PNE LCRD/PNEL/ 49 /2023-'24
Date: 19.08.2023
SALE NOTICE
NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 21stof August 2021 calling upon the borrower(s) 1. M/s Shriyam Agencies, a partnership firm having its office at Nachan Road,
Durgapur, Bardhaman- 713213 represented by its partners (a) Smt Neeta Agarwal, and, (b) Shri Ayussh Agarwwal,
- Smt Neeta Agarwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6,
3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212,3) Shri Ayussh Agarwwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212, 4) Shri Hukum Chand Agarwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212, 5) Smt Minal Agarwal residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹80,45,048.10 (Rupees Eighty Lacs Forty five Thousand Forty Eight & Paisa Ten Only) in the CC
Loan Account No 21495500000036 as on 31.07.2021, ₹17,08,742 (Rupees Seventeen Lacs Eight Thousand Seven
Hundred Forty Two Only) in the GECL Loan Account No 21496900000154 as on 23.07.2021, and, ₹5,86,988.75 (Rupees Five Lacs Eighty Six Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty Eight & Paisa Seventy Five Only) in the FITL Loan Account No 21496900000279 as on 31.07.2021 together with interest thereon till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Aundh within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 04/03/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 21stof September 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹96,94,146.06 (Rupees Ninety Six Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand One Hundred Forty Six and Paise Six Ony) in the CC Loan Account No 21495500000036 is due as on 31.07.2023 with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder. Thebefore-mentionedproperty is also charged to the FHS A/c
No.16637300000362 in the name of Smt Minal Agarwal & Shri Ayussh Agarwwal with Br Pune/Aundh which was standard at the time of issuance of the said demand notice on 21-07-2021. The account subsequently turned NPA
on 05-03-2022. It may be noted that a total sum of ₹27,46,822.81 (Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs Forty Six Thousand Eight Hundred Twenty Two and Paise Eighty One Only) in the FHS A/c No.16637300000362 is due as on 05.07.2023
together with further interest thereon till payment plus costs incurred in your names.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
Description of Mortgage Property
All that piece and parcel of a Flat premises bearing Flat No. B-6, situated on the 3rd Floor of the building called "Amar Paradise", admeasuring 75.72 sq. mtrs built up area, together with a car parking space bearing No. 22, admeasuring 11 sq. mtrs, constructed on the land bearing S.No.46-D and corresponding CTS Nos. 2051 to 2056 of Mouje Bopodi, within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation and within the Revenue Jurisdiction of the Sub Registrar, Haveli No.8, Pune, more and fully described in Deed Doc No. 1726/2007 dated 16.03.2007 registered with SRO, Haveli-19, Pune, Maharashtra.
The Property is bounded by:
North: By S. No. 47, South: By Aundh Road, East By S.No.46-D H No. 1/1/1A, West By S. No. 46-C
Place of Auction &
Availability of
Tender Forms
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which both the properties will not be sold isRs.81,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty One
Lakh Only)
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payableat Pune for Rs.8,10,000/-(RupeesEight Lakh Ten Thousand Only) being earnest money equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of both the properties concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before4.00 PM on 20thSeptember 2023.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at :The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune
Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 on 21st of September 2023 at 03:30 PM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable atPune.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee, Property Tax, Society Dues, MSEB Charges etc. as applicable as per Law.
- To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there is no encumbrance on the property. However, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The property being sold with all the existing and future encumbrance whether known or unknown to the Bank. The Authorised officer/secured creditor shall not be responsible in any way for any third-party claims/rights/dues.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between11.00 AM and 4.00 PM on 16thSeptember 2023 with prior appointment. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact: The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch,
JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
- This sale will attract the provisions of sec 194-lA of the income Tax Act.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as the notice of 30 days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) and Rule 9(1) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of property.
Dated this the 19th of August 2023
For, The Federal Bank Ltd,
Associate Vice President & Division Head (Authorised officer under SARFAESI Act)
