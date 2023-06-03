Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Sarangapani Vasudevan Kadambi - 02-06-2023

Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Hyderabad Division

LCRDHYD/RMD/SN - 25/SVK/ /2022-23 02nd June, 2023

SALE NOTICE

(Sale through E-Auction Only)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd., under the Act issued a demand notice dated 15/07/2019 calling upon the borrower(s)/ co-obligant(s)/ guarantors(s) (1). Mr. Sarangapani Vasudevan Kadambi, S/o. Mr. Sarangapani Kadambi, residing at H No.2034/23, 10th Cross, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Devangere, Karnataka - 577 004., Also at: Flat No.101, 1st Floor, Sri Ganesh Residency, Beside Treasury Office, Nidadavole, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh - 534 301., Also at: LWRA - 417, SF - 2, Ayyappa Towers, Sitaramaraju Street, Srinagar Colony, Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh - 520011., (2). Mr. Kadambi Vasudevan Kashyap, S/o. Sarangapani Vasudevan Kadambi, LWRA - 417, SF - 2, Ayyappa Towers, Sitaramaraju Street, Srinagar Colony, Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh - 520011., being the legal heir of co-borrowerLate Smt Kanaka Durga Vasudevan Kadambi;

Ms/Mrs. Kadambi Vasudevan Kruthika, D/o . Sarangapani Vasudevan Kadambi , LWRA - 417, SF - 2, Ayyappa Towers, Sitaramaraju Street, Srinagar Colony, Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh - 520011., being the legal heir of co-borrower Late Smt Kanaka Durga Vasudevan Kadambi; to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹.14,28,177/-(Rupees Fourteen Lakh Twenty Eight Thousand One Hundred and Seventy Seven Only) under the loan account No. 13417300002467 as on 13/07/2019 together with interest @ 9.63% per annum with monthly rests along with overdue interest @ 2% per annum from 13-07-2019 to till payment being the amount due under your cash credit limit availed from our branch Rajajmundry within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 09-12-2019 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 22nd June 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS & AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹.21,55,901/- (Rupees Twenty One Lakhs Fifty Five Thousand Nine Hundred One Only) as on 01-06-2023 with further interest @ 11.63% per annum with monthly rests from 02-06-2023 till the date of realization plus costs/charges as per OS 68/2022 filed before Junior Civil Judges Court, Nidadavole on 04-05-2022 and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the e-bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE MORTGAGED IMMOVABLE PROPERTY

All the piece and parcel of the residential flat admeasuring 1100 Sq. ft,, bearing flat No.101 situated on the 1st floor of the multi storied building namely "Sri Ganesh Residency" and one car parking space together with undivided and unspecified share of 40 sq yds in landed property measuring 562 Sq.yds comprised in Door

