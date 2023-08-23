For Publication
TENDER - CUM - AUCTION SALE NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to Public that the Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal No. I, Ernakulam has ordered Sale of Attachment Schedule Agricultural Products in the matter of the Federal Bank Ltd v Mathachan M.J & another as per order dated 11.08.2023 in I.A.No.908/2023 in OA.No.678/2022 and the undersigned is appointed as the Advocate Commissioner to conduct the sale of the said agricultural products scheduled hereunder. The amount due from the 1st defendant as claimed in the Original application is Rs. 4,18,48,135.40 as on 09.11.2022 with further interest and costs. The attachment schedule products described in the schedule hereunder will be sold "As is where is", "As is what is", and "Whatever there is" by the undersigned by Public Tender cum Auction sale on 22.09.2023 at Debts Recovery Tribunal No. I, and the details of tender cum auction sale is scheduled hereunder:
Venue
Date & Time
Date &
Last date
Reserve
EMD
For Inspection
Time of
of Tender
Price
Auction
Debts
25.08.2023 to
22.09.2023
21.09.202
Rs.
Rs.
Recovery
19.09.2023 between
at 11.30
3 upto
8,78,457.50
87,845.7
Tribunal No.
11.00 a.m and 5.00
a.m
4.00 p.m
5
I, Ernakulam
p.m
Schedule of Commodity
Commodity
Weight
Place of Storage
Dry Ginger - with lein
108 sacs * 46.50 kg average weight
State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery
Turmeric - with lein
641 sacs * 46.50 kg average weight
State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery
Turmeric - without lein
6 sacs * 46.50 average weight
State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery
The tender forms and terms and conditions for participating in the auction sale will be available with the advocate Commissioner and also at the Federal Bank Ltd, Manjapra Branch during working hours: (Contact: 7356935165_Advocate Commissioner, Ph: 9496273776, The Federal Bank Ltd, Manjapra Branch)
The tenders in a sealed envelope along with demand draft of any nationalized/ scheduled bank for the amount shown as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), which should be submitted with the undersigned or with the aforesaid Branch Head of the Federal Bank Ltd, Arun S, Branch Manjapra, not later than 4.00 p.m on 21.09.2023. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of the Federal Bank Ltd, Ernakulam payable at Ernakulam.
Dated this the 23rd day of August, 2023
THAHSEEM A
ADVOCATE COMMISSIONER
