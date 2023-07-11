LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the SARFAESI Act issued a demand notice dated 07-05-2021 calling upon the borrowers namely

Sri Santhosh A Thomas, S/o George Thomas, Arackal House, 50 974A, Edapally P O. Kaloor ,Ernakulam-682024 (2)Smt.Dexy Santhosh, W/o Santhosh a Thomas, Arackal House, 50 974A, Edapally P O. Kaloor ,Ernakulam-682024 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.10,66,326/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Six Only) with further interest, due under the limits/ loans availed by you from Ernakulam/Kaloor branch of the Bank within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken possession of the movable security property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 4 of the said Rules on 20-05-2023 through Advocate Commissioner, Adv. Neethu T R appointed by the Hon'ble CJM Court, Ernakulam in MC No.315/2022.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 17th August, 2023 the movable property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" , "AS IS WHAT IS" , and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 6 & 7 of the said Rules for realising the dues of Rs.13,19,057.00 (Rupees Thirteen Lakh Nineteen Thousand and Fifty Seven only) as on 17-08-2023 with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

