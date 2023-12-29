LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/JA/TUR/ /2023 Date: 29-12-2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 05-11- 2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Sri. Moses Ravikumar, S/o Mr. Alfred Rethnadas, (2) Smt. Sarah Moses, W/o Moses Ravikumar, both residing at No.5, Ricky Garden, 2nd Main Road, East Tambaram, IAF Road, Selaiyur, Chennai District-600073, Tamilnadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.44,94,309/- (Rupees Forty Four Lakh Ninety Four Thousand Three Hundred and Nine only) in the Federal Housing Loan Account No 16117300000712 together with future interest till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in 2023 by of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 07-01-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 08th February , 2023 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 52,11,942.24 as on 08-02-2024 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 12.00% p.a. with monthly rests from 09-02-2024 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

SL. NO. DISCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVEABLE PROPERTY RESERVE PRICE EMD AMOUNT 1 All that piece and parcel of the residential flat on the First Floor, bearing RS.50,20,000/- RS.5,02,000 /- Flat No. "212" Block 2, having a super build up space (Saleable Area) of 1140 Sq. ft, including the common area along with one covered car parking together with an undivided share of 570 Sq ft of land in and out of 36,188 Sq Ft (as per Item I & ii below) of land situated in a residential complex known as "CC MAJESTIC ENCLAVE" at, Plot No.19,Senthil Nagar, Kundrathur -Pallavaram Main Road, Kundrathur village, Sriperumbudur Taluk ,Kancheepuram district, Chennai 600069. Item I- Land Comprised in Old Survey No 69/1 and Present S No 69/1A1C, as per Patta No.5172, measuring an extent of 56 cents (24,416 Sq. ft), situated at Kundrathur Village, and bounded on North by 27 Cents-Item (ii) property, South by S.No.68, East by S.No.74 and West by S.No.67 Item II- Land Comprised in Old Survey No 69/2 and after subdivision S. No 69/1A1 and Present S No 69/1A1B, as per Patta No.5171, measuring an extent of 27 cents (11,772 Sq. ft), situated at Kundrathur Village, and bounded on North by 30' Road and S.No.70, South by 56 Cents-Item (i) property, East by S.No.74 and West by S.No.67 . Both items added Total as 83 Cents (36,188 Sq ft) situated within the registration district of Chennai South and Sub registration District of Kundrathur, morefully described in Sale Deed No.14964/2020 dated 21- 11-2020 of S R O, Kundrathur standing in the name of Mr. Moses Ravikumar.

