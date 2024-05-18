Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Hyderabad Division

LCRDHYD/KRE/SN - 39/YVR/ /2024-25 17th May, 2024

SALE NOTICE

(Sale through Auction)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 07.07.2023 calling upon the borrowers (1) Mr. Yalavarthi Venkateswara Rao, S/o Y Bhaskara Rao alias Yalavarthi Bhaskara Rao, Door No. 3-215, Penumka, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522501., (2) Mrs. Dandamuri Anjana Devi, W/o D Sambasiva Rao alias Dandamudi Sambasiva Rao, Door No. 3-215, Penumka, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522501., (3) Mrs. Pujala Swapna, W/o Pujala Venkata Ramana, Door No. 7-6-307, 1st Line, Vasantharaya Puram, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh - 522002., to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being

₹.3,95,994.17 (Rupees Three Lakh Ninety Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Four, paise Seventeen only) is due from 1 st and 2 nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000697 standing in the name of Mr. Yalavarthi Venkateswara Rao, as on 06-07-2023 (interest applied up to 05- 07-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 06-07-2023 till payment and costs and other charges; ₹.3,88,202.90 (Rupees Three Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Two, paise Ninety only) is due from 1 st and 2 nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000796 standing in the name of Mrs. Dandamuri Anjana Devi, as on 03-07-2023 (interest applied up to 19-06-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-06- 2023 till payment and costs and other charges; ₹.3,91,131.40 (Rupees Three Lakh Ninety One Thousand One Hundred and Thirty One, paise Forty only) is due from 1 st and 3 rd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000804 standing in the name of Mrs. Pujala Swapna, as on 20-06-2023 (interest applied up to 19-06-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-06-2023 till payment and costs and other charges;

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 04.11.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10th June 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " and "WHATEVER THERE IS" and "WITHOUT RECOURSE" under Rules 8

9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues,

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD/Hyderabad Division, H. No. 8-3-903/10, Plot No. 20, 4th Floor, GVR Legend, Nagarjuna Nagar Colony,

Yella Reddy Guda, Hyderabad-500004, Ph: 040-41923008, Email: hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in,CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368,

Website:www.federalbank.co.in

