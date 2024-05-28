(SPEED POST / (Regd A/D)
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RESONSTRCUTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Act ) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENCLORCEMEENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas, the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 16/11/2021 callilng upon the borrowers (1) Shri. Rajesh Kumar.G, S/o Gopalakrishnan residing at Tass, KPRA 88, Pangode, Kanjirampara P.O, Thiruvananthapuram 695030 and (2) Asha T.S, W/o Shri Rajesh Kumar G, residing at Tass, KPRA 88, Pangode, Kanjirampara P.O, Thiruvananthapuram 695030 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 30,68,412.00 (Rupees Thrity Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Twelve only) is due as on 05.11.2021 in the Housng Loan account bearing number 13747300002970 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of he Federal Bank Ltd, has taken poessession of the property described herein beloswin exercise of powers confererd under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of he said Rules on 16/03/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Actual possession of the property was taken on 23/06/2023 as the order the Hon'ble CJM Court, Thiruvananthapuram in MC No. 432/2023.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 20/06/2024 "AS IS WHERE IS" & "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. ₹ 39,29,901.10 (Rupees Thirty-NineLakh Twenty-NineThousand Nine Hundred One and Paise Ten only) is due from you as on 20/06/2024 with further interest, cost and other charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset.
Sl No.
Details of security property
Reserve price below which property will not be sold
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
All the piece and parcel of the landed property measuring 1.65 Ares together with
₹ 32,50,000.00
existing building bearing no. T.C 10/947 (3) and / or to be constructed and all
other improvements thereon situated in Re Sy no : 25/50 (Old Sy. No. 1402/74)
(Rupees Thirty-Two
of Peroorkada Village, Thiruvananthapuram Taluk and District, Kerala State
Lakh Fifty Thousand
within the registration Sub District of Sasthamangalam, bounded on North by
Only)
Property of Omana, East by Property of Sukumaran, South by Private Road and
West by Property of Krishnan Kutty.
Terms and Conditions
- The properties described above will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS "and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis.
-
The reserve price below which the security property will not be sold is ₹ 32,50,000.00 (Rupees
Thirty-Two Lakh Fifty Thousand only).
- The EMD shall be remitted through NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd, Br. TVM/Pattom to the Account No. 13742200000018, IFSC CODE FDRL0001374 or to the Account No. 21462200000013, IFSC CODE FDRL0002146, or by way of Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favor of Authorized Officer,The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Thiruvananthapuram.
- The intending purchasers shall submit/ send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with the details of EMD remitted by way of RTGS / NEFT/Deamnd Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Thiruvananthapuram for property is ₹ 3,25,000.00 being earnest money equivalent to 10% of Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft / TRGS /NEFT details as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned on or before 10.30 AM on 20.06.2024. The auction will be conducted between 11.00 to 12 Noon on 20.06.2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, M G Road, Thiruvananthapuram - 695001 (Ph: 0471 2322229, 2780625) on 20.06.2024 at 10.30 AM when the tenders will be opened. In case the proposed sale/auction date is declared holiday for normal functioning of Bank, the sale will be conducted by next working day at same time. The sale will be conducted in the said office.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given an opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of RTGS/NEFT in the above-mentioned account OR by Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Thiruvananthapuram.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
tax or any other dues etc. to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges, Electricity charges, Water charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be borne and cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The borrower / co-borrowers/co-obligants named above shall treat this as notice of 15 days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) read with rule 9 of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the secured property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourns / postpones the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The balance amount of purchase price payable shall be paid by the purchaser to the authorized officer on or before the fifteenth day of confirmation of sale of the immovable property or such extended period as may be agreed upon in writing between the purchaser and the secured Creditor as stipulated under Rule 9(4) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) (Amendment) Rules, 2002
- The intending purchasers can inspect the property between 10.00 AM and 05.00 PM on 19.06.2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or to know further details / conditions may contact this office. (Ph: 0471-2322229,2780615 8547720840)
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc. of the property, before participation in the auction.
Dated this the 28th day of May 2024
For The Federal
Bank Ltd
Assistant Vice President & Division Head (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 06:36:07 UTC.