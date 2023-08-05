1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai

Division

BBYO/NBYREG/BBYI/SALE NOTICE/ /2023-2024 Date: 05/08/2023

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND

RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 02/07/2018 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) Mr. Shashikant Raghunath Shinde, (2) Mrs. Waikhari S Shinde, both residing at Flat No. 403, Kailash Tower, Shiv Shrishti Complex, Mulund Goregaon Link Road, Mulund (West) Mumbai - 400080 and 3) M/s Ozone Infra Projects situated at 402 Odyssey IT Park, 4th Floor, 9th road, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (West) 400604, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 1,89,21,976.00 (Rupees One Crore Eighty-Nine Lakhs Twenty-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-Six Only) together with further interest from 30-06-2018 and costs till payment being the amount due under the Housing Loan limit availed of by them from our Vashi Branch, within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Limited has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 08thday of November 2019 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 12/09/2023, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.2,38,19,229.18 (Rupees Two Crores Thirty Eight Lakhs Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Nine and Paisa Eighteen Only), claim amount as on 08-01-2021, as per Original Application filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - III, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, vide O.A No.998 of 2021 along with further interest, charges and cost thereon from 09/01/2021 due under loan account: 13697300004015 in the name of borrowers till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II, Nariman

Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in