% with monthly rests
10975500006052
Rs. 41,70,061/-
14.70% with yearly rests
10975500006060
Rs. 40,21,027/-
14.70% with yearly rests
10975500006078
Rs. 37,03,637/-
14.70% with yearly rests
Total
Rs. 1,22,65,653/-
of Rs. 1,22,65,653/- (Rupees One Crore twenty two lakhs sixty five thousand six hundred and fifty three only) as on 18-09-2023 with interest and other cost from 19-09-2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
- All that piece and parcel of the landed property admeasuring 7.28 Ares (17.98 Cents) in Re.Sy.No. 98/4-3 in block No. 80 and bounded on the North by Manarkkattu theater vaka sthalam, South by Veluthedathu Parambil Vaka Sthalam, East by Property of Manarkkattu Rajesh, West by Property of Manarkkattu Mikesh and Veluthedathuparambil Vaka Sthalangal in Lalam Village, Meenachil taluk, Kottayam District, Kerala State
- All that piece and parcel of the landed property admeasuring 1.14 Ares (2.81 Cents) comprising of (a) 0.45 Ares in Re.Sy.No. 98/5-3 in block No. 80 and bounded on the North by Mikesh Josephs Property, South by Property of K.J
Jose and K.J Cherian, East by K.J Jose and K.J Cherians property and West by Pala-Thodupuzha road in Lalam Village, Meenachil taluk, Kottayam District, Kerala State
(b) 0.69 Ares in Re.Sy.No. 98/5-2 in Vlock No. 80 and bounded on the North by Mikesh Joseph property, South by K.J Jose and K.J Cherians property, East by K.J Jose and K.J Cherians Property and West by Pala-Thodupuzha Road in Lalam Village, Meenachil taluk, Kottayam District, Kerala State.
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold isRs. 2,95,00,000/- (Rupees Two crores ninety five lakhs only)
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pala Branch forRs. 29,50,000/- (RupeesTwenty-ninelakhs fifty thousand only) being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4:30 P.M. on 16th September 2023
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on 10:00 AM on 18th September 2023 when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pala Branch
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 10:00 AM and 03:30 PM 16th September 2023. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Assistant Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
