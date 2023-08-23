For Publication

TENDER - CUM - AUCTION SALE NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to Public that the Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal No. I, Ernakulam has ordered Sale of Attachment Schedule Agricultural Products in the matter of the Federal Bank Ltd v Mathachan M.J & another as per order dated 11.08.2023 in I.A.No.908/2023 in OA.No.678/2022 and the undersigned is appointed as the Advocate Commissioner to conduct the sale of the said agricultural products scheduled hereunder. The amount due from the 1st defendant as claimed in the Original application is Rs. 4,18,48,135.40 as on 09.11.2022 with further interest and costs. The attachment schedule products described in the schedule hereunder will be sold "As is where is", "As is what is", and "Whatever there is" by the undersigned by Public Tender cum Auction sale on 22.09.2023 at Debts Recovery Tribunal No. I, and the details of tender cum auction sale is scheduled hereunder:

Venue Date & Time Date & Last date Reserve EMD For Inspection Time of of Tender Price Auction Debts 25.08.2023 to 22.09.2023 21.09.202 Rs. Rs. Recovery 19.09.2023 between at 11.30 3 upto 8,78,457.50 87,845.7 Tribunal No. 11.00 a.m and 5.00 a.m 4.00 p.m 5 I, Ernakulam p.m

Schedule of Commodity

Commodity Weight Place of Storage Dry Ginger - with lein 108 sacs * 46.50 kg average weight State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery Turmeric - with lein 641 sacs * 46.50 kg average weight State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery Turmeric - without lein 6 sacs * 46.50 average weight State Warehouse, Wadakkanchery

The tender forms and terms and conditions for participating in the auction sale will be available with the advocate Commissioner and also at the Federal Bank Ltd, Manjapra Branch during working hours: (Contact: 7356935165_Advocate Commissioner, Ph: 9496273776, The Federal Bank Ltd, Manjapra Branch)

The tenders in a sealed envelope along with demand draft of any nationalized/ scheduled bank for the amount shown as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), which should be submitted with the undersigned or with the aforesaid Branch Head of the Federal Bank Ltd, Arun S, Branch Manjapra, not later than 4.00 p.m on 21.09.2023. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of the Federal Bank Ltd, Ernakulam payable at Ernakulam.

Dated this the 23rd day of August, 2023

THAHSEEM A

ADVOCATE COMMISSIONER