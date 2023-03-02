Federal Bank : Sale Notice - M s Platino Classic Motors India P Ltd

LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Authorized Officer of The Federal Bank Ltd. under the Securitization & Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Act) and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(12) of the said Act read with Rule 3 (1) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules) issued demand notice dated 16.12.2019 calling upon the borrowers; 1) M/s Platino Classic Motors India P Ltd., Reg Office at: 11/6B, NH 47, Bypass Road, Maradu, Ernakulam - 682304,, rep by Liquidator Shri.Reuben Joseph, the Resolution Professional having registration No.IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P02134/2020-2021/13326, 2) Sri.Ashique P P, S/o P P Koya, Ponnamparampath House, Chevayur P O, Kozhikode, Kerala - 673017,

Also at 1/1903A, Ponnamparambath House, Konad Beach, West Hill P O, Kozhikode, Kerala - 673005, 3) Smt.Shameena Ashique, W/o Ashique P P, Ponnamparampath House, Chevayur P O, Kozhikode, Kerala - 673017, Also at 1/1903A, Ponnamparambath House, Konad Beach, West Hill P O, Kozhikode, Kerala - 673005, 4) M/s Koyenco Autos Pvt. Ltd, 53C, Koyenco House, West Hill P O, Kozhikode, Kerala - 673005, to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 6,25,35,190/- (Rupees Six Crore Twenty Five Lakhs Thirty Five Thousand and One Hundred and Ninety Only), the amount due under the limits / loan availed by you, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

The bank has initiated IBC proceedings by filing IBA/25/KOB/2020 and the Hon'ble NCLT, Kochi by its order dated 08.03.2021 in the said application appointed Interim Resolution Professional to conduct Insolvency Resolution Process and ordered moratorium and suspended the then board of directors of the company. And as such, Resolution Professional initiated Insolvency process and took possession of entire assets of the company including the immovable property morefully described herein below. Later , NCLT, Kochi by its order dated 30.09.2022 in IA (IBC) 176/KOB/2022 in IBA /25/KOB/2020 ordered liquidation of the company and appointed Shri.Reuben Joseph, the Resolution Professional having registration No.IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P02134/2020-2021/13326,office at 37/2038, 1st Floor, Muttathil Lane, Kadavanthara,Ernakulam, Kerala -682020, as liquidator. Since the efforts of the liquidator to find out a prospective bidder was not materialized with in the statutory period, and that the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 27.12.2022 by issuing notices to the liquidator/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to all interested / concerned parties and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 17th day of March, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising the sum of Rs. 10,47,27,796.48p (Rupees Ten Crore Forty Seven Lakh Twenty

Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety Six and paisa Forty Eight Only) as on

