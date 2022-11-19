Federal Bank : Sale Notice -Ms Sree Venkateswara Transports

L C R D / Chennai Division MDSH/ SO 93 / /2022 Date: 19th November 2022 NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules) Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 12.04.2022 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters: To 1. M/s Sree Venkateswara Transports, a Partnership firm, having its office at 42A/13F, President Venkatrao Street, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal 637001, Tamilnadu State represented by its partners i) Perumal. A; ii) Vijaya P and iii) Chitra P 2.Sri Perumal A, S/o Alagusamy, residing at No. 8, Sankaran Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal 637002, Tamilnadu State. 3.Smt Chitra P, W/o Perumal residing at 33/2 Mohanur Road,1st Subline, Namakkal 637001, Tamilnadu State. 4.Sri.Ponnusamy A, S/o Alagusamy, residing at 42A/13F, Mohanur Road, Namakkal 637002, Tamilnadu State. Smt Vijaya P, W/o Ponnusamy residing at 42A/13F, President Venkatrao Street, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal 637001, Tamilnadu State. Smt Kaliammal A, W/o Alagusamy residing at 42A/13F, Mohanur Road, Namakkal 637002, Tamilnadu State. to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being: Rs.2,36,46,493.01 (Rupees Two Crores Thirty-Six Lakhs Forty-Six Thousand Four Hundred Ninety-Three and paise One only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Commercial Vehicle loan No. 17976900002132 The Federal Bank Ltd., L C R D/ChennaiDivision, 1st Floor, No. 57 Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014. Phone: 044 28131373; 28130988 email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.inwebsite: www.federalbank.co.in Page 1 of 4

as on 20.03.2022 (interest applied upto 19.03.2022) together with future interest @ 8.30 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 20.03.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. Rs.1,04,44,383.00 (Rupees One Crore Four Lakhs Forty-Four Thousand Three Hundred and Eight Three only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (BLAPS-SME) No.17975500000439 as on 31.03.2022 (interest applied upto 31.03.2022) together with future interest @ 13.75 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.04.2022 till payment and costs and other charges.

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice. Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 27-09-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 27th December 2022 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS",` AS IS WHAT IS" and ` WHATEVER THERE IS` basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues: Rs.2,49,50,423.01 (Rupees Two Crores Forty-Nine Lakhs Fifty Thousand Four Hundred Twenty- Three and paise One only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Commercial Vehicle loan No. 17976900002132 as on 20.10.2022 (interest applied upto 19.10.2022) together with future interest @ 8.70 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 20.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. Rs.1,15,04,043.00 (Rupees One Crore Fifteen Lakhs Four Thousand and Forty-Three only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (BLAPS-SME) No.17975500000439 as on 31.10.2022 (interest applied upto 31.10.2022) together with future interest @ 13.75 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.11.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. Description of the mortgaged immovable property/ies As Per Demand Notice Schedule P All that piece and parcel of land measuring 39 feet East to West on both sides and 60 feet South to North on both sides totalling 2340 Sq. Ft together with Temporary Tin Sheet Shed thereon comprised in Old S.No.237/10- 1.18 Acres Presently Surveyed under the Town Survey in Ward C, Block-15, T.S.No.4/11A2 and in Arthanari school street, situated in Peiryapatty Village within the Jurisdiction of Namakkal Joint II Sub- Registration District and Namakkal Registration District and bounded on the North of: Lands of Ettigounder; East of: Lands of Varadhappan; West of: Property of Saroja and South of: 30 Feet East-West road morefully described in Certificate of Sale issued in Favour of Mrs. Vijaya by the Additional District Munsif Namakkal,

registered as Doc No. L3/2007 dated 19.12.2005 of S R O, Namakkal Joint 1 standing in the name of Mrs. Vijaya also in Memorandum of Deposit of title Deeds Doc No. 3551/2018 dated 19.12.2018 of S R O, Namakkal Joint-1. A right to take men, cattle, carts and other vehicles from South-North Road through Sandhaipettipudhur to Kondichettypatty and later through the 30 feet East-West Road and all other mamool pathway rights and other easement rights attached to it. The property is in Namakkal Municipality. Terms and Conditions 01. The properties described above will be sold in a single lot and the reserve price below which the same will not be sold is Rs.61,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty-One Lakhs Only). The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned at his address at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br.Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu-637001 their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai /R T G S for Rs.6,10,000/- being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The Demand Draft/RTGS details shall be sent/handed over to the undersigned separately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledge. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/RTGS details as afore stated will be summarily rejected. 04. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 before 5.00 PM on 26.12.2022. 05. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br.Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 on 23.12.2022 at 12.00 Noon (Date & Time of Sale) with a valid identity proof when the tenders will be opened. Original KYC document(s) of the intending purchaser shall be produced while participating in the auction. 06. After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter se bidding among themselves to enhance the price. 07. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold. 08. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or through RTGS. (Rtgs A/c No. 17972200000025, IFSC: FDRL0001797) 09. The successful bidder shall bear the applicable income tax as per Sec 194 1A of I T Act and entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.