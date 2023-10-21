LCRD - COIMBATORE DIVISION

CBELCRD/US/CBE/SAM - SALE(OCT)/

/2023

20 October 2023

REGD POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notices dated 18.06.2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor(s) namely,

  1. Mr. Mohaiadeen S A, aged about 45 years S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed, carrying on business in the name and style of M/S S A M Fruits Traders, at No 230 Karuppana Gounder Street, Opp Balaji Mahal, Coimbatore, 641001
  2. Mr. Mohomed Ibrahim S A, aged about 36 years, S/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed,
  3. Mrs. Jainab Begam A, aged about 62 years, W/o Mr. Abbas Mohamed,

All 1, 2 and 3 are residing at No 71, Nehru street, Ramnagar, Coimbatore south, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641009

to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 5,12,08,165.00/- (Rupees Five Crore Twelve Lakhs Eight Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Five Only) is due from CC account A/c no.10925500007683, Rs. 74,05,713.89 /- (Rupees Seventy Four Lakhs Five Thousand Seven Hundred And Thirteen And Eighty Nine Paise Only) is due from GECL account A/c no.10926900004056, Totalling to Rs 5,86,13,878.89 (Rupees Five Crore Eighty Six Lakhs

Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred And Seventy Eight And Paise Eighty Nine Only) respectively availed from Coimbatore branch of the Bank, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken symbolic possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 21/03/2023 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned, being the Authorized Officer of the Bank, hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 09th day of November, 2023 (Thursday) on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing a total sum of Rs. 7,21,88,155.67 (Rupees Seven Crore Twenty One lakhs Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Five and paise Sixty Seven) as on 09/11/2023 in the below mentioned accounts.

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740

Loan Account

Dues as on 09/11/2023

Rate of interest

10925500007683

Rs. 6,35,61,519.78

15.50% p.a with monthly rests

10926900004056

Rs. 86,26,635.89

13.25% p.a with monthly rests

TOTAL

Rs. 7,21,88,155.67

together with further interest, costs and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

Schedule A

All that piece and parcel of the land in Survey No 1764 and 1765/B totalling 3.97 acres of land which has been laid out into house site out of which (site No 10, 19, 25, 34, 37 and 56) in Keelpakkam Bit II Village, Karur Taluk, Chinnatharapuram sub registration district, Karur Registration District, Tamil Nadu State within the Registration Sub District of Chinnatharapuram.

Site No 10 admeasuring 2876 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Land in S.F. No 1765-A

West

of

:

Site No 11

North

of

:

Site Nos 7 & 8

South

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

29 feet

East West on the Southern Side

69 feet

North South on the Eastern Side

53 ¼ feet

North South on the Western Side

95 ½ feet

Site No 19 admeasuring 2506 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Site Nos 16,17&18

West

of

:

Site No 20

North

of

:

Site Nos 23

South

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

26 feet

East West on the Southern Side

31 feet

North South on the Eastern Side

87 ¾ feet

North South on the Western Side

105 feet

Site No 25 admeasuring 1800 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Site Nos 26

West

of

:

Site No 24

North

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

South

of

:

Site No 32

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

30 feet

East West on the Southern Side

30 feet

North South on the Eastern Side

60 feet

North South on the Western Side

60 feet

Site No 34 admeasuring 1816 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Site No 33

West

of

:

Selva Nagar Layout

North

of

:

Site No 23

South

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

26 ½ feet

East West on the Southern Side

31 feet

North South on the Eastern Side

61 feet

North South on the Western Side

60 feet

Site No 37 admeasuring 2000 Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Site No 38 & 39

West

of

:

Site No 36

North

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

South

of

:

Site No 42

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

40 feet

East West on the Southern Side

40 feet

North South on the Eastern Side

50 feet

North South on the Western Side

50 feet

Site No 56 admeasuring 1512 ½ Sq.ft of vacant site. Within the following boundaries and measurement:

East

of

:

Land in S.F. No 1765A

West

of

:

Site No 54 & 55

North

of

:

Site No 57

South

of

:

30 feet width East West Road

Within the above boundaries

East West on the Northern Side

29 feet

East West on the Southern Side

31 ½ feet

North South on the Eastern Side

50 feet

North South on the Western Side

50 feet

(More fully described under Partition Deed no 772/2007 of SRO Chinnadharapuram)

Schedule B

All that piece and parcel of the land measuring 20 cents comprised in S.F.No 1757, Gudalur East

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740

  1. Village, Karur Taluk, Chinnatharapuram sub registration district, Karur Registration District, Tamil Nadu State within the Registration Sub District of Chinnatharapuram. Bounded on

East

of

:

0.51 Acres of land belonging to Mr. S.K.Sheik Mujbur Rahman

West

of

:

0.71 Acres of Land belonging to the S.K.Sheik Mujbur Rahman present

owners

North

of

:

Land in S.F.No.1758

South

of

:

30 feet width East West layout Road

(More fully described under Sale Deed no 382/2013 of SRO Chinnadharapuram in the name of Mr. Mohaiadeen S A, Mr. Mohomed Ibrahim S A and Mrs. Jainab Begam A)

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

  1. Auction sale/bidding would be only through "ONLINE ELECTRONIC BIDDING" process through the website https://bankauctions.in/of M/s. 4 Closure.
  2. The property will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount above the RESERVE PRICE OF Rs.1,60,00,000/- (RUPEES ONE CRORE
    SIXTY LAKHS ONLY).
  3. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the schedule property is Rs.16,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen lakhs only), which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
  4. The EMD shall be submitted on or before 08/11/2023, latest by 05:00PM, (Wednesday). Any bid submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
  5. All payments shall be made by way of DD favouring The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu OR by way of NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd, Coimbatore Branch, Account No. 10920051030001, IFSC Code FDRL0001092.
  6. The auction will be conducted online between 11:00 AM and 01:00 PM on 09/11/2023, Thursday with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
  7. The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakh Only).
  8. The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s. 4closure whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction. The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s. 4closure - Shri. Jaya Prakash Reddy at +91-9515-1600-62,prakash@bankauctions.in
  9. The Federal Bank Limited / M/s.4closure shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
  10. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the undersigned in the below address or Shri. SUJITH SUKUMARAN A S, Branch Head, Br. Coimbatore at +91- 79-071-26-165. Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website, https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
  11. The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 04.00PM and 05.00PM on 31st of October 2023 in consultation with Br. Coimbatore.

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740

  1. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.
  2. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/tax/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
  3. No encumbrance or charge in respect of the property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties.
  4. The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
  1. The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc. in respect of the properties concerned before participating in the auction.
  2. If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank / M/s.4closure, the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
  3. The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
    Dated this the 20th day of October 2023 at Coimbatore.
    For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
    Sonia C
    Deputy Vice President - 1 (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act.)

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 5 of 5

