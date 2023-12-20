LCRD Chennai Division
MDSH/RKW/P B College of Engineering/2023
Date:20th December 2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 14/02/2023 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s PB College of Engineering, Chennai-Bangalore Highway, Irungattukotai, Kanchipuram, Sriperum- budur, Tamil Nadu - 602117 // represented by Chairman, Mr. Venkatataman G, S/o Godakothan- daraman (2) M/s Sri Padmavathi Balaji Educational Trust, 3/117 Brahmins Street, Karambakkom Porur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 // No. 534, 3rd Floor, East Cost Centre, Anna Salai, Teynam- pet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600018 // represented by (a) Mr. G Ekambaram, Managing Trustee, S/o Godakothandaraman, (b) Mrs. Re-vathy Ramakrishna, Trustee, W/o Ramakrishna Manda, (c) Mrs. Hymavathi, Trustee, W/o Venkataraman G, (3) Mr. Ekambaram G, S/o Godakothandaraman, No. 231, Defence Colony, Ekkatuthangal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600032 , (4) Mrs. G Revathy Ra- makrishna, W/o Ramakrishna Manda, GC West Moor Fairmont Gar-dens, Mount Poonamallee Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu -600089, (5) Mrs. Hymavathi G, W/o Venkataraman G, 3/15 Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116, (6) Mr. Venkata-raman G, S/o Godakothandaraman, 3/15 Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 and (7) Mrs. Ruckmani G, No. 8, Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Chen- nai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice by 1st of you as principal borrower and 2nd to 7th as guaran-tors/co-obligants/co-borrowers/mortgagors being ₹ 7,63,228.20 (Rupees Seven Lakhs Sixty Three Thou-sand Two Hundred Twenty Eight and paise Twenty Only) consisting of the amount under 1) ₹1,36,847.53 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002202 ,2) ₹1,52,600.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002228 ,3) ₹1,52,447.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehi-cle Loan with number 16106900002236, 4) ₹1,69,493.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002277 & 5) ₹1,51,840.67b under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002194 ; (II) Calling upon 2nd of you as principal borrower to repay the amount being ₹47,62,373.00 under the GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900001402 & (III) Calling upon 2nd of you as principal bor-rower and 3rd to 7th as guarantors/co-obligants/co-borrowers/mortgagors to repay the amount being ₹ 4,14,65,000.00 (Rupees Four Crore Fourteen Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Only ) consisting of the amount un-der 1) ₹ 3,44,46,328/- under your Over Draft loan with number 16105600000763, 2) ₹ 25,38,421/- under your GECL loan with number 16106900002582
- 3) ₹ 22,56,299/- under your GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900002574 from our Br. Sriperumbudur within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19.08.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 09th February 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is "under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues aggregating to an amount of Rs.4,67,35,554.04 as on 09/02/2024 Compromising of 1) ₹52,86,116.00 under the GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900001402,2) ₹3,59,54,728.04 under your Over Draft loan with number 16105600000763, 3) ₹28,03,775.00 under your GECL loan with number 16106900002582 & 4) ₹26,90,935.00 under your GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900002574 and interest thereon till realization and thus the undersigned
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in
hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property/ies
Description Of Property
Reserve Price
EMD
1.
All the piece and parcel of the land measuring 57 cents together
with all building and structures existing and/or to be constructed and all
plant and machinery attached to the earth or permanently fastened to
anything attached to the earth both present and future and all other
improvements thereon comprised in New-Sy No. 69/5A Part and 69/6A
Part as per Patta No. 3170 Sy Nos. 69/5A1 and 69/6A1 (Old Sy No. 69/3
and 69/4) situated in Samayapuram Main Road of Karambakkam Village,
Ambattur Taluk now Maduravoyal Taluk, Thiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu
State within the registration Sub District of Joint-1 Saidapet and
Registration District of Chennai South, bounded on East: Sy No. 69/7A
Part, West: Sy No. 69/3 Part, North: Sy Nos. 69/1 Part and 81 and South
by: Sy Nos. 69/5A Part and 69/6A Part (remaining portion of land in
Rs.24,90,00,000/-
Rs.2,49,00,000/-
item1 of Schedule A).
(Rupees Twenty-
(Rupees
Two
2.All the piece and parcel of the undivided 8/9 share in the
land
Four Crore Ninety
Crores
Forty-
measuring 35.50 cents together with all building and structures existing
lakhs only).
Nine Lakhs Only)
and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon
comprised in New-Sy No. 69/3 (Old Sy No. 69/2A), as per Patta No. 3170
Sy No, 69/3B situated in Samayapuram Main Road, of Karambakkam
Village, Ambattur Taluk now Maduravoyal Taluk, Thiruvallur District,
Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Joint-1 Saidapet
and Registration District of Chennai South, bounded on East: Sy No.
69/5A Part, West: Samayapuram Main Road, North: Sy No. 69/1 Part and
South: Sy No. 69/3 Part.
And boundaries for overall land for extent of 92.5 cents East by: Vacant
land and existing building, West by: Samayapuram Main Road, North by:
Gravel Road and South by: NEXA Service, Porur.
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs.24,90,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-FourCrore Ninety Lakhs only).
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai for Rs.2,49,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Forty Nine Lakhs Only) being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property con- cerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders in respect of each item of the property along with the demand draft for earnest money shall be submitted separately. The Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 11.00 AM on 09th February 2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned valid photo identity proof at his office on 09/02/2024 at 01.00 PM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank but not later than next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or by RTGS/NEFT (A/c No. 14082200000026, IFSC: FDRL0001408).
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. Encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone /cancel the sale at any stage without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM on 30th January 2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approv- als, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
Dated this the 20th day of December 2023 at Chennai
For The Federal Bank Ltd.
Asst. Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 11:59:33 UTC.