NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 05-11- 2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Sri. Moses Ravikumar, S/o Mr. Alfred Rethnadas, (2) Smt. Sarah Moses, W/o Moses Ravikumar, both residing at No.5, Ricky Garden, 2nd Main Road, East Tambaram, IAF Road, Selaiyur, Chennai District-600073, Tamilnadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.44,94,309/- (Rupees Forty Four Lakh Ninety Four Thousand Three Hundred and Nine only) in the Federal Housing Loan Account No 16117300000712 together with future interest till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in 2023 by of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 07-01-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 08th February , 2023 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 52,11,942.24 as on 08-02-2024 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 12.00% p.a. with monthly rests from 09-02-2024 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
SL. NO.
DISCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVEABLE PROPERTY
RESERVE PRICE
EMD AMOUNT
1
All that piece and parcel of the residential flat on the First Floor, bearing
RS.50,20,000/-
RS.5,02,000 /-
Flat No. "212" Block 2, having a super build up space (Saleable Area) of
1140 Sq. ft, including the common area along with one covered car parking
together with an undivided share of 570 Sq ft of land in and out of 36,188
Sq Ft (as per Item I & ii below) of land situated in a residential complex
known as "CC MAJESTIC ENCLAVE" at, Plot No.19,Senthil Nagar, Kundrathur
-Pallavaram Main Road, Kundrathur village, Sriperumbudur
Taluk ,Kancheepuram district, Chennai 600069.
Item I- Land Comprised in Old Survey No 69/1 and Present S No 69/1A1C,
as per Patta No.5172, measuring an extent of 56 cents (24,416 Sq. ft),
situated at Kundrathur Village, and bounded on North by 27 Cents-Item (ii)
property, South by S.No.68, East by S.No.74 and West by S.No.67
Item II- Land Comprised in Old Survey No 69/2 and after subdivision S. No
69/1A1 and Present S No 69/1A1B, as per Patta No.5171, measuring an
extent of 27 cents (11,772 Sq. ft), situated at Kundrathur Village, and
bounded on North by 30' Road and S.No.70, South by 56 Cents-Item (i)
property, East by S.No.74 and West by S.No.67 .
Both items added Total as 83 Cents (36,188 Sq ft) situated within the
registration district of Chennai South and Sub registration District of
Kundrathur, morefully described in Sale Deed No.14964/2020 dated 21-
11-2020 of S R O, Kundrathur standing in the name of Mr. Moses
Ravikumar.
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is mentioned above.
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai for RS. 5,02,000/- being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders in respect of each item of the property along with the demand draft for earnest money shall be submitted separately. The Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 11.00 AM on 08th Febru- ary 2024
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned valid photo identity proof at his office on 08th February 2024 at 3:00 PM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter se bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD imme- diately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank but not later than next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited with- out any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or by RTGS/NEFT (A/c No. 14082200000026, IFSC: FDRL0001408).
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on 19th Janu- ary 2024 . The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details /conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, ex- tend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
NB: -The borrowers named above may treat this as notice of Fifteen days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the properties.
Dated this the 29th day of December 2023 at Chennai
For The Federal Bank Ltd.
Asst. Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
