LCRD DIVISION KANNUR

KNRLCRD/RC/KSD/1370-74-5398/ /2023-24

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as the Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 29/02/2020 calling upon the borrowers,

Mr. Shahrun Haris P.M, S/o. Shri Muhammed Kunhi, Panalam House, Cheroor P.O, Kasaragod Dist- 671 123 Mrs. Ayshath Riyana, W/o Mr. Shahrun Haris P.M, Panalam House, Cheroor P.O, Kasaragod Dist- 671 123

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 18,08,858.03/- (Rupees eighteen lakh eight thousand eight hundred fifty eight paise three only) as on 28/02/2020 and further interest

10.90% (inclusive of penal interest @ 2%) per annum at monthly rest from 29/02/2020 together with interest and costs thereon till payment being the amount due under the Loan A/c No 13707400005398 availed of by you from our Br. Kasaragode within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / the co-obligant/ or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd through the Advocate Commissioner appointed by Hon. CJM Court Kasaragod has taken possession of the vehicle described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 4 of the said Rules on 19/08/2023.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or co-obligant (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 30/11/2023 the vehicle described herein below on "As is where is", "As is what is", and " Whatever there is" basis under Rules 6 & 7 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 19,73,756.03 (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Seventy Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Six Paise Three only) as on 12/10/2023 and further interest @ 11.20% (inclusive of penal interest @ 2%) per annum at monthly rest from 12/10/2023 and cost in the Loan account till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Hypothecated Movable Property

MAHINDRA XUV 500 FWDW11WTHO OPT XH (Diesel) model 2018 car bearing Reg No KL 14X 7007, Chasis No . MA1YU2WTUJ6J16488, Engine No WTJ4J10137, colour VOLCANO BLACK

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Division ,.Kannur, 3rd Floor, Aditya Tower, Opp. RTO Office, South Bazar, Kannur

Pin-670002, Ph 0497-2704440,E-mail id: knrlcrd@federalbank.co.in,) website: www.federalbank.co.in