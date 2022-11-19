Advanced search
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-18 am EST
132.70 INR   -1.67%
06:59aFederal Bank : Sale Notice -Ms Sree Venkateswara Transports
PU
11/18Federal Bank : Sale Notice - VJ Pushpakumar
PU
11/18Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Mrs Sudha G
PU
Federal Bank : Sale Notice - MVR Gas and MVR Chemicals and Oil

11/19/2022 | 07:29am EST
LCRD/Bangalore Division

BGRLCRD/BPA/ 17S / /2022-23

19th November 2022

SALE NOTICE

(Sale Through E-Auction Only)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 11/05/2021calling upon the borrowers/co-obligants (1).Mr.B.V.Sadanand, S/o.Venkataswamy Reddy, carrying business in the name and style of M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils &also carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR. Gas, at Sy. No.400, Sarjapura-Attibele Main Road, Sarajapura, Bangalore - 562125; (2) Mrs. S.L. Manjula, W/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, (3) Ms. Sahana Reddy, D/o. Mr. B.V. Sadanand, (4) Ms. Sanjana S. Reddy, D/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, all R/at No. 801, MVR Nilaya, 9th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bangalore 560034, to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being aggregating to the tune of ₹.21,12,73,628.90(Rupees Twenty One Crore Twelve Lakh Seventy Three Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Eight and paise Ninety only)comprising of₹5,46,47,466.10 (Rupees Five Crore Forty Six Lakh Forty Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Six and paise TenOnly) as on 30/04/2021 under Loan accounts of MVR Chemicals and Oils and ₹.15,66,26,162.80(Rupees Fifteen Crore Sixty Six Lakh Twenty Six Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Two and paise eighty only) as on 30/04/2021 under loan accounts of MVR Gas and The Authorised Officer of THE SOUTH INDIAN BANKLIMITED and under the Securitisation& Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act,2002 (hereinafter referred to as Act) and in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(12) of the said Act read with rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules) issued a demand notice dated 04/06/2021, calling upon the borrower (1). Mr.B.V. Sadanand, S/o. Venkataswamy Reddy, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils &also carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. MVR. Gas at Sy. No.400, Sarjapura-Attibele Main Road, Sarajapura, Bangalore 562125 (2) Mrs. S.L. Manjula, W/o. Mr.B.V. Sadanand, (3) Ms. Sahana Reddy, D/o. Mr. B.V. Sadanand all R/at No. 801, MVR Nilaya, 9th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bangalore - 560034, to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being₹.12,09,49,071.71 (Twelve Crore Nine Lakh Forty Nine Thousand Seventy One and paise seventy one only)comprising of₹5,86,96,161.21 (Rupees Five Crore Eighty Six Lakh Ninety Six Thousand One Hundred and Sixty One and paise twenty oneOnly) as on 03/06/2021, under loan accounts of MVR Chemicals and Oils and ₹.6,22,52,910.50(Rupees Six Crore Twenty Two Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Ten and paise fifty only)under loan accounts of MVR Gas within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers/co-obligants/Guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd and The Authorised Officer on behalf of The South Indian Bank Ltd., has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules

The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Bangalore Division| No. 3 |Church Street |

2nd Floor | MSR West Park | Bengaluru | 560 001 | Karnataka | Phone: +91 9986591245I Email:

bgrlcrd@federalbank.co.in

on 14/09/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and /or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 06th December, 2022, the property described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is"and "Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the total dues of ₹.26,04,48,761.84(Rupees Twenty Six Crore Four

Lakh Forty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty One and Paise Eighty Four Only)mentioned hereunder with further interest and charges,cost and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the e-bidsfor purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

M/s. MVR Chemicals and Oils

Sl. No.

Facility

A/c Name

Balance as on

Interest rate

06/12/2022

1

Term

loan

-

M/s.

MVR

54,07,229.63

11%

per

annum

with

21666900000129

Chemicals

and

monthly

rests

4%(Penal

Oils

Interest)

2

Cash

Credit-

M/s.

MVR

6,02,42,857.64

13.75% per annum with

21665500000034

Chemicals

and

monthly

rests

4%(Penal

Oils

Interest)

A

Total

₹. 6,56,50,087.27

M/s. MVR Gas.

Sl.

Facility

A/c Name

Balance as on

Interest rate

No.

06/12/2022

1

Term

loan

-

M/s. MVR Gas

71,68,460.12

11%

per

annum

with

21666900000095

monthly

rests

4.00%

(Penal Interest)

2

Term

loan

-

M/s. MVR Gas

35,97,747.55

11%

per

annum

with

21666900000103

monthly rests 4%(Penal

Interest)

3

Cash

Credit-

M/s. MVR Gas

11,97,50,915.62

13.75% per annum with

21665500000026

monthly rests 4%(Penal

Interest)

4

Asset

Backed loan

-

M/s. MVR Gas

6,42,81,551.28

11%

per

annum

with

21666900000111

monthly

rests

4%(Penal Interest)

B

Total

₹. 19,47,98,674.57

Grand Total A +B = ₹. 26,04,48,761.84

Further, the Authorised Officer has been given consent by The South Indian Bank Ltd., to hereby give notice respectively to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public to sell on 06th December, 2022 the property described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is" ,and "Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the total dues of in A/c MVR Chemicals and Oils being ₹.7,50,40,086.14and A/c MVR Gas is being ₹7,76,25,502.26, total dues amounting to ₹15,26,65,588.40 (Fifteen Crore Twenty Six Lakh Sixty Five Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty Eight and Paise Forty Only)mentioned hereunder with further interest with

The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Bangalore Division| No. 3 |Church Street |

2nd Floor | MSR West Park | Bengaluru | 560 001 | Karnataka | Phone: +91 9986591245I Email:

bgrlcrd@federalbank.co.in

charges, cost and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the e-bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Bal as on

Interest rate

A/c No.

A/c Name

06/12/2022

Cash Credit Open Loan

M V R CHEMICALS AND

13.60%

7,31,77,570.76

2.00% (Penal

-0911083000000041

OILS

Interest)

ECLGS -

M V R CHEMICALS AND

13.60%

18,62,515.38

2.00% (Penal

0911656000000042

OILS

Interest)

Total-A

7,50,40,086.14

Cash Credit Open Loan

11.65%

M V R GAS

5,19,57,235.59

2.00% (Penal

-0911083000000039

Interest)

Term Loan -

9.90%

M V R GAS

2,41,57,556.97

2.00% (Penal

0911652000000102

Interest)

ECLGS -

11.65%

M V R GAS

15,10,709.70

2.00% (Penal

0911656000000043

Interest)

Total-B

7,76,25,502.26

Total A+B

15,26,65,588.40

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

Particulars of property

Reserve Price

EMD amount

below which

Property will not

be sold

All that piece and parcel of the immoveable

property

Rs.48,00,00,000

Rs.4,80,00,000/-

bearingSy.

No.

400,

E

Katha

No.

/-(Rupees Forty

(Rupees Four

150200102300102680,property

No.2430/1122,measuring

6 Acres 2 Guntas renumbered as Junger No.1535 and

Eight Crore

Crore Eighty

Property No.400 with building

measuring approximately

Only)

lakhs Only)

4998.02 sq.ft

situated

at Sarjapura,

SarjapuraHobli,

AnekalDistrict,presently comes under the limits of

SarjapuraGrama Panchayat and bounded on

East by:

Sarjapura- Anekal Main Road, West by: S.A.Vanajamma

and SS Appanareddy's Land and North by: Land belonging

to KadaAgraharadaRajashekarareddy, South bv: Property

of G.Ramanatharao and HeelahalliRamiaah and others

Terms and Conditions

  1. Auction sale/bidding would be only through "online electronic bidding" process through the website www.Bankauctions.in.
  2. Last date for the online submission of documents with EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) is 05/12/2022 before 05.00 PM..
  3. The date and time of auction is on 06/12/2022 between 11 am - 1 pm (IST) with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
  4. The auction would commence at the reserve price as mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only). Any increase in the bid amount over and above the reserve price should be in the multiples of Rs.10,00,000/-.

The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Bangalore Division| No. 3 |Church Street |

2nd Floor | MSR West Park | Bengaluru | 560 001 | Karnataka | Phone: +91 9986591245I Email:

bgrlcrd@federalbank.co.in

  1. The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s.4Closure(website: http://bankauctions.in), whereupon they would be allowed to participate in online e-auction.
  2. The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s..4 Closure (website:
    http://bankauctions.in) 605A,6th Floor,HMDAMaitrivanam, Ameerpet, Hyderabad 500038,Telangana, Mobile no. 8142000064/ 9515160062. Contact person Mr. Bhasker, Mobile 9515160061,Email: Info@bankauctions.in and Bhasker@bankauctions.in
  3. All the payments shall be made in the form of DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd, payable at Bangalore or by way of RTGS, Bank details are: The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Bangalore Division, Account No. 17630051030001, IFSC Code FDRL0001763.
  4. The Bank / M/s. 4 Closure shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
  5. EMD amount shall be adjusted in case of the highest/successful bidder, otherwise refunded within two working days of finalisation of sale. The EMD shall not carry any interest.
  6. The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 29/11/2022
  7. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and/or for further Details/conditions may contact LCRD/Bangalore Division (080-22220897/898), 9986591245, 9916097340.
  8. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price on the same day on acceptance of his tender / offer by the Bank or not later than the next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him/her shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
  9. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
  10. No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank.The bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, attachment encumbrances, arrears of property tax, electricity charges, water charges, or any dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the properties under sale. Such dues if any on the property shall be borne by the purchaser.
  11. The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone/cancel the sale without assigning any reason at any time/any stage. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
  12. The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc of the properties before participation in the auction.
  13. The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as the notice as stipulated in Rule 9(1) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of property.
  14. The sale is subject to outcome of SA No.270/2021 of DRT-1, Bengaluru.

Dated this the 19th day of November 2022 at Bengaluru

For The Federal Bank Ltd.

Asst. Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESIAct)

And authorized by The South Indian Bank Ltd.

The Federal Bank Ltd., Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Bangalore Division| No. 3 |Church Street |

2nd Floor | MSR West Park | Bengaluru | 560 001 | Karnataka | Phone: +91 9986591245I Email:

bgrlcrd@federalbank.co.in

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 12:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
