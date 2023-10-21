LCRD - COIMBATORE DIVISION

CBELCRD/US/CBE/SAM - SALE(OCT)/ /2023 20 October 2023

REGD POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notices dated 18.06.2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor(s) namely,

Mr. Mohaiadeen S A, aged about 45 years S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed, carrying on business in the name and style of M/S S A M Fruits Traders, at No 230 Karuppana Gounder Street, Opp Balaji Mahal, Coimbatore, 641001 Mr. Mohomed Ibrahim S A, aged about 36 years, S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed, Mrs. Jainab Begam A, aged about 62 years, W/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed,

All 1, 2 and 3 are residing at No 71, Nehru street, Ramnagar, Coimbatore south, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641009

to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 5,12,08,165.00/- (Rupees Five Crore Twelve Lakhs Eight Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Five Only) is due from CC account A/c no.10925500007683, Rs. 74,05,713.89 /- (Rupees Seventy Four Lakhs Five Thousand Seven Hundred And Thirteen And Eighty Nine Paise Only) is due from GECL account A/c no.10926900004056, Totalling to Rs 5,86,13,878.89 (Rupees Five Crore Eighty Six Lakhs

Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred And Seventy Eight And Paise Eighty Nine Only) respectively availed from Coimbatore branch of the Bank, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken symbolic possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 21/03/2023 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned, being the Authorized Officer of the Bank, hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 09th day of November, 2023 (Thursday) on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing a total sum of Rs. 7,21,88,155.67 (Rupees Seven Crore Twenty One lakhs Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Five and paise Sixty Seven) as on 09/11/2023 in the below mentioned accounts.

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 1 of 5