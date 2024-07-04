LCRD/Pune Division
PNE LCRD/PNEL/
/2024-'25
04.07.2024
SALE NOTICE
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 08th of July 2022 calling upon the borrower(s)
- Mrs. Urmila Baliram Mirkhale, residing at Flat No. 102, 1st floor, Shri Ganesha Apartment, Plot No. 6, Sr No. 114, Hissa No. 3/2, Near Varve Society, Hanuman Temple Marunji Road, Bhumkar Wasti Wakad, Taluka Mulshi, Pune 411057,
-
Mr. Baliram Nivruttirao Mirkhale, residing at Flat No. 102, 1st floor, Shri Ganesha Apartment, Plot No. 6, Sr No. 114, Hissa No. 3/2, Near Varve Society, Hanuman Temple Marunji Road, Bhumkar Wasti Wakad, Taluka Mulshi, Pune 411057
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹16,30,048.52 (Rupees Sixteen Lakhs Thirty Thousand Forty Eight and Paise Fifty Two Only) in Housing Loan A/c No. 16637300002640 and ₹12,80,976/- (Rupees Twelve Lakhs Eighty Thousand and Nine Hundred Seventy Six Only) in Home Plus Top-Up Loan A/c No 16637600000187 as on 08.07.2022 together with interest thereon till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Aundh within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 17th May 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 22nd July 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹20,60,660.52 (Rupees Twenty Lakh Sixty Thousand Six
Hundred Sixty and Paise Fifty Two Only) as on 30.06.2024 in Housing Loan A/c No. 16637300002640 and ₹16,06,675/- (Rupees Sixteen Lakh Six Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Five Only) in Home Plus Top-Up Loan A/c
No 16637600000187 as on 28.06.2024 together with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052
LCRD/Pune Division
Description of Mortgage Property All that piece and parcel of Residential Flat No.102, 1st Floor, admeasuring Built up area 592 Sq. ft., in the Scheme known as Shri Ganesha, Constructed on Survey no 114, Hissa No 3/2, Plot No 6, situated at Village Wakad, Near Bhumkar Chowk, Hanuman Temple, Wakad, District Pune 411057, within the limits Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and within the jurisdiction of Sub Registrar Haveli, District Pune, together with all buildings existing and/or to be constructed.
Flat Property bounded by
To the East: By Flat No 101
To the West: By B Building
To the South: By Road
To the North: By Flat Entrance
Place of Auction &
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3,
Availability
of
Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052
Tender Forms
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is ₹30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh Only).
- The intending purchasers shall submit to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover Either with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune OR by RTGS/NEFT at following bank details as mentioned above being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted RTGS/NEFT Details
Name- The Federal Bank Ltd
A/c No-06080051030001
IFSC- FDRL0000608
Branch- LCRD Pune
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/RTGS/NEFT as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.00 PM on 20th July 2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 on 22nd of July 2024 at 11:00 AMwhen the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune.
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
LCRD/Pune Division
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee, Property Tax, Society Dues, MSEB Charges etc. as applicable as per Law.
- To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there is no encumbrance on the property. However, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, pending housing society dues, MSEB charges, Property tax and title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The property being sold with all the existing and future encumbrance whether known or unknown to the Bank. The Authorised officer/secured creditor shall not be responsible in any way for any third-party claims/rights/dues.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 11.00 AM and 4.00 PM on 16th July 2024 with prior appointment. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact: The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
- This sale will attract the provisions of sec 194-lA of the income Tax Act.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as the notice of 15 days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) and Rule 9(1) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of property.
Dated this the 4th of July 2024
For, The Federal Bank Ltd,
Associate Vice President & Division Head (Authorised officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
LCRD/Pune Division
Location can be ccessed by scanning attached QR Code:-
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
