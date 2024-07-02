Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Mumbai Division

BBYO/Swayam Exim/ /2024-25 Date: 02/07/2024

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/08/2020 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) M/s. Swayam Exim Pvt Ltd., having its address at Office No: 301, 3rd floor, Sharda Chambers, Building No:1, Keshavji Nayak Road, Bhat Bazar, Masjid Bunder West Mumbai - 400 009 also at 13, Supreme Chambers Opp. Surat Textile Market, Ring Road, Surat, Gujarat 395 002, (2) Mr. Anil Shivkumar Gupta, residing at E-6, Abhishek Park-E, Someshwara Society, Udhna-Magdalla Road, SVR College, Surat City, Gujarat 395 007 and

Nirmal Manubhai Desai residing at I-102, ChandanPark, Near Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, City Light, SVR College, Surat Gujarat 395 007 to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being (1) Rs.7,53,08,815/- (Rupees Seven Crores Fifty Three Lakhs Eight Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen Only) and (2) Rs. 50,57,080.46 (Rupees Fifty Lakh Fifty Seven Thousand and Eighty and Paise Forty Six Only) within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 11/11/2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 07/08/2024, the property described herein below on 'AS IS WHERE IS & WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of (1) Rs. 14,96,88,577.68 as on 07/08/2024 in EBRD A/c No, 10999900000120 and (2) Rs. 1,06,75,920.61 as on 07/08/2024 in Current A/c No. 10990200087856 aggregating to Rs. 16,03,64,498.29 (Rupees

Sixteen Crore Three Lakh Sixty Four Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Eight and Paise Twenty Nine Only) (as per claim in the Original Application No. 384/2023 filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal-1/Mumbai) together with further interest, costs and expenses thereon till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

Description of the Property

All that piece and parcel of Commercial Property Premises No. A 401, comprising an area admeasuring Carpet Area of 1852 Sq.ft, on 4th Floor, A Wing in Building known as 55 Corporate Avenue constructed on Survey No.55, Hissa No.2, CTS No. 183 & 183/1 to 6, Village Tungwa, Taluka Kurla, Mumbai Suburban situated at New Saki Vihar Road Powai, Mumbai- 400072.

The Federal Bank Limited, Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II,

Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

