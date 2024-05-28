(SPEED POST / (Regd A/D)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RESONSTRCUTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Act ) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENCLORCEMEENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 16/11/2021 callilng upon the borrowers (1) Shri. Rajesh Kumar.G, S/o Gopalakrishnan residing at Tass, KPRA 88, Pangode, Kanjirampara P.O, Thiruvananthapuram 695030 and (2) Asha T.S, W/o Shri Rajesh Kumar G, residing at Tass, KPRA 88, Pangode, Kanjirampara P.O, Thiruvananthapuram 695030 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 30,68,412.00 (Rupees Thrity Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Four Hundred and Twelve only) is due as on 05.11.2021 in the Housng Loan account bearing number 13747300002970 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of he Federal Bank Ltd, has taken poessession of the property described herein beloswin exercise of powers confererd under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of he said Rules on 16/03/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Actual possession of the property was taken on 23/06/2023 as the order the Hon'ble CJM Court, Thiruvananthapuram in MC No. 432/2023.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 20/06/2024 "AS IS WHERE IS" & "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. ₹ 39,29,901.10 (Rupees Thirty-NineLakh Twenty-NineThousand Nine Hundred One and Paise Ten only) is due from you as on 20/06/2024 with further interest, cost and other charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset.