Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Techno Team Constructions

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 22-04-2021, calling upon the borrowers namely

M/s Techno Team Constructionss,(Partnership Firm),32/5D, First Floor,Travancore House, Chakkaraparambu Junction, NH Byepass, Ernakulam - 682032 (2) Shri. James George, S/o Shri.Chacko George, Chengalathara House, Jayanthy Road, Maradu P O, Ernakulam - 682304 (3) Shri. Joby Uthuppu, S/o Shri.Uthuppu, Korukattil House, Mankulam P O, Idukki - 685565 (4) (a) Shri. Anas A M, 10C, Orion, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024 (b) Also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523 (5) (a) Smt. Safeena Anas, W/o Shri.Anas A M, 10C, Orion Apartments, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024, (b) Also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.2,24,13,176.00 ((Rupees Two Crores Twenty Four Lakh Thirteen Thousand One Hundred and Seventy Six only ) being the amount due under the credit facility availed from Ernakulam/North branch together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19-03-2022 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 19th day of April, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising the sum of Rs. 3,06,06,336.00(Rupees Three Crore Six Lakh Six Thousand Three Hundred And Thirty Six Only) as on 19.04.2023 under the aforesaid credit facilities together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property

All the piece and parcel of land admeasuring 5.12 Ares in Survey No.134/5A2 with building and all improvements thereon, situated in Edappally South Village, Kanayanoor Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by P J Antony Road (corporation Road), South by Property of Muraleedharan, West by Property of Karunakaran and on the North by property of Latheef.

