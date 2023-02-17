Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Prasant P Kumar - Land with Building
KTMB/JMT/SEPF/1937/2022
17th February, 2023
Registered Speed Post with A/D
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 31/08/2021 calling upon the borrowers
Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Mrs. Parvathi M. Menon, W/o Prasanth P. Kumar, Sarayu, 3/16 Akkatu Lane, Thottakkattukara P.O., Ernakulam Dist., Kerala, PIN- 683108
Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Mrs. Santhakumari P.D., W/o Muraleedharan E., Sarayu, 3/16 Akkatu Lane, Thottakkattukara P.O., Ernakulam Dist., Kerala, PIN- 683108.
Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Mrs. Syamaladevi D, W/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Mrs. Praseetha P Kumar, W/o K.R. Pradeep Kumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
Mrs. Prajeetha P Kumar, W/o Harisanker M., Flat No. 218, Celebrity Signature Apartment, Electronic City, Phase 1, Wipro 16th Gate, Doddathogur, Bangalore, Karnataka State, PIN 560100 Represented by Power of Attorney holder Mr. Prasanth P. Kumar, S/o Prasannakumar, Prasanth Bhavan, Ammakandakara, Adoor P.O., Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, PIN- 691523
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 5,66,55,408/- (Rupees Five crores Sixty six lakhs Fifty five thousand Four hundred and Eight only) as shown below plus cost and other expenses and further interest as described below, from 01/09/2021 till date of payment being the amount due under the loans availed of by them from our Br. Parakode within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Sl. No.
Account No.
Dues as on 31/08/2021
Rate of Interest
1
11365500002526
₹ 4,72,60,454/-
18.45% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest)
2
11366900002835
₹ 14,04,159/-
17.20% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest)
3
11366900003189
₹ 79,90,795/-
13.25% (inclusive of 4% Penal Interest)
TOTAL
Rs. 5,66,55,408/-
Whereas the borrower(s) / coobligant(s) / guarantors (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 29.12.2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28thMarch, 2023, the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS", and "WHATEVER THERE IS" PHYSICAL CONDITION BASIS under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 7,42,71,156/- (Rupees Seven
crores forty two lakhs seventy one thousand one hundred fifty six only) as on 28-03-2023as described below
Sl. No.
Account No.
Dues as on 28/03/2023
1
11365500002526
₹ 6,30,47,034/-
2
11366900002835
₹ 18,33,332/-
3
11366900003189
₹ 93,90,790/-
TOTAL
Rs.7,42,71,156/-
with future interest from 29-03-2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVABLE PROPERTY
All the piece and parcel of the landed property measuring 7.20 Ares in Re.Sy. No. 166/11 of Block No.11 with building along with all other improvements thereon in Peringanadu village, Adoor Taluk, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala State bounded on (as per title deed) East by Property of Gurukanmaruvila and vazhi, South byKayamkulam-PunalurRoad & Purampokku Property, West by Panchayath Road and North by Property of Karayathu
Terms and Conditions
The reserve price below which the property will not be sold isRs.98,00,000/- (Rupees Ninety
Eight lakhs only)
The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kottayam forRs.9,80,000/-(RupeesNine lakhs Eighty thousand Only) being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before4.30 PM on 27thMarch, 2023.
The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on28thMarch, 2023 at 12.30 PM when the tenders will be opened.
After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold. The authorized officer reserves his right to modify the terms of payment
All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kottayam.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, TDS, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
No encumbrance in respect of the property prior to the mortgage has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between10 AM and 3.00 PM on 27thMarch, 2023.
