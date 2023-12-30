LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/JA/TUR/ /2023 Date:29-12-2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 20- 09-2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Smt. Sujitha S, D/o Mr. Selvaraj G, (2).Sri. Selvaraj G, S/o Gurusamy, both residing at No.3, A Block, 10th Floor, A Block, Thaisha AIS Complex, West Natesan Nagar, Virugambakkam, Chennai-600092, Tamil Nadu State. to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.70,26,683.90 (Rupees Seventy Lakh Twenty Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty Three and Paise Ninety only) consisting of Rs.69,49,914.90 in the Federal Housing Loan Account No 16117300000738 and Rs.76,769/- in the Term Loan account No 16117600002459 together with future interests till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercis2023 byers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 07-01-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 08th February, 2023 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 81,79,650.29 as on 08-12-2023 consisting of Rs. 80,88,472.61 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 12.30% p.a. with monthly rests and Rs. 91,177.68 as on 08-02-2024 in term loan (Personal Loan- Asset Guard) together with interest at the contractual rate of 13.25% p.a. with monthly rests from 09-02-2024 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

SL. DISCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVEABLE PROPERTY RESERVE PRICE EMD AMOUNT NO. All that piece and parcel of the residential flat admeasuring 1 RS.34,00,000 /- RS.3,40,000 /- 1175 Sq. ft bearing Flat No.FF6 in a residential complex known as "AAKRITHI" on the Fourth Floor together with 412 Sq. ft. of undivided share in landed property admeasuring 9,450 Sq. ft. or thereabouts, situated in Venkateswara Nagar Extension, West Tambaram, Varadharajapuram Village, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram District, comprised in old Survey Nos. 380/1B1A, 380/1B1B, 380/1B1C, and 380/1B1D, New Survey No.380/1B/1A1 bearing Plot Nos. 170-A,170-B, 171- A and 171-B, bearing new Patta No.10263 and bounded on the North by lands in S.No.381, South by Road, East by Plot No.169 and West by Plot No.172 admeasuring on the Northern side- 105 feet, on the Southern side- 105 feet, on the Eastern side- 90 feet and on the Western side- 90 feet

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in