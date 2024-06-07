LCRD Kottayam Division
KTM LCRD/ADR/VV/SEPF/1926/2024-25
06/06/2024
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/08/2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters Mrs. Anitha Suresh, W/o Suresh B. and Ms. Arsha Suresh, D/o Suresh B. (Legal heir of Principal borrower Late Suresh B., Ambadi, Peringanad P.O., Adoor, Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, Pin - 691551 who expired on 09.12.2020), both residing at Ambadi, Peringanad P.O., Adoor, Pathanamthitta Dist., Kerala, Pin -691551, to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 68,80,812/- (Rupees Sixty Eight Lakhs Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred and Twelve only) as on 03/08/2021 together with interest thereon @ 17.80% per annum with monthly rests from 04/08/2021 as shown below till payment being the amount due under the Loan limits availed of by them from our Br. Adoor within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Account Number
Dues as on 03/08/2021
Rate of Interest
10425500003386
Rs.23,56,088/-
17.80%
10425500002123
Rs.45,24,724/-
17.80%
Total
Rs.68,80,812
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 24/03/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 27th day of June, 2024 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,16,67,410/- as on 27/06/2024 as described below
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Kottayam Division, Thekkumkal Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam, Kerala -686001
E-mail:ktmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0481-2563280, 2583907
Account Number
Dues as on 27/06/2024 (As per OA
Rate of Interest
Terms)
10425500003386
Rs.39,85,517/-
19.10%
10425500002123
Rs.76,81,893/-
19.20%
Total
Rs.1,16,67,410/-
with interest @ monthly rest along with cost and expenses from 28/06/2024 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
All that part and parcel of landed property, admeasuring 9.60 Ares in Re.Sy.No.333/14, Block No.12 with residential building along with all other improvements there on in Peringanadu Village, Adoor Taluk, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala State bounded on (as per location sketch) East by Edavazhy, South by Property Idappalavila Thekkethil Karunakaran, West by Property of Vipanchikayil Sadasivan and North by Road.
Terms and Conditions
-
The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs.60,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty
Lakhs only).
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kottayam for Rs.6,00,000/- (Rupees Six Lakhs only) being earnest money equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4:30 P.M. on 26th day of June, 2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on or before 12 PM on 27/06/2024 when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Kottayam Division, Thekkumkal Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam, Kerala -686001
E-mail:ktmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0481-2563280, 2583907
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kottayam.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. Any attachment subsequent to the date of mortgage will not be treated as an encumberance. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. Society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 2 PM and 4 PM on 25th day of June 2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
Dated this the 6th day of June, 2024 at Kottayam.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Kottayam Division, Thekkumkal Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam, Kerala -686001
E-mail:ktmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0481-2563280, 2583907
