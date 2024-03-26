LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/RKW/Venkateswara Transport/167/2023-24

Date:25th March 2024

//REG AD//

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY

INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST

(ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 12/04/2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s Sree Venka-teswara Transports, a Partnership firm, having its office at 42A/13F, President Venkatrao Street, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal 637001, Tamilnadu State represented by its partners i) Perumal. A; ii) Vijaya P and iii) Chitra P , (2) Sri Perumal A, S/o Alagusamy, residing at No. 8, Sankaran Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal 637002, Tamilnadu State 3) Smt Chitra P, W/o Perumal residing at 33/2 Mohanur Road,1st Subline, Namak-kal 637001, Tamilnadu State, 4) .Sri.Ponnusamy A, S/o Alagusamy, 5) Smt Vijaya P, W/o Ponnusamy and 6) Smt Kaliammal A, W/o Alagusamy all (4) , (5) & (6) residing at 42A/13F, Mohanur Road, Namakkal 637002, Tamilnadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.3,40,90,876.01 (Rupees Three Crore

Forty Lakhs Ninety Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Six and paise one only) comprising of a) ₹ 2,36,46,493.01 under the loan account No. 17976900002132 and b ) ₹ 1,04,44,383.00 under the loan ac- count No.17975500000439 till the date of payment and costs and other charges availed by them from our Br. Namakkal within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 27.09.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 30th April 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.2,63,20,376.13 (Rupees Two Crore Sixty Three Lakhs Twenty Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Six and paise Thirteen only) as on 30/04/2024 comprising of a) ₹ 1,38,14,409.01 under the loan account No. 17976900002132 and b ) ₹ 1,25,05,967.12 under the loan account No.17975500000439 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties e-bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property/ies

Description Of Property

Reserve PriceEMD

All that piece and parcel of land situated in Plot No.17, measuring 46 feet East to West on the North,44½ Feet on the south,74½ Feet South to North on the East, 74¾ Feet on the West totalling 3377 Sq. Ft in a larger extent of 1.87 Acres together with R C.C Roof Residential Building (Approximately as per actual Item No.1 Ground Floor R C C Roof Residential Building -1505 Sft, Portico-315 Sft, First Floor R C C Roof -1505 Sft, Balcony-225 Sft , Second Floor RCC roof-419 Sft , Item

No.II Ground Floor: R C C Roof -530 Sft, First Floor -530 Sft, GI Sheet Roof Sheet-Rs.1,58,00,000/-172.50 Sft, GI Sheet Roof Portico Lean to Roof-135 Sft, GI Sheet Roof Portico Lean to Roof-145 Sft , out of this as per approved plan Ground Floor having RCC Roof

-979.13 Sq.ft is approved) having D.No 33,33/1,33/2,33/3 comprised in old Mitta Lakhs only). Survey Number 537 later surveyed in 231/2 presently surveyed under the Town

Survey in Ward-C, Block -15, T.S.No.11/2 which have been divided into house plot and formed a layout situated in Gandhi Nagar, Periyapatty Village within the jurisdiction of Namakkal Joint 1 Sub Registration District and Namakkal Registration District and bounded on the North of: Plot No.14; East of: Plot No.16; West of: Plot No.18 and South of: 30 Feet East West Road

Crore Fifty-EightLakhs Eighty Lakhs

(Rupees One

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office,

Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id:chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website:www.federalbank.co.in

Terms and Conditions

a. Auction sale/bidding would be only through "ONLINE ELECTRONIC BIDDING" process through the websitewww.bankeauctions.comof M/s. C1 India Private Limited.

b. The property will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount above the RESERVE PRICE.

c. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) is equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned which which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.

d. The EMD shall be submitted on or before 29/04/2024, latest by 05:00PM. Any bid submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.

e. All payments shall be made by way of RTGS/NEFT (A/c No. 17972200000025, IFSC: FDRL0001797) or Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai.

f. The auction will be conducted online between 11:00 AM and 01:00 PM on 30/04/2024, with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.

g. The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Only).

h. The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password from M/s. C1 India Private Limited whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction. The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s. C1 India Private Limited - Shri Prabakaran M at +91-7418281709,tn@c1india.comand support@bankeauctions.com

i. The Federal Bank Limited / M/s. C1 India Private Limited shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.

j. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the undersigned in the below address. Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website,https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices&www.bankeauctions.comof M/s. C1 India Private Limited.

k. The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 03.00PM and 05.00PM on 18th of April 2024 in consultation with Br. Namakkal.

l. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.

m. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/tax/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.

n. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties.

o. The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone/Cancel the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.

p. The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc. in respect of the properties concerned before participating in the auction.

q. If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank / M/s. C1 India Private Limited, the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.

r. The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws. Dated this the 25th day of March 2024 at Chennai

For The Federal Bank Ltd.

Asst. Vice President

