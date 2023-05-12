Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Mr Hinaben Pareshbhai Patel

Loan Collection & Recovery

Department / Mumbai Division

Ref No - BBYO/SRTREG/ /2023-24 Date: 12-05-2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 07/02/2020 calling upon the borrowers namely (1) Mrs. Hinaben Pareshbhai Patel and co-obligants (2) Mr. Pareshbhai Dhansukhbhai Patel, both residing at Flat No: 104, 1st Floor, Shree Hari Heights, Opp. BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, Amroli-ChhaprabhathaRoad, Surat, Gujarat-395003, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 23,54,630.89 (Rupees Twenty Three Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Six Hundred Thirty and Paisa Eighty Nine Only) together with interest, costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the saipd notice.

Whereas the Borrower(s)/guarantor(s) having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the undersigned on behalf of The Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 18/09/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / guarantors / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby gives notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 22/06/2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS, AS IS WHAT IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising an amount of Rs. 32,87,146.89 (Rupees Thirty Two Lakh Eighty Seven Thousand One Hundred Forty Six and Paisa Eighty Nine Only) as on 22/06/2023 together with further interest and costs/other charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties sealed tenders for purchasing the properties subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

Description of the Property

All that Piece & Parcel of Flat No. 104 admeasuring Built up Area 69.46 sq.mtrs on the 1st Floor, together with all kinds appurtenant thereto, of the Housing Complex known and named as "Shree Hari Heights"; constructed and situated on the land bearing Final Plot No: 59 of T.P Scheme No. 70 (Chhaprabhatha-Amroli-Kosad-Utran) Rev Survey No: 45; its Block No. 105/A of Moje Village: Chhaprabhatha; City: Surat; Taluka: Adajan ; District: Surat.

Boundaries: East: Sky Margin & FP No, West: OTS & Passage, North: Sky Margin & FP No. and

South : Flat No. 105.

Terms and Conditions