Federal Bank : Sale Notice - M s MVR Chemicals and Oils & M s MVR Gas – Bangalore LCRD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as rules).

Whereas,The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 11/05/2021calling upon the borrowers/co-obligants (1).Mr.B.V.Sadanand,S/o. Venkataswamy Reddy, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils &also carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR. Gas at Sy. No.400, Sarjapura- Attibele Main Road, Sarajapura, Bangalore 562125,(2) Mrs. S.L. Manjula, W/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, (3) Ms. Sahana Reddy, D/o. Mr. B.V. Sadanand, (4) Ms. Sanjana S. Reddy, D/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, all R/at No. 801, MVR Nilaya, 9th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bangalore 560034 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being aggregating to the tune of ₹.21,12,73,628.90(Rupees Twenty One Crore Twelve Lakh Seventy Three Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Eight and paise Ninety only) comprising of₹5,46,47,466.10 (Rupees Five Crore Forty Six lakh Forty seven thousand four hundred and sixty six and paise Ten Only) as on 30/04/2021 under Loan accounts of MVR Chemicals and Oils and ₹.15,66,26,162.80(Rupees Fifteen Crore Sixty Six Lakh Twenty Six Thousand one hundred and sixty two Thousand and paise eighty only) as on 30/04/2021 under loan accounts of MVR Gas within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers/co-obligants/Guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 14/09/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and /or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28thDecember,2022 the property described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is"and "Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the total dues of ₹. 26,34,53,421.90

(Rupees Twenty Six Crore Thirty Four Lakh Fifty Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty

One and Paise Ninety Only) mentioned hereunder with further interest and charges, cost and

