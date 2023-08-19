LCRD/Pune Division

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 21stof August 2021 calling upon the borrower(s) 1.Mrs. Sujitha Sucheendran, W/o Sucheendran Kunduvaravalappil, Flat No.603,

Building No. A2, 6th floor, Swapnanagari, Udyam Nagar, Pimpri, Pune, Maharashtra, Pin-411018 // Row House A/9, Golden Orchid, Plot no.136, Sector 11, Chikhali, Pune, Pin- 411019 // Flat No. 1504, 15th Floor, C wing, Runal Gateway, Near Sentosa Resort, Kiwale, Pune, Maharashtra, Pin-412101, 2.Mr.Sucheendran Kunduvaravalappil, S/o Chandrasekharan Kumaran Kunduvaravalappil, Flat No.603, Building No. A2, 6th floor, Swapnanagari, Udyam Nagar, Pimpri, Pune, Maharashtra, Pin-411018 // Row House A/9, Golden Orchid, Plot no.136, Sector 11, Chikhali, Pune, Pin- 411019 // Flat No. 1504, 15th Floor, C wing, Runal Gateway, Near Sentosa Resort, Kiwale, Pune, Maharashtra, Pin-412101,topay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹62,64,022/- (Rupees Sixty Two Lakh

Sixty Four Thousand and Twenty Two only) as on 15.01.2023 under your FHS loan with number 15817300004942 together with interest thereon till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pimpri Chinchwad within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 08.08.P2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 21stof September 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹66,20,063.60/- (Rupees Sixty Six Lakhs Twenty

Thousand Sixty Three and Paise Sixty only) as on 15.08.2023 under your FHS loan with number 15817300004942

with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

