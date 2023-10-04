LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLLCRD/SU/SPL 1126 /2023 Date-04-10-2023

E- Auction Sale notice for sale of movable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act , 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002.

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 06-08-2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters.

1.Shri Varinder Singh S/o Shri Major Singh, House No 919A, Sector 4, Mundi Kharar,Kharar,District -Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab -140301to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 2,39,336.16/- (Rupees Two Lakh Thirty Nine Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Six and paisa Sixteen Only) in Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 as on04-08-2022together with interest thereon @8.45% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from05-08-2022till payment being the amount due in Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 availed of by you from ourKharar Branchwithin 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 12-09-2023 as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 6thNovember 2023 the vehicle/Secured Asset described herein below

on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said

Rules for realizing the dues of Rs 2,98,128/- (Rupees Two Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Eight Only )as on04-09-2023under your Federal Personal Car Loan Account Number- 18597400000076 with interest @ 9.05% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest

2% from 05-09-2023 plus cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle/ property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the Vehicle /Secured Asset

Reserve Price Rs. 3,00,000/-

BRAND NEW MARUTI CELERIO ZXI(AMT) CAR HAVING REGISTRATION NUMBER - PB65AP8456, ENGINE NUMBER -K10BN8007649, CHASIS NO -MA3ETDE1S00460563

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

