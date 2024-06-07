LCRD Kottayam Division

KTM LCRD/ADR/VV/SEPF/1926/2024-25 06/06/2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/08/2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters Mrs. Anitha Suresh, W/o Suresh B. and Ms. Arsha Suresh, D/o Suresh B. (Legal heir of Principal borrower Late Suresh B., Ambadi, Peringanad P.O., Adoor, Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, Pin - 691551 who expired on 09.12.2020), both residing at Ambadi, Peringanad P.O., Adoor, Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, Pin -691551, to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 68,80,812/- (Rupees Sixty Eight Lakhs Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred and Twelve only) as on 03/08/2021 together with interest thereon @ 17.80% per annum with monthly rests from 04/08/2021 as shown below till payment being the amount due under the Loan limits availed of by them from our Br. Adoor within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Account Number Dues as on 03/08/2021 Rate of Interest 10425500003386 Rs.23,56,088/- 17.80% 10425500002123 Rs.45,24,724/- 17.80% Total Rs.68,80,812

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 24/03/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 27th day of June, 2024 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,16,67,410/- as on 27/06/2024 as described below

