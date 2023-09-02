KTMB/VBJ/SEPF/2014/2023-24 Date: 22-08-2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 06-12-2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or

M/S Manarkkattu thearters Pvt. Ltd, pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575 Mr. Mikesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575 Mr. Sumesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575 Mr. Rajesh Joseph, S/o Joseph Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575 Joseph Joseph, S/o Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575 Lucy Mary Mikesh, W/o Mikesh Joseph, Manarkkattu House, Pala P.O, Kottayam District - 686575

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice as shown below

Account number Amount Rate of Interest 10975600003272 Rs. 10,73,461/- 14.40% with monthly rests 10977600003732 Rs. 1,00,72,061/- 13.50% with monthly rests 10975500006052 Rs. 32,80,209/- 11.40% with yearly rests 10975500006060 Rs. 31,65,661/- 11.30% with yearly rests 10975500006078 Rs. 29,15,757/- 11.30% with yearly rests Total Rs. 2,05,07,149/-

as on 06-12-2021 together with further interest and costs from 07-12-2021 thereon, till payment being the amount due under the aforesaid Loan limits availed of by them from our Br. Pala within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication in the newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18thSeptember 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS AND WHATEVER THERE IS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues as shown below

Account number Amount Rate of Interest 10975600003272 Rs. 1,48,411/- 16.40% with monthly rests 10977600003732 Rs. 2,22,517/- 16.60% with monthly rests 10975500006052 Rs. 41,70,061/- 14.70% with yearly rests 10975500006060 Rs. 40,21,027/- 14.70% with yearly rests 10975500006078 Rs. 37,03,637/- 14.70% with yearly rests Total Rs. 1,22,65,653/-

of Rs. 1,22,65,653/- (Rupees One Crore twenty two lakhs sixty five thousand six hundred and fifty three only) as on 18-09-2023 with interest and other cost from 19-09-2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY