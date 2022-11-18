Federal Bank : Sale Notice - M s MVR Chemicals and Oils & M s MVR Gas – Bangalore LCRD
11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
LCRD/Bangalore Division
BGRLCRD/LCRD -475/13231/2022-23
14th November 2022
// Registered Post with AD //
NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as rules).
Whereas,The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 11/05/2021calling upon the borrowers/co-obligants (1).Mr.B.V.Sadanand,S/o. Venkataswamy Reddy, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils &also carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR. Gas at Sy. No.400, Sarjapura- Attibele Main Road, Sarajapura, Bangalore 562125,(2) Mrs. S.L. Manjula, W/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, (3) Ms. Sahana Reddy, D/o. Mr. B.V. Sadanand, (4) Ms. Sanjana S. Reddy, D/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, all R/at No. 801, MVR Nilaya, 9th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bangalore 560034 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being aggregating to the tune of ₹.21,12,73,628.90(Rupees Twenty One Crore Twelve Lakh Seventy Three Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Eight and paise Ninety only) comprising of₹5,46,47,466.10 (Rupees Five Crore Forty Six lakh Forty seven thousand four hundred and sixty six and paise Ten Only) as on 30/04/2021 under Loan accounts of MVR Chemicals and Oils and ₹.15,66,26,162.80(Rupees Fifteen Crore Sixty Six Lakh Twenty Six Thousand one hundred and sixty two Thousand and paise eighty only) as on 30/04/2021 under loan accounts of MVR Gas within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrowers/co-obligants/Guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 14/09/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and /or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28thDecember,2022 the property described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is"and "Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the total dues of ₹. 26,34,53,421.90
(Rupees Twenty Six Crore Thirty Four Lakh Fifty Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty
One and Paise Ninety Only) mentioned hereunder with further interest and charges, cost and
The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Bangalore Division| No. 3 |Church Street |
2nd Floor | MSR West Park | Bengaluru | 560 001 | Karnataka | Phone: +91 9986591245 I Email:
bgrlcrd@federalbank.co.in
thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils
Sl. No.
Facility
A/c Name
Balance as on
Interest rate
28/12/2022
1
Term
loan
-
M/s.
MVR
54,44,221.63
11% per annum with
21666900000129
Chemicals
monthly
rests
and Oils
4%(Penal Interest)
2
Cash
Credit-
M/s.
MVR
6,08,85,810.35
13.75% per annum
21665500000034
Chemicals
with monthly
rests
and Oils
4%(Penal Interest)
A
Total
₹.
6,63,30,031.98
M/s. MVR Gas.
Sl.
Facility
A/c Name
Balance as on
Interest rate
No.
28/12/2022
1
Term
loan
-
M/s. MVR Gas
72,15,450.12
11% per annum with
21666900000095
monthly rests 4.00%
(Penal Interest)
2
Term
loan
-
M/s. MVR Gas
36,29,775.55
11% per annum with
21666900000103
monthly
rests
4%(Penal Interest)
3
Cash
Credit-
M/s. MVR Gas
12,15,40,028.97
13.75% per annum
21665500000026
with monthly
rests
4%(Penal Interest)
4
Asset Backed loan -
M/s. MVR Gas
6,47,38,135.28
11% per annum with
21666900000111
monthly
rests
4%(Penal Interest)
B Total
₹.
19,71,23,389.92
Grand Total A +B = ₹. 26,34,53,421.90
DESCRIPTION OF THE MOVABLE /IMMOVABLE PROPERTY
Item
Particulars of property
Reserve Price
EMD amount
No.
below which
property will
not be sold.
1
All the piece and parcel of residential building
Rs.8,37,00,000/-
Rs.83,70,000/-
bearing No.801, PID No. 68-2-801 measuring
(Rupees Eight
(Rupees
East to West 18.288 Mrts, North to South
Crore Thirty
Eighty Three
12.192 Mtrs with building having
area of Stilt
Seven Lakh
Lakh Seventy
Floor
approx..
1372.89
sq.ft,
GF
approx.
Only)
Thousand
1372.89 sq.ft,
FF
approx.
1372.89
sq.ft,
SF
approx.1372.89 sq.ft and Terrace Floor 575
Only)
sq.ft
totally
6066.57
sq.ft
with
all
improvements thereon situated at Block No
III, Koramangala Extension, Division No.66,
Bangalore and bounded on East by: Road,
West: Site No.821, North by: Site No.802 and
South by : Site No 800.( As per the sale deed
No.2545/1994-95 of SRO Bangalore South),
Terms and conditions
The intending purchasers shall submit / send to the undersigned their tender in a separate sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Bangalorefor Rs.83,70,000/- (Rupees Eighty Three Lakh Seventy Thousand Only)being earnest money equivalent to10%of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft asafore stated will be summarily rejected.
The tender in respect of each item of the property along with Demand Draft for earnest money shall be submitted separately.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before11.00 AM on 28/12/2022.
The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his/her office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection and Recovery Department, No. 3, 2ndFloor, MSR West Park, Church Street, Bengaluru 560 001 on 28/12/2022 at 3.00 PM when the tenders will be opened. The undersigned have absolute discretion to negotiate to raise the tender amount / permit interest bidding among the purchasers.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price on the same day on acceptance of his tender / offer by the Bank or not later than the next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him/her shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
All payments shall be made in the form of Demand Draft/NEFT/RTGS in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd., payable atBangalore.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale.
The Authorised Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid / all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason and to conduct inter-se bidding. The decision of the Authorised Officer / Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 10.00 A M and 5.00 P M on30.11.2022.
The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details/ conditions may contact the Authorised Officer/Branch Manager (Ph:9986591245) in the above address and Telephone Numbers between 10.00 A M and 5.00 P M on any working day.
Date: 14/11/2022
Authorised Officer,
Place: Bangalore
(The Federal Bank Ltd.).
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.