Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Ramani Bharatbhai K

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 10/12/2019 calling upon the borrowers namely (1) Mr. Ramani Bharatbhai K and co-obligants (2) Mrs. Ramani Minalben Bharatbhai, both residing at Plot no. 121,
Type A, Raghunandan Residency, B/s Janvi Residency, Nr. Patel Park, Nanchhad Road, Kamrej, Surat, Gujarat - 394180, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 19,27,777.10 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Twenty Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy Seven and Paisa Ten Only) together with interest, costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the saipd notice.
Whereas the Borrower(s)/guarantor(s) having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the undersigned on behalf of The Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 09/07/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers / guarantors / defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby gives notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 12/01/2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS, AS IS WHAT IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising an amount of Rs 26,30,079.24 (Rupees Twenty Six Lakh Thirty Thousand Seventy Nine and Paisa Twenty Four Only) as on 12/01/2023 together with further interest and costs/other charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties sealed tenders for purchasing the properties subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
Description of the Property
All that piece and parcel of Plot no 121, Type A, admeasuring 46.72 sq. mtrs. in scheme known as Raghunandan Residency, situated on land bearing Revenue Survey no. 460 and 461, Block no 431/A of Mouje Kamrej, Taluka Kamrej and District Surat, Gujarat bounded in East by plot no 150, West by Society Road, North by Plot no 120 and South by Plot no 122.
Terms and Conditions
The Reserve price below which the properties will not be sold for is Rs. 19,00,000.00 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Only).
The properties will be sold by e-auction through the Bank's approved service provider M/S E-Procurement Technologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger on 12-01-2023 between 11 AM to 1 PM under the supervision of the Authorised officer of the Federal Bank.
E-auctiontender document containing e-auction bid form, declaration, general terms and conditions of online auction sale are available in website: https:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net
The prospective bidders may avail online training on E-Auction from M/S E-ProcurementTechnologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger help line no. & email ID: Mr. Ramprasad - 8000023297 & email -ramprasad@auctiontiger.net.
Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portalhttps:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net. Bids submitted otherwise shall not be eligible for consideration.
The intending purchasers shall remit the EMD through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd. Account No. 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403, or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd, payable at Mumbai, for Rs. 1,90,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Ninety Thousand Only), before 4:00pm on 11/01/2023, being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 10,000.00 for each property. The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will bere-sold.
All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Mumbai.
The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
10.No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
11.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
12.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc., before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.
13.The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 05/01/2023 between 3 pm and 5 pm with prior appointment.
14.For the further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.
15.The Borrowers/Guarantors named above may treat this as notice of thirty days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the properties.
Dated this the 17th day of December 2023 at Mumbai.
For, The Federal Bank Ltd.
Lecin C
Asst. Vice President & Branch Head
Loan Collection & Recovery Department / Mumbai Division (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
