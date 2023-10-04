LCRD New Delhi Division
NDLLCRD/SU/SPL 1126
/2023
Date-04-10-2023
E- Auction Sale notice for sale of movable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act , 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002.
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 06-08-2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters.
1.Shri Varinder Singh S/o Shri Major Singh, House No 919A, Sector 4, Mundi Kharar,Kharar,District -Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab -140301to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 2,39,336.16/- (Rupees Two Lakh Thirty Nine Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Six and paisa Sixteen Only) in Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 as on04-08-2022together with interest thereon @8.45% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from05-08-2022till payment being the amount due in Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 availed of by you from ourKharar Branchwithin 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 12-09-2023 as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 6thNovember 2023 the vehicle/Secured Asset described herein below
on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said
Rules for realizing the dues of Rs 2,98,128/- (Rupees Two Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Eight Only )as on04-09-2023under your Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 with interest @ 9.05% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest
- 2% from 05-09-2023 plus cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle/ property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of the Vehicle /Secured Asset
Reserve Price Rs. 3,00,000/-
BRAND NEW MARUTI CELERIO ZXI(AMT) CAR HAVING REGISTRATION NUMBER - PB65AP8456, ENGINE NUMBER -K10BN8007649, CHASIS NO -MA3ETDE1S00460563
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
Terms and Conditions
- Auction sale/bidding would be only through"online electronic bidding" process through the website https://federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The vehicle/Secured Asset will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount not below the Reserve Price.
- The RESERVE PRICES and the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for vehicle/Secured Asset are as mentioned below. The vehicle/Secured Asset will not be sold below the reserve price.
RESERVE PRICE
EMD
Rs.3,00,000/-
Rs.30,000/-
- TheEarnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the vehicle/Secured Asset is equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the vehicle , which is refundable if the tender is/are not accepted.
- The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE/ at any Branch of Federal Bank, latest by5.00 PM on 05.11.2023. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
- Refer websitehttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.netfor more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
- The auction will be conducted online from11:00 AM to 1.00 PM with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples ofRs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only)
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger) whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e- auction.
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger), Ahmedabad, Helpline No. & email ID : 9265562818/9265562821/079-6813 6842/6869 & email - support@auctiontiger.net and
Mr. Ram Sharma-8000023297 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
- All payments shall be made in the form of RTGS toThe Federal Bank Ltd, Br. Kharar , Bank
Account No. 18590051030003 , IFSC: FDRL0001859.
- The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger) shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the
cause.
13. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the vehicle/Secured Asset and / or want to know further details / conditions may contact Branch Kharar ,Ward No. 4, Desu Majra,
NH 21, Sant Waryam Singh Nagar, Kharar, SAS Nagar, Mohali Dist, Punjab, SAHIBZADA AJIT SINGH NAGAR, Punjab, 140301Mob No: 9988060407 &
9463436411 , Branch No. - 0160-2286047 & LCRD Division, New Delhi, Upper Ground
Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011- 40733979, Dealing Officer Mobile No.-9110053706, 7282800790
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
- Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website,https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the vehicle/Secured Asset between12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 05.11.2023.
16. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately i.e on the same day OR not later than next working day, as the case may be, from the culmination of E-auction /bidding on acceptance of the tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law , failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
- No encumbrance or charge in respect of the vehicle/Secured Asset have come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the vehicle/Secured Asset under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the vehicle/Secured Asset
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the vehicle/Secured Asset concerned before participating in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank /M/se-ProcurementTechnologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger), the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
- The vehicle/Secured Asset is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 4thday of October 2023 at New Delhi
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Vineeth P P
Deputy Vice President -I & Division Head (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
