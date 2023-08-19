LCRD/Pune Division

PNE LCRD/PNEL/ 49 /2023-'24 Date: 19.08.2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 21stof August 2021 calling upon the borrower(s) 1. M/s Shriyam Agencies, a partnership firm having its office at Nachan Road,

Durgapur, Bardhaman- 713213 represented by its partners (a) Smt Neeta Agarwal, and, (b) Shri Ayussh Agarwwal,

Smt Neeta Agarwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6,

3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212,3) Shri Ayussh Agarwwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212, 4) Shri Hukum Chand Agarwal, residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212, 5) Smt Minal Agarwal residing at Nachan Road, Benachity, Durgapur, Burdwan- 713213, and also @Flat No. B-6, 3rd Floor, "Amar Paradise", CTS No. 2051 to 2056, S.No. 46-D, Bopodi, Haveli, Dist. Pune- 411020, Maharashtra, and also @Tower 5, Flat No 4C, Salarpuria Gardenia, Bidhannagar, Durgapur, West Bengal- 713212 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹80,45,048.10 (Rupees Eighty Lacs Forty five Thousand Forty Eight & Paisa Ten Only) in the CC

Loan Account No 21495500000036 as on 31.07.2021, ₹17,08,742 (Rupees Seventeen Lacs Eight Thousand Seven

Hundred Forty Two Only) in the GECL Loan Account No 21496900000154 as on 23.07.2021, and, ₹5,86,988.75 (Rupees Five Lacs Eighty Six Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty Eight & Paisa Seventy Five Only) in the FITL Loan Account No 21496900000279 as on 31.07.2021 together with interest thereon till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Aundh within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 04/03/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 21stof September 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹96,94,146.06 (Rupees Ninety Six Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand One Hundred Forty Six and Paise Six Ony) in the CC Loan Account No 21495500000036 is due as on 31.07.2023 with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder. Thebefore-mentionedproperty is also charged to the FHS A/c

No.16637300000362 in the name of Smt Minal Agarwal & Shri Ayussh Agarwwal with Br Pune/Aundh which was standard at the time of issuance of the said demand notice on 21-07-2021. The account subsequently turned NPA

