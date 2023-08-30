KTM LCRD/SKKS/SEPF 2218 (Also 1965,2204) 526/KTM / /2022-23 30.08.2023

Regd / Speed Post with A/D

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03.01.2023 calling upon the borrowers

Mrs. Suruchi Jain, W/o. Amit Jain, Jain Bhavan, Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004

Also

Partner, M/s. Victor Rubber Company , CSI Shopping Centre, XVIII/482, Kanjikuzhy, Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004

Also at

Apartment No.2A, II Floor, Skyline Greef Turf Apartments , Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004 Mr. Amit Jain, S/o. Narendrakumar Jain, Jain Bhavan, Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004

Also

Managing Partner, M/s. Victor Rubber Company , CSI Shopping Centre, XVIII/482, Kanjikuzhy, Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004

Also at

Apartment No.2A, II Floor, Skyline Greef Turf Apartments , Muttambalam, Kottayam District, Kerala State- 686 004

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 18,58,992 (Rupees Eighteen Lakh Fiftyeight Thousand and Nine hundred and Ninetytwo only)is due from you jointly and severally as on03.01.2023plus cost and other expenses and further interest @ 10.15% per annum with monthly rests along with 2% with monthly rests along with 2% overdue interest from04.01.2023, till date of payment being the amount due under the loan availed of by them from our Br. Kottayam within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) / coobligant(s) / guarantors (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 23.03.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 05thOctober, 2023, the property described herein below on under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 20,22,480/- (Rupees Twenty

lakh Twentyteo thousand Four hundred and Eighty only) as on 05.10.2023 with future interest from

06.10.2023 till realization on as is where is, whatever there is & what ever it is basis and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the mortgaged properties/secured assets