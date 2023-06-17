Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Federal Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29:56 2023-06-16 am EDT
123.75 INR   +1.39%
01:49aFederal Bank : Sale Notice - Shree Thamanna Br Namakkal
PU
06/15Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Nandakumar
PU
06/14Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Jenson Vettelethu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Shree Thamanna Br Namakkal

06/17/2023 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L C R D / Chennai Division

MDSH/ SO 105 /06 /2023

Date: 16th JUNE 2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules)

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 25-10-2022 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters: 1) Mr. N.S.V Murugan, S/o Mr. Natarajan, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Shree Thamanna, No: 23/12 Paramathi Road Thillaipuram Namakkal, Tamil Nadu -637001. // 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001. 2) Mrs. Sangeethamurugan S, W/o Mr. N.S.V Murugan residing at, 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being:

  1. ₹ 77,91,962.45 (Rupees Seventy-Seven Lakh Ninety-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty-Two, paise Forty- Five only) being the amount due under the OD/CC limit Loan No. 17975500001742 as on 30.09.2022 (Interest applied upto 30.09.2022) together with future interest @ 8.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges.
  2. ₹ 28,44,249.00 (Rupees Twenty-Eight Lakh Forty-Four Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Nine only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17976900004914, as on 08.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 07.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 08.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges.
  3. ₹ 73,24,387.56 (Rupees Seventy-Three Lakh Twenty-Four Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven, paise Fifty-Six only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17977600002497, as on 05.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 04.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.00 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p m from 05.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges.

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice. Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18-02-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that

the Bank has decided to sell on 03rd July 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS",` AS

IS WHAT IS" and ` WHATEVER THERE IS` basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues :

The Federal Bank Ltd | No: 27| 5th Floor| Akshaya Shanti| Anna Salai| Chennai-600002

Phone:044-47748486|Email:chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in|Website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 1 of 4

  1. ₹ 85,89,097.17 (Rupees Eighty-Five Lakh Eighty-Nine Thousand Ninety-Seven and paise Seventeen only) being the amount due under the OD/CC limit Loan No.17975500001742 as on 03.07.2023 (Interest applied upto 03.07.2023) together with future interest @ 8.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 04.07.2023 till payment and costs and other charges.
  2. ₹ 23,80,211.00 (Rupees Twenty-Three Lakh Eighty Thousand Two Hundred and Eleven only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17976900004914, as on 03.07.2023 (Interest applied upto 03.07.2023) together with future interest @ 13.55 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 04.07.2023 till payment and costs and other charges.
  3. ₹ 80,51,109.56 (Rupees Eighty Lakh Fifty-One Thousand One Hundred Nine and paise Fifty-Six only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17977600002497, as on 03.07.2023 (Interest applied upto 03.07.2023) together with future interest @ 12.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p m from 04.07.2023 till payment and costs and other charges.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

All the piece and parcel of the land comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur,

1. (a) measuring 1511 Sq.ft in Plot no.7, bounded on East of: plot No.8, West of: plot No.6, North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A, and

  1. measuring 1504 Sq.ft in Plot no.8, bounded on East of: plot No.9, West of: plot No.7, North
    of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A.

All the piece and parcel of the land comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur,

2. (a) measuring 1496 Sq.ft in Plot no.9, bounded on East of: plot No.10, West of: plot No.8, North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A, and

  1. measuring 1554 Sq.ft in Plot no.10, bounded on East of: 10 meter north south layout road,
    West of: plot No.9, North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A.

All the piece and parcel of the land comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur,

  1. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.36, bounded on East of: plot No.37, West of: plot No.35,

3. North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.16,

  1. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.37, bounded on East of: plot No.38, West of: plot No.36,
    North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.15,
  2. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.38, bounded on East of: plot No.39, West of: plot No.37,
    North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.14

All the piece and parcel of the land comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur,

  1. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.33, bounded on East of: plot No.34, West of: plot No.32,

4. North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.19,

  1. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.34, bounded on East of: plot No.35, West of: plot No.33,
    North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.18
  2. measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.35, bounded on East of: plot No.36, West of: plot No.34,
    North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.17

All the piece and parcel of the land comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur,

5. (a) measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.39, bounded on East of: plot No.40, West of: plot No.38, North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.13,

  1. measuring 1406 Sq.ft in Plot no.40, bounded on East of: plot No.41, West of: plot No.39,
    North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.12

The Federal Bank Ltd | No: 27| 5th Floor| Akshaya Shanti| Anna Salai| Chennai-600002

Phone:044-47748486|Email:chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in|Website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 2 of 4

All the piece and parcel of the land measuring 2294 Sq.ft in Plot no.48 comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now PerurTaluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil

  1. Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, bounded on East of: 10 meter wide
    north south layout road, West of: plot No.47, North of: plot No.49 and South of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road
    All the piece and parcel of the land measuring 1775 Sq.ft in Plot no.11 comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1, of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore south Taluk now PerurTaluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil
  2. Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, bounded on East of: 10 meter wide
    north south layout road, West of: plot No.12, North of: plot No.41 and South of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road.

Terms and Conditions

01. The properties described above will be sold in a single lot and the reserve price below which the same will not be sold is Rs.1,15,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Fifteen Lakhs Only).

  1. The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned at his address at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai /R T G S for Rs.11,50,000/- being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The Demand Draft/RTGS details shall be sent/handed over to the undersigned separately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledge.
  2. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/RTGS details as afore

stated will be summarily rejected.

04. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 before 5.00 PM on 01.07.2023.

05. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 on 03.07.2023 at 11.00 AM (Date & Time of Sale) with a valid identity proof when the tenders will be opened. Original KYC document(s) of the intending purchaser shall be produced while participating in

the auction.

06. After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter se bidding among themselves to enhance the price.

07. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the

entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re- sold.

08. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or through RTGS. (Rtgs A/c No. 17972200000025, IFSC: FDRL0001797)

  1. The successful bidder shall bear the applicable income tax as per Sec 194 1A of I T Act and entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
  2. No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
  3. The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
  4. The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone / cancel the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
  5. The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM on 23.06.2023. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / can contact The

The Federal Bank Ltd | No: 27| 5th Floor| Akshaya Shanti| Anna Salai| Chennai-600002

Phone:044-47748486|Email:chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in|Website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 3 of 4

Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001, Ph: 04286-232433

  1. The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
  2. If any of the dates mentioned above happens to be a holiday, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that particular event and related events.

Dated this the 16th day of JUNE 2023.

For The Federal Bank Ltd.,

(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).

The Federal Bank Ltd | No: 27| 5th Floor| Akshaya Shanti| Anna Salai| Chennai-600002

Phone:044-47748486|Email:chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in|Website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
01:49aFederal Bank : Sale Notice - Shree Thamanna Br Namakkal
PU
06/15Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Nandakumar
PU
06/14Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Jenson Vettelethu
PU
06/09Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Shoukath Ali C A alias Shoukath C
PU
06/08Federal Bank : Sale Notice - M s DSA Airfreight Private Limited
PU
06/08Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Mr Suresh Khajappa Patole
PU
06/07Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Manoj P Joseph
PU
06/07Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Betsy Suneel
PU
06/07Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Vishnu Chandran
PU
06/03Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Auction of 4 cents of Land and Building - Chevayur Kozhikode
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 94 702 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net income 2023 28 864 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,98x
Yield 2023 1,79%
Capitalization 262 B 3 197 M 3 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 12 641
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Federal Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 123,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shyam Srinivasan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Venkatraman Venkateswaran Group President & Chief Financial Officer
C. Balagopal Chairman
Shalini Warrier Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Kumar K. N. Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED-11.00%3 197
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.70%418 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.87%234 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%231 864
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%163 149
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.16%158 944
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer