LCRD DIVISION KANNUR
KNRLCRD/RC/KSD/1370-74-5398/ /2023-24
NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as the Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 29/02/2020 calling upon the borrowers,
- Mr. Shahrun Haris P.M, S/o. Shri Muhammed Kunhi, Panalam House, Cheroor P.O, Kasaragod Dist- 671 123
- Mrs. Ayshath Riyana, W/o Mr. Shahrun Haris P.M, Panalam House, Cheroor P.O, Kasaragod Dist- 671 123
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 18,08,858.03/- (Rupees eighteen lakh eight thousand eight hundred fifty eight paise three only) as on 28/02/2020 and further interest
- 10.90% (inclusive of penal interest @ 2%) per annum at monthly rest from 29/02/2020 together with interest and costs thereon till payment being the amount due under the Loan A/c No 13707400005398 availed of by you from our Br. Kasaragode within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / the co-obligant/ or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd through the Advocate Commissioner appointed by Hon. CJM Court Kasaragod has taken possession of the vehicle described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 4 of the said Rules on 19/08/2023.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or co-obligant (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 30/11/2023 the vehicle described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is", and " Whatever there is" basis under Rules 6 & 7 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 19,73,756.03 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Seventy Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Six Paise Three only) as on 12/10/2023 and further interest @ 11.20% (inclusive of penal interest @ 2%) per annum at monthly rest from 12/10/2023 and cost in the Loan account till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of Hypothecated Movable Property
MAHINDRA XUV 500 FWDW11WTHO OPT XH (Diesel) model 2018 car bearing Reg No KL 14X 7007, Chasis No . MA1YU2WTUJ6J16488, Engine No WTJ4J10137, colour VOLCANO BLACK
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Division ,.Kannur, 3rd Floor, Aditya Tower, Opp. RTO Office, South Bazar, Kannur
Pin-670002, Ph 0497-2704440,E-mail id: knrlcrd@federalbank.co.in,) website: www.federalbank.co.in
Terms and Conditions
- The Reserve Price below which the property will not be sold is Rs. 9,00,000/- (Rupees Nine lakh only)
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. Payable at Kannur for Rs. 90,000/- (Rupees Ninety thousand only) being earnest money equivalent to10% of the Reserve Price of the vehicle concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.30PM on 29/11/ 2023.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on 30/11/2023 at 10.00 AM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the vehicle concerned will be re-sold. The Authorized Officer reserves his right to modify the terms of payment.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kannur or through RTGS/ NEFT favouring The Federal Bank Ltd., IFSC Code
FDRL0001370, Account No. 13700051030001
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law. Applicable GST for the vehicle must be remitted by the Auction Purchaser.
- No encumbrance in respect of the vehicle has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the vehicle under sale.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the vehicle between 10.30 AM to 2.30 PM on 23/11/2023 & 28/11/2023. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the vehicle and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his below mentioned address.
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Division ,Kannur, 3rd Floor, Aditya Tower,
Opp. RTO Office, South Bazar, Kannur Pin-670002,
Ph 0497-2704440,E-mail id: knrlcrd@federalbank.co.in
- For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in in the website of The Federal Bank Ltd i.e.https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, dues to government, statutory approvals, etc of the vehicle, before participation in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happens to be a Bank holiday, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that particular event and related events.
- The Bank couldn't recover the Original Registration Certificate of the Vehicle. The buyer has to arrange to get the duplicate of the same at his / her cost.
- In case of inter se bidding, the minimum bid multiplier amount is fixed as Rs. 1,000/-
Dated this the 20th October 2023 at Kannur
For the Federal Bank Ltd.
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
