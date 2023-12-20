LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/RKW/P B College of Engineering/2023 Date:20th December 2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 14/02/2023 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s PB College of Engineering, Chennai-Bangalore Highway, Irungattukotai, Kanchipuram, Sriperum- budur, Tamil Nadu - 602117 // represented by Chairman, Mr. Venkatataman G, S/o Godakothan- daraman (2) M/s Sri Padmavathi Balaji Educational Trust, 3/117 Brahmins Street, Karambakkom Porur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 // No. 534, 3rd Floor, East Cost Centre, Anna Salai, Teynam- pet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600018 // represented by (a) Mr. G Ekambaram, Managing Trustee, S/o Godakothandaraman, (b) Mrs. Re-vathy Ramakrishna, Trustee, W/o Ramakrishna Manda, (c) Mrs. Hymavathi, Trustee, W/o Venkataraman G, (3) Mr. Ekambaram G, S/o Godakothandaraman, No. 231, Defence Colony, Ekkatuthangal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600032 , (4) Mrs. G Revathy Ra- makrishna, W/o Ramakrishna Manda, GC West Moor Fairmont Gar-dens, Mount Poonamallee Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu -600089, (5) Mrs. Hymavathi G, W/o Venkataraman G, 3/15 Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116, (6) Mr. Venkata-raman G, S/o Godakothandaraman, 3/15 Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 and (7) Mrs. Ruckmani G, No. 8, Brahmin Street, Karambakkam, Porur, Chen- nai, Tamil Nadu - 600116 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice by 1st of you as principal borrower and 2nd to 7th as guaran-tors/co-obligants/co-borrowers/mortgagors being ₹ 7,63,228.20 (Rupees Seven Lakhs Sixty Three Thou-sand Two Hundred Twenty Eight and paise Twenty Only) consisting of the amount under 1) ₹1,36,847.53 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002202 ,2) ₹1,52,600.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002228 ,3) ₹1,52,447.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehi-cle Loan with number 16106900002236, 4) ₹1,69,493.00 under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002277 & 5) ₹1,51,840.67b under your CTG Commercial Vehicle Loan with number 16106900002194 ; (II) Calling upon 2nd of you as principal borrower to repay the amount being ₹47,62,373.00 under the GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900001402 & (III) Calling upon 2nd of you as principal bor-rower and 3rd to 7th as guarantors/co-obligants/co-borrowers/mortgagors to repay the amount being ₹ 4,14,65,000.00 (Rupees Four Crore Fourteen Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Only ) consisting of the amount un-der 1) ₹ 3,44,46,328/- under your Over Draft loan with number 16105600000763, 2) ₹ 25,38,421/- under your GECL loan with number 16106900002582

3) ₹ 22,56,299/- under your GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900002574 from our Br. Sriperumbudur within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19.08.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 09th February 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is "under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues aggregating to an amount of Rs.4,67,35,554.04 as on 09/02/2024 Compromising of 1) ₹52,86,116.00 under the GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900001402,2) ₹3,59,54,728.04 under your Over Draft loan with number 16105600000763, 3) ₹28,03,775.00 under your GECL loan with number 16106900002582 & 4) ₹26,90,935.00 under your GECL-Term Loan with number 16106900002574 and interest thereon till realization and thus the undersigned

