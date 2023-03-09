Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Travancore Builders Pvt Ltd
03/09/2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas
The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 26-08-2021, calling upon the borrowers namely ( 1) M/s Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd., Reg Office at: Travancore House, Chakkaraparambu, NH By pass, Cochin - 682032 2) (a) Shri. Anas A M, S/o Ahammed Kunju Lebba, 10C, Orion Apartments, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024, (b) also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523, 3) Shri. James George, S/o Shri.Chacko George, Chengalathara House, Jayanthy Road, Maradu P O, Ernakulam - 682304, Also at 2/232, Chengalathara House, CMC-3, Cherthala P O - 688524 (4) (a) Smt. Safeena Anas, W/o Shri.Anas A M, 10C, Orion Apartments, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024, (b) Also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523 5) Smt. Bindu Mary George, W/o James George, Chengalathara House, Jayanthy Road, Maradu P O, Ernakulam - 682304 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.1,40,18,279/- in the property power loan availed by Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd due from 1st to 3rd of you and Rs.86,62,332/- in the property power loan availed by Anas A M due from 2nd to 5th of you from Ernakulam/North branch of the Bank, within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19/03/2022 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 19thday of April, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising a sum of (a) Rs.1,54,36,415.00 (Rupees One
Crore Fifty Four Lakh Thirty Six Thousand Four Hundred and Fifteen only) as on 19-04-2023 due under the the property power loan availed by Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd along with 2 & 3 of you and (b) Rs.1,10,79,747.00 (Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Seventy Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty Seven only) as on 19-04-2023due under the the property power loan availed by Anas A M along with 3 to 5 of you together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email:ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2385538, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
1. All the piece and parcel of land admeasuring improvements thereon, situated in Edappally Ernakulam District, Kerala State of which
13.45 Ares (33.233 cents) and all South Village, Kanayanoor Taluk,
9.45 ares (23.350 Cents) in Sy. No.81/1 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by property mentioned as (b) herein below, South by Property of T G Mahesh and Sura, West by Property of George and M/s Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd. and on the North by property of George and private pathway leading to Golden Dew Villa Project and
4.00 ares (9.883 cents) in Survey No. 100/14 and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by Private Road of M/s Homtok Builders Pvt. Ltd, South by Property of Jayashankar, West by Property of Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd and on the North by Private Pathway leading to Golden Dew Villa Project.
All the piece and parcel of land admeasuring4.05 Ares in Survey No.81/1 along with right of way and all improvements thereon, situated in Edappally South Village, Kanayanoor Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by Property of Anas and James George, South by Property of Anas and James George, West by Property of Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd and on the North by 7 meter wide Private Road.
All the piece and parcel of land admeasuring6.26 ares of which (a) 4.07 Ares in Survey 80/14A and (b) 2.19 ares in Survey No. 80/14B and all improvements thereon, situated in Edappally South Village, Kanayanoor Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State and bounded (as per title deed) on the East by 2 meters wide pathway, South by Puliyambath Purayidom, West by Property of Sura and on the North by Property of Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd. and Property of James and Anas.
Terms and Conditions
The properties described above will be sold in single lot on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis and the property will be sold for an amount above thereserve price of Rs.7,65,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Sixty Five Lakh Only).
The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Ernakulam or by way of RTGS/Transfer for Rs.76,50,000/- (Rupees Seventy Six Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The Demand Draft for EMD shall be sent/ handed over to the undersigned separately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledgement.
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned latest by 10.30 AM on
19.04.2023.
The intending purchasers / their authorized representatives shall be present along with valid photo identity proof before the undersigned at his office on19.04.2023 at 12.30 P M when the tenders will be opened. In case where the tender is submitted by an incorporated company/Partnership firm/Trust, the person representing such company Partnership firm/Trust shall produce true copy of resolution/authorization from the Company/Partnership firm/Trust.
After opening tenders, the intending bidders may be given opportunities at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter-se bidding among themselves to enhance the offer price.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD made by him / her / them shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
All payments shall be made in the form of DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Ernakulam or by way of RTGS/NEFT/Transfer.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
No encumbrance or charge in respect of the property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the properties
The tenders offering price below the reserve price mentioned above will be rejected.
The Authorised Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 02.00PM and 04.00PM on 03.04.2023.
The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the undersigned in the below address and / or LCRD Ernakulam Division of the Federal Bank Ltd. at 0484-2201157 or at ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in. Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in Bank's website, https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the properties concerned before participating in the auction.
If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
This Sale notice is issued as per Rule 9 of Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.
Dated this the 07th day of March, 2023 at Ernakulam.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Deputy Vice President-1 (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act.)
