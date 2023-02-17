Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Prasant P Kumar - Land with Building

KTMB/JMT/SEPF/1937/2022 17th February, 2023

Registered Speed Post with A/D

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 31/08/2021 calling upon the borrowers

Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523 Mrs. Parvathi M. Menon, W/o Prasanth P. Kumar, Sarayu, 3/16 Akkatu Lane, Thottakkattukara P.O., Ernakulam Dist., Kerala, PIN- 683108

Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523 Mrs. Santhakumari P.D., W/o Muraleedharan E., Sarayu, 3/16 Akkatu Lane, Thottakkattukara P.O., Ernakulam Dist., Kerala, PIN- 683108.

Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523 Mrs. Syamaladevi D, W/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523

Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523 Mrs. Praseetha P Kumar, W/o K.R. Pradeep Kumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523

Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523 Mrs. Prajeetha P Kumar, W/o Harisanker M., Flat No. 218, Celebrity Signature Apartment, Electronic City, Phase 1, Wipro 16 th Gate, Doddathogur, Bangalore, Karnataka State, PIN 560100 Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 5,66,55,408/- (Rupees Five crores Sixty six lakhs Fifty five thousand Four hundred and Eight only) as shown below plus cost and other expenses and further interest as described below, from 01/09/2021 till date of payment being the amount due under the loans availed of by them from our Br. Parakode within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Sl. No. Account No. Dues as on 31/08/2021 Rate of Interest 1 11365500002526 ₹ 4,72,60,454/- 18.45% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest) 2 11366900002835 ₹ 14,04,159/- 17.20% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest) 3 11366900003189 ₹ 79,90,795/- 13.25% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest) TOTAL Rs. 5,66,55,408/-

Whereas the borrower(s) / coobligant(s) / guarantors (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 29.12.2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.