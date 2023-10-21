LCRD - COIMBATORE DIVISION
20 October 2023
REGD POST/AD
NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas
The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notices dated 18.06.2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor(s) namely,
- Mr. Mohaiadeen S A, aged about 45 years S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed, carrying on business in the name and style of M/S S A M Fruits Traders, at No 230 Karuppana Gounder Street, Opp Balaji Mahal, Coimbatore, 641001
- Mr. Mohomed Ibrahim S A, aged about 36 years, S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed,
- Mrs. Jainab Begam A, aged about 62 years, W/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed,
All 1, 2 and 3 are residing at No 71, Nehru street, Ramnagar, Coimbatore south, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641009
to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 5,12,08,165.00/- (Rupees Five Crore Twelve Lakhs Eight Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Five Only) is due from CC account A/c no.10925500007683, Rs. 74,05,713.89 /- (Rupees Seventy Four Lakhs Five Thousand Seven Hundred And Thirteen And Eighty Nine Paise Only) is due from GECL account A/c no.10926900004056, Totalling to Rs 5,86,13,878.89 (Rupees Five Crore Eighty Six Lakhs
Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred And Seventy Eight And Paise Eighty Nine Only) respectively availed from Coimbatore branch of the Bank, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.
Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken symbolic possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 21/03/2023 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned, being the Authorized Officer of the Bank, hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 09th day of November, 2023 (Thursday) on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing a total sum of Rs. 7,21,88,155.67 (Rupees Seven Crore Twenty One lakhs Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Five and paise Sixty Seven) as on 09/11/2023 in the below mentioned accounts.
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,
V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 1 of 5
Loan Account
Dues as on 09/11/2023
Rate of interest
10925500007683
Rs. 6,35,61,519.78
15.50% p.a with monthly rests
10926900004056
Rs. 86,26,635.89
13.25% p.a with monthly rests
TOTAL
Rs. 7,21,88,155.67
together with further interest, costs and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
Schedule A
All that piece and parcel of the land in Survey No 1764 and 1765/B totalling 3.97 acres of land which has been laid out into house site out of which (site No 10, 19, 25, 34, 37 and 56) in Keelpakkam Bit II Village, Karur Taluk, Chinnatharapuram sub registration district, Karur Registration District, Tamil Nadu State within the Registration Sub District of Chinnatharapuram.
Site No 10 admeasuring 2876 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Land in S.F. No 1765-A
West
of
:
Site No 11
North
of
:
Site Nos 7 & 8
South
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
29 feet
East West on the Southern Side
69 feet
North South on the Eastern Side
53 ¼ feet
North South on the Western Side
95 ½ feet
Site No 19 admeasuring 2506 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Site Nos 16,17&18
West
of
:
Site No 20
North
of
:
Site Nos 23
South
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
26 feet
East West on the Southern Side
31 feet
North South on the Eastern Side
87 ¾ feet
North South on the Western Side
105 feet
Site No 25 admeasuring 1800 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Site Nos 26
West
of
:
Site No 24
North
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
South
of
:
Site No 32
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,
V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 2 of 5
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
30 feet
East West on the Southern Side
30 feet
North South on the Eastern Side
60 feet
North South on the Western Side
60 feet
Site No 34 admeasuring 1816 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Site No 33
West
of
:
Selva Nagar Layout
North
of
:
Site No 23
South
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
26 ½ feet
East West on the Southern Side
31 feet
North South on the Eastern Side
61 feet
North South on the Western Side
60 feet
Site No 37 admeasuring 2000 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Site No 38 & 39
West
of
:
Site No 36
North
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
South
of
:
Site No 42
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
40 feet
East West on the Southern Side
40 feet
North South on the Eastern Side
50 feet
North South on the Western Side
50 feet
Site No 56 admeasuring 1512 ½ Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:
East
of
:
Land in S.F. No 1765A
West
of
:
Site No 54 & 55
North
of
:
Site No 57
South
of
:
30 feet width East West Road
Within the above boundaries
East West on the Northern Side
29 feet
East West on the Southern Side
31 ½ feet
North South on the Eastern Side
50 feet
North South on the Western Side
50 feet
(More fully described under Partition Deed no 772/2007 of SRO Chinnadharapuram)
Schedule B
All that piece and parcel of the land measuring 20 cents comprised in S.F.No 1757, Gudalur East
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,
V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 3 of 5
- Village, Karur Taluk, Chinnatharapuram sub registration district, Karur Registration District, Tamil Nadu State within the Registration Sub District of Chinnatharapuram. Bounded on
East
of
:
0.51 Acres of land belonging to Mr. S.K.Sheik Mujbur Rahman
West
of
:
0.71 Acres of Land belonging to the S.K.Sheik Mujbur Rahman present
owners
North
of
:
Land in S.F.No.1758
South
of
:
30 feet width East West layout Road
(More fully described under Sale Deed no 382/2013 of SRO Chinnadharapuram in the name of Mr. Mohaiadeen S A, Mr. Mohomed Ibrahim S A and Mrs. Jainab Begam A)
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Auction sale/bidding would be only through "ONLINE ELECTRONIC BIDDING" process through the website https://bankauctions.in/of M/s. 4 Closure.
- The property will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount above the RESERVE PRICE OF Rs.1,60,00,000/- (RUPEES ONE CRORE
SIXTY LAKHS ONLY).
- The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the schedule property is Rs.16,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen lakhs only), which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- The EMD shall be submitted on or before 08/11/2023, latest by 05:00PM, (Wednesday). Any bid submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
- All payments shall be made by way of DD favouring The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu OR by way of NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd, Coimbatore Branch, Account No. 10920051030001, IFSC Code FDRL0001092.
- The auction will be conducted online between 11:00 AM and 01:00 PM on 09/11/2023, Thursday with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakh Only).
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s. 4closure whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction. The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s. 4closure - Shri. Jaya Prakash Reddy at +91-9515-1600-62,prakash@bankauctions.in
- The Federal Bank Limited / M/s.4closure shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
- The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the undersigned in the below address or Shri. SUJITH SUKUMARAN A S, Branch Head, Br. Coimbatore at +91- 79-071-26-165. Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website, https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 04.00PM and 05.00PM on 31st of October 2023 in consultation with Br. Coimbatore.
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,
V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 4 of 5
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/tax/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
- No encumbrance or charge in respect of the property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc. in respect of the properties concerned before participating in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank / M/s.4closure, the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
-
The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 20th day of October 2023 at Coimbatore.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Sonia C
Deputy Vice President - 1 (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act.)
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,
V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 5 of 5
