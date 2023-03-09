Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Travancore Builders Pvt Ltd

LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION

EKMLCRD/SKC/EKMA/SAR 3611A/ /2023

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 26-08-2021, calling upon the borrowers namely ( 1) M/s Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd., Reg Office at: Travancore House, Chakkaraparambu, NH By pass, Cochin - 682032 2) (a) Shri. Anas A M, S/o Ahammed Kunju Lebba, 10C, Orion Apartments, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024, (b) also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523, 3) Shri. James George, S/o Shri.Chacko George, Chengalathara House, Jayanthy Road, Maradu P O, Ernakulam - 682304, Also at 2/232, Chengalathara House, CMC-3, Cherthala P O - 688524 (4) (a) Smt. Safeena Anas, W/o Shri.Anas A M, 10C, Orion Apartments, Edappally North, Kochi, Kerala - 682024, (b) Also at TP VIII/83, Noormahal, Thazhava P O, Karunagappally -690523 5) Smt. Bindu Mary George, W/o James George, Chengalathara House, Jayanthy Road, Maradu P O, Ernakulam - 682304 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.1,40,18,279/- in the property power loan availed by Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd due from 1st to 3rd of you and Rs.86,62,332/- in the property power loan availed by Anas A M due from 2nd to 5th of you from Ernakulam/North branch of the Bank, within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19/03/2022 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 19th day of April, 2023 on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realising a sum of (a) Rs.1,54,36,415.00 (Rupees One

Crore Fifty Four Lakh Thirty Six Thousand Four Hundred and Fifteen only) as on 19-04-2023 due under the the property power loan availed by Travancore Builders Pvt. Ltd along with 2 & 3 of you and (b) Rs.1,10,79,747.00 (Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Seventy Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty Seven only) as on 19-04-2023due under the the property power loan availed by Anas A M along with 3 to 5 of you together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

