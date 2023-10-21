LCRD - COIMBATORE DIVISION

CBELCRD/US/CBEA/VJ Puspha - SALE(OCT)/ /2023 20 October 2023

REGD POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF SECURITY PROPERTIES ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 07/06/2021, calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor(s) namely, 1. Mr. V.J. Pushpakumar, aged 46 years, S/o V J Purnachandra Rao, residing at Flat No.1B, No.19, 4th Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai - 600020 Permanent Address: 6/3 Habib Complex, 6th Floor, Durgabhai Deshmukh Road, R A Puram, Chennai - 600028, 2. Mrs. Deepa V, aged 45 years, W/o V J Pushpakumar residing at 71 Mahalakshmi, Greenways Lane, R A Puram, Chennai - 600028 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.93,26,660.48/- (Rupees Ninety Three Lakhs Twenty six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty and Paisa Forty-Eight only) being the amount due under the Federal Housing Loan limit (A/c No.13477300001935) availed from Coimbatore SSI branch of the Bank, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken symbolic possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 01/09/2021 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers and has taken Actual physical possession on 15/10/2022 as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned, being the Authorized Officer of the Bank, hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property described herein below on the 7th day of November, 2023 (Tuesday) on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing a total sum of

Rs. 1,23,26,607.51 (Rupees One Crore Twenty Three Lakhs Twenty Six Thousand Six Hundred and Seven and Paise Fifty One only) as on 07/11/2023 due under the aforesaid Federal Housing Loan limit (A/c No. 13477300001935) together with further interest, costs and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested parties, the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

In Coimbatore District, South Taluk, Peelamedu Sub Registration District, Sowripalayam Village, (New T.S.No.122/part, G.S No.199/1) Part, Block No.10, within this an extent of Punjai Acre 0.53. In this on the northern side situated within the following boundaries and measurements:

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD - Coimbatore Division, No.21, 1st Floor, M L Lund Complex,

V H Road, Coimbatore - 641 001 Email: cbelcrd@federalbank.co.inTel: 0422-2302992, 2399740 Page 1 of 3