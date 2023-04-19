Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Singh Rajan

LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLW/SFRO-546/ /2023 Date-19.04.2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 18.05.2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulter Mr.Singh Rajan S/o Mr.Singoden, residing at E 380, Shakurpur , JJ Colony, Shakurpur, New Delhi-110034 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 2,84,707/- (Rupees Two Lakh Eighty Four Thousand Seven Hundred Seven only) due on 18.05.2021 under Car Loan 14537400000902 availed from NDL/Pitampura branch of the Bank within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 29.11.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 9th May 2023 the vehicle/property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for

realizing the dues of Rs.4,54,072/- (Rupees Four Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Seventy Two Only) as on

19.04.2023 with further interest @ 9.55% plus penal @2% per annum with monthly rest from 20.04.2023 plus costs and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the tenders/bid for purchasing the vehicle/property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the Movable Property

Hypothecation of TATA TIAGO XZ Car, Model 2017, Fuel Type-Diesel, Registration No. DL8CAQ3114, Chassis No-MAT626181HKB07652, Engine No.105LCR02ASYW01342

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 1 of 3