LCRDHYD/VWDB/SN - 40/VP/ /2024-25 17th May, 2024

SALE NOTICE

(Sale through E-Auction)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 25.11.2022 calling upon the borrower (1). M/s Vasavi Pipes, a partnership firm having its office at No.135, 76/18/135/b, Ramalayam Road, Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh-520012, represented by its partners (a). Sunil Konduru, S/o Visweswara Rao Konduru, D No. 21-10/3-104a, S R W A No 321, M S N Residency, Flat No SF2, 3rd Lane, Srinagar, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh-520011,(b). Anuradha Konduru, W/o Sunil Konduru, D No. 21-10/3-104a, S R W A No 321, M S N Residency, Flat No SF2, 3rd Lane, Srinagar, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh - 520011; (2). Shri. Sunil Konduru, S/o Visweswara Rao Konduru, D No. 21-10/3-104a, S R W A No 321, M S N Residency, Flat No SF2, 3rd Lane, Srinagar, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh - 520011; (3). Smt. Anuradha Konduru, W/o Sunil Konduru, D No. 21-10/3-104a, S R W A No 321, M S N Residency, Flat No SF2, 3rd Lane, Srinagar, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh - 520011;

(4). Shri. Kolla Naga Rama Krishna, S/o Kolla Subbarao, D No 501, Block A, River Oaks, Sundaraiah Nagar, Tadepalli, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522501; (5). Shri. Atmakuri Srinivasa Rao, S/o Seetha Ramaiah Atmakuri, D No 21-10/3-86, 3rd Line, Srinagar Colony, Vijayawada, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh - 520011; to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹.41,01,787.36 (Rupees Forty One Lakh One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven, Paise Thirty Six only) due under your loan A/c. No. 14605500002100 as on 14/11/2022 and interest @13.60% per annum with monthly rests along with overdue/penal interest @4% per annum from 01/11/2022; availed from Vijayawada Patamata Branch., within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 29/03/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 24th June 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " and "WHATEVER THERE IS" and "WITHOUT RECOURSE" under Rules 8

9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹.53,60,672.36 (Rupees Fifty Three Lakhs Sixty Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Two and Paisa Thirty Six Only) as on 30-04-2024 with future interest @ 14.20% per annum with monthly rests along with overdue/penal interest @ 4% per month from 01-05-2024 till the date of realization plus costs/charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD/Hyderabad Division, H. No. 8-3-903/10, Plot No. 20, 4th Floor, GVR Legend, Nagarjuna Nagar Colony,

Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad-500004, Ph: 040-41923008, Email: hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in,CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368,

Website:www.federalbank.co.in

