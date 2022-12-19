Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Minal Shah

Loan Collection & Recovery

Department / Mumbai Division

Ref No - BBYO/SRTREG/ /2022-23 Date: 17-12-2022

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 29/05/2018 calling upon the borrowers namely (1) Mr. Minal Ramniklal Shah and (2) Mrs. Ilaben Minal Shah both residing at 107, Ambe Residency, Nr. Rumta Hospital, B/h Reliance Fresh, Sevashram Road, Bharuch, Gujarat - 392001, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 4,20,19,501.25 (Rupees Four Crore Twenty Lakh Nineteen Thousand Five Hundred one and Paisa Twenty Five only) together with interest, costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the Borrower(s)/guarantor(s) having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the undersigned on behalf of The Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 25/05/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / guarantors / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby gives notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 12/01/2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS, AS IS WHAT IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising an amount of Rs 5,64,53,983.00 (Rupees Five Crore Sixty Four Lakh Fifty Three Thousand

Nine Hundred Eighty Three Only) (Balance outstanding calculated as per O.A. order nos. 1437 and 1438 dated 15/06/2021 and 1439 dated 16/06/2021 of DRT-II, Ahmedabad) as on 12/01/2023 together with further interest and costs/other charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties sealed tenders for purchasing the properties subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

Description of the Properties

Lot No. 1: Shop no 109 to 110, First Floor, Emerald Business Hub, bearing Revenue Survey no. 48

paiki & 49 paiki, Final Plot no 3/2 + 8/2 as per T.P. Scheme No. 2(part 1) paiki Mouje : Aali, Dist: Bharuch, Bounded in East by Shop no 108, West by Parking place, North by Parking place and south by Road of Basement.

Lot No. 2: Shop no 107 to 108, First Floor, Emerald Business Hub, bearing Revenue Survey no. 48

paiki & 49 paiki, Final Plot no 3/2 + 8/2 as per T.P. Scheme No. 2(part 1) paiki Mouje : Aali, Dist: Bharuch, Bounded in East by Ladder and lift, West by Shop no 109, North by Parking place and south by Basement and parking

Lot No. 3:Flat no. 1004, admeasuring 85.96 sq. mts. Shagun Residency, situated on land bearing

R.S. no. 52 paiki Block B paiki Mouje, Taluka and Dist: Bharuch Bounded in East by Flat no. 1003, West by Lift and Flat no 1005, North by Open space of Resi. And flat no 1003, South by Road of Soc.