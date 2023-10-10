LCRD/Pune Division

PNE LCRD/PNEL/ /2023-'24 10.10.2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 04thof February 2023 calling upon the borrower(s) 1)Shri Sachin Hingane alias Sachin Ganpat Hingane, S/o Ganpat alias Ganpat Hingane,

S No. 16/25, K-4, Gondhale Nagar, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra - 411028 // S No. 16, Sahakar Colony, Near Sanket Mangal Karyalay, Gondhale Nagar, Pune City, Pune, Hadapsar, Maharashtra - 411028, 2)Shri Kiran Hingane alias Kiran Ganpat Hingane, S/o Ganpat alias Ganpat Hingane, S No. 16/25, K-4, Gondhale Nagar, Hadapsar, Pune, Maharashtra - 411028 // S No. 16, Sahakar Colony, Near Sanket Mangal Karyalay, Gondhale Nagar, Pune City, Pune, Hadapsar, Maharashtra - 411028 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹51,02,995 /-(Rupees Fifty One Lakh Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Five only) as on 02.02.2023 under your CV loan with number 15106900001809 together with interest thereon till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Sinhagad Road within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 08/08/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 27thof October 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹54,26,783/-(RupeesFifty Four Lakh Twenty Six Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty Three only) as on 02.10.2023 under your CV loan with number 15106900001809 with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

Description of Hypothecated Property

Hypothecation of brand new BHARATBENZ 3528C 8X4 BSVI, having Chassis No. MEC854FBCNP120930, Engine No. 926956D0124575, 2022 Model, Diesel, Yellow Colour having Registration number - MH 14 KA 1800.

