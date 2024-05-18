Loan Collection & Recovery Department
Hyderabad Division
LCRDHYD/KRE/SN - 39/YVR/
/2024-25
17th May, 2024
SALE NOTICE
(Sale through Auction)
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 07.07.2023 calling upon the borrowers (1) Mr. Yalavarthi Venkateswara Rao, S/o Y Bhaskara Rao alias Yalavarthi Bhaskara Rao, Door No. 3-215, Penumka, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522501., (2) Mrs. Dandamuri Anjana Devi, W/o D Sambasiva Rao alias Dandamudi Sambasiva Rao, Door No. 3-215, Penumka, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522501., (3) Mrs. Pujala Swapna, W/o Pujala Venkata Ramana, Door No. 7-6-307, 1st Line, Vasantharaya Puram, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh - 522002., to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being
- ₹.3,95,994.17 (Rupees Three Lakh Ninety Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety Four, paise Seventeen only) is due from 1st and 2nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000697 standing in the name of Mr. Yalavarthi Venkateswara Rao, as on 06-07-2023 (interest applied up to 05- 07-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 06-07-2023 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.3,88,202.90 (Rupees Three Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Two, paise Ninety only) is due from 1st and 2nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000796 standing in the name of Mrs. Dandamuri Anjana Devi, as on 03-07-2023 (interest applied up to 19-06-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-06- 2023 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.3,91,131.40 (Rupees Three Lakh Ninety One Thousand One Hundred and Thirty One, paise Forty only) is due from 1st and 3rd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000804 standing in the name of Mrs. Pujala Swapna, as on 20-06-2023 (interest applied up to 19-06-2023) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-06-2023 till payment and costs and other charges;
within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 04.11.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10th June 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " and "WHATEVER THERE IS" and "WITHOUT RECOURSE" under Rules 8
- 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues,
- ₹.4,72,408.17 (Rupees Four Lakh Seventy Two Thousand Four Hundred Eight, paise Seventeen only) is due from 1st and 2nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000697 standing in the
name of Mr. Yalavarthi Venkateswara Rao, as on 08-05-2024 (interest applied up to 05-05-2024) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 06-05-2024 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.4,38,079.90 (Rupees Four Lakh Thirty Eight Thousand Seventy Nine, paise Ninety only) is due from 1st and 2nd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000796 standing in the name of Mrs. Dandamuri Anjana Devi, as on 20-04-2024 (interest applied up to 19-04-2024) together with future
interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-04-2024 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.4,41,286.40 (Rupees Four Lakh Forty One Thousand Two Hundred Eighty Six, paise Forty only) is due from 1st and 3rd of you under Federal Prathyasa loan with number No. 22866600000804 standing in the name of Mrs. Pujala Swapna, as on 20-04-2024 (interest applied up to 19-04-2024) together with future interest @ 13.80% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4% per annum from 20-04-2024 till payment and costs and other charges;
and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVABLE PROPERTY
All that piece and parcel of the land comprised in Vacant House site of measuring 299 Sq.Yards together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy No. 220/1B, Near Door No. 1-80, Plot No. 9, 10, of Penumaka Village, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh State within the registration Sub District of Mangalagiri, bounded on East by: 15.0 Feed Wide Bazaar, West by: Land of Kavuri Sadasiva Rao, North by: Site of Plot No 8 and South by: Circar Donka.
Terms and Conditions
- The Reserve Price below which the property will not be sold is ₹.45,75,000/- (Rupees Forty Five Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand Only) and the EMD amount is ₹.4,57,500/- (Rupees Five Lakhs Eight Thousand Three Hundred Only)
- Sale through auction will be on "AS IS WHERE IS" and "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" and "WITHOUT RECOURSE" basis. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/RTGS/NEFT as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd, Branch Krishnayapalem, Near Door No. 1-57, Opp to. Panchayath Office, Krishnayapalem, Mangalagiri Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, 522503., their tender, quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Vijayawada / RTGS (RTGS details: The Federal Bank Ltd, Branch Krishnayapalem, Account Name: Current Account General, Account No. 22862200000013, IFSC Code FDRL0002286).
- Last date for the submitting sealed tender/cover with EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) is 10/06/2024 before 01.00 PM.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd, Branch Krishnayapalem, Near Door No. 1-57, Opp to. Panchayath Office, Krishnayapalem, Mangalagiri Mandal, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, 522503 on 10/06/2024 at 02:30 PM (Date & Time of Sale) with a valid identity proof when the tenders will be opened. Original KYC document(s) of the intending purchaser shall be produced while participating in the auction when the tenders will be opened.
- The auction would commence at the reserve price as mentioned above and after opening the sealed tenders/covers. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of ₹.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only). Any increase in the bid amount over and above the reserve price should be in the multiples of ₹.50,000/-.
- All the payments shall be made in the form of DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd, payable at Vijayawada or by way of RTGS, Bank details are: The Federal Bank Ltd, Branch Krishnayapalem, Account Name: Current Account General, Account No. 22862200000013, IFSC Code FDRL0002286.
- EMD amount shall be adjusted in case of the highest/successful bidder, otherwise refunded within two working days of finalisation of sale. The EMD shall not carry any interest.
- It shall be the responsibility of the interested bidders to inspect and satisfy themselves about the property before submission of the bid. The intending purchasers can inspect the property with prior appointment at his/her own expenses from 28-05-2024 between 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM and the intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and/or for further Details/conditions may contact LCRD/Hyderabad Division (9550412226, 9866069899)
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price on the same day on acceptance of his tender / offer by the Bank or not later than the next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him/her shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law. The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc of the properties before participation in the auction. The buyer shall bear dues payable to association/maintenance dues, electricity dues, property tax etc to any statutory bodies.
- The borrowers/co-obligants obtained loan from Federal Bank, Krishnayapalem Branch by mortgaging the security property in the year 2022 vide MOD. Document No.10563/2022 of SRO Mangalagiri, on the date of mortgage, there were no encumbrances over the security property; however, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The property being sold with all the existing and future encumbrance whether known or unknown to the Bank. The Authorised officer/secured creditor shall not be responsible in any way for any third-party claims/rights/dues.
- The Physical possession of the property shall be handed over to the Successful bidder only after completion of all the legal formalities. The Bank shall neither be responsible for any delay in this regard nor liable for payment of any interest on the deposited amount.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The Stamp Duty, Registration Charges, etc. as per relevant laws for the sale certificate shall be borne by the successful bidder. The Sale Certificate will not be issued pending operation of any stay/ injunction/ restraint order passed by the DRT/DRAT/High Court or any other court against the Bank/issuance of Sale Certificate. The deposit made by the successful bidder, pending execution of Sale Certificate, will be kept in non-interest-bearing account. No request for return of deposit either in part or full/cancellation of sale will be entertained.
- The sale certificate shall be issued after receipt of entire sale consideration and confirmation of sale by secured creditor. The sale certificate shall be issued in the name of the successful bidder. No request for change of name in the sale certificate other than the person who submitted the bid/participated in the Auction will be entertained.
- This sale will attract the provisions of sec 194-IA of the income Tax Act as applicable.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as statutory 15 days' notice under SARFAESI Act and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of properties.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.
Dated this the 17th day of May 2024 at Hyderabad
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
