TVMLCRD/NPA-2043/PTC/2024 14.06.2024

(REGD A/D)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 24-08-2020 calling upon the borrowers (1) Shri Shaji N S, S/o Narayanan (Narayana, Pothencode PO, TVM- 695584, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Vaisakh Marketing, PP VI/1357/1, Ushus Building, Pothencode PO, TVM and Permanently residing at Narayana, Pothencode PO, Thiruvananthapuram-695584 (2) Mrs Molly S, W/o Shaji N S, residing at Narayana, Pothencode PO, Thiruvananthapuram-695584 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 1) ₹ 27,76,753.56/-(Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs Seventy Six Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Three and Fifty Six Paise Only) as on 31.07.2020 together with interest thereon @13.78% per annum with monthly rests from 31.07.2020 due under your CC Limit Account (No 14395500002785), (2) ₹ 28,93,909.00/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Lakh Ninety Three Thousand Nine Hundred Nine Only) as on 29.07.2020 together with interest thereon @13.78% per annum with monthly rests from 29.07.2020 due under your Housing Loan account (No 14397300002353), till payment availed of by them from our Br. Pothencode within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 02.01.2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Thereafter actual possession was taken/affected on 03.01.2021 in compliance of the order of Hon'ble Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram in MC 78/2021. Later again as per the order the Hon'ble CJM Court, Thiruvananthapuram the bank has taken full possession of the property on 24.04.2023.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and / or defaulters and general public that Bank has decided to sell on 24.07.2024 the properties

described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" AND "AS IS WHATEVER BASIS" under Rules 8&9 of said Rules for realizing the dues of (1) ₹

47,30,006.55 (Rupees Forty Seven Lakh Thirty Thousand Six Paise Fifty Five Only) as on 24.07.2024 in the CC account (No 14395500002785) (2) ₹ 41,84,107.17 (Rupees Forty One Lakh Eighty Four Thousand One Hundred Seven Paise Seventeen Only) as on 24.07.2024 in Housing Loan account (No 14397300002353) (as per claim in OA No

311/2021 filed before Hon'ble DRT, Ernakulam) totalling to ₹ 89,14,113.72 (Rupees

Eighty Nine Lakh Fourteen Thousand One Hundred Thirteen Paise Seventy Two Only) together with further interest till realization and further expenses, costs and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the below mentioned property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you

The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001

E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625