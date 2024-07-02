Loan Collection & Recovery Department
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/08/2020 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) M/s. Swayam Exim Pvt Ltd., having its address at Office No: 301, 3rd floor, Sharda Chambers, Building No:1, Keshavji Nayak Road, Bhat Bazar, Masjid Bunder West Mumbai - 400 009 also at 13, Supreme Chambers Opp. Surat Textile Market, Ring Road, Surat, Gujarat 395 002, (2) Mr. Anil Shivkumar Gupta, residing at E-6, Abhishek Park-E, Someshwara Society, Udhna-Magdalla Road, SVR College, Surat City, Gujarat 395 007 and
- Nirmal Manubhai Desai residing at I-102, ChandanPark, Near Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, City Light, SVR College, Surat Gujarat 395 007 to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being (1) Rs.7,53,08,815/- (Rupees Seven Crores Fifty Three Lakhs Eight Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen Only) and (2) Rs. 50,57,080.46 (Rupees Fifty Lakh Fifty Seven Thousand and Eighty and Paise Forty Six Only) within 60 days from the date of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 11/11/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 07/08/2024, the property described herein below on 'AS IS WHERE IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of (1) Rs. 14,96,88,577.68 as on 07/08/2024 in EBRD A/c No, 10999900000120 and (2) Rs. 1,06,75,920.61 as on 07/08/2024 in Current A/c No. 10990200087856 aggregating to Rs. 16,03,64,498.29 (Rupees
Sixteen Crore Three Lakh Sixty Four Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Eight and Paise Twenty Nine Only) (as per claim in the Original Application No. 384/2023 filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal-1/Mumbai) together with further interest, costs and expenses thereon till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
Description of the Property
All that piece and parcel of Commercial Property Premises No. A 401, comprising an area admeasuring Carpet Area of 1852 Sq.ft, on 4th Floor, A Wing in Building known as 55 Corporate Avenue constructed on Survey No.55, Hissa No.2, CTS No. 183 & 183/1 to 6, Village Tungwa, Taluka Kurla, Mumbai Suburban situated at New Saki Vihar Road Powai, Mumbai- 400072.
Terms and Conditions
- The Reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs. 3,50,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Fifty Lakh Only).
- The property will be sold by e-auction through the Bank's approved service provider M/S E- Procurement Technologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger on 07/08/2024 between 11 AM to 1 PM under the supervision of the Authorised officer of the Federal Bank.
- E-auctiontender document containing e-auction bid form, declaration, general terms and conditions of online auction sale are available in website: https://federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on E-Auction from M/S E-ProcurementTechnologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger help line no. & email ID: Mr. Ram Sharma - 8000023297 & email -ramprasad@auctiontiger.net./support@auctiontiger.net
- Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portalhttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.net. Bids submitted otherwise shall not be eligible for consideration.
- The EMD shall be remitted through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to the Federal Bank account no. A/c No 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403 as mentioned above for Rs. 35,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Lakhs Only), before 5 PM on 06/08/2024, being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand
Only). The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will be re-sold.
- All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Mumbai.
- The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee, society charges etc. as applicable as per law.
10.No other encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
11.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
12.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc., before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.
13.The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 02/08/2024 between 3 pm and 5 pm with prior appointment.
- For the further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.
- The borrowers / guarantors named above may treat this as notice of thirty days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the property.
Dated this the 02nd day of July 2024 at Mumbai.
For The Federal Bank Ltd
Deputy Vice President-1 & Division Head (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
