Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Shree Thamanna Br Namakkal

MDSH/ SO 105 /06 /2023 Date: 16th JUNE 2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules)

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 25-10-2022 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters: 1) Mr. N.S.V Murugan, S/o Mr. Natarajan, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Shree Thamanna, No: 23/12 Paramathi Road Thillaipuram Namakkal, Tamil Nadu -637001. // 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001. 2) Mrs. Sangeethamurugan S, W/o Mr. N.S.V Murugan residing at, 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being:

₹ 77,91,962.45 (Rupees Seventy-Seven Lakh Ninety-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty-Two, paise Forty- Five only) being the amount due under the OD/CC limit Loan No. 17975500001742 as on 30.09.2022 (Interest applied upto 30.09.2022) together with future interest @ 8.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 28,44,249.00 (Rupees Twenty-Eight Lakh Forty-Four Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Nine only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17976900004914, as on 08.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 07.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 08.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 73,24,387.56 (Rupees Seventy-Three Lakh Twenty-Four Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven, paise Fifty-Six only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17977600002497, as on 05.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 04.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.00 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p m from 05.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges.

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice. Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18-02-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that

the Bank has decided to sell on 03rd July 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS",` AS

IS WHAT IS" and ` WHATEVER THERE IS` basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues :

