MDSH/RKW/M R MOTORS/2023 Date:27th December 2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/01/2015 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s M R Motor Company, a partnership firm, having its office at 19 Chinthamani Commercial Complex, 1st Floor, DD Road, Salem District-636001 represented by its partners a) N Rajagopal, S/o Nalli Chettiar M, b) Maha- lakshmi R, W/o Rajagopal N, c) G Kannan , S/o Gopal R and d) Gopal R, S/o Ramasamy Chettiar , (2) . Mr N Rajagopal,S/o Nalli Chettiar,residing at 1/231, PeriyaVeedhi, North Kosavampatty, Namakkal, 637002, Tamil Nadu state , 3) Mrs Mahalakshmi R ,W/o N Rajagopal ,residing at PeriyaVeedhi, North Kosavampatty, Namakkal, 637002, Tamil Nadu , 4) . Mr Gopal, S/o R Ramasamy Chettiar , residing at 1/60 A, Kosavam- patty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State , 5) Mrs Gopalammal, W/o R Gopal, residing at 1/60 A, Kosa- vampatty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State and 6) Mr G Kannan S/o Gopal ,residing at 1/60 A, Kosa- vampatty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.5,65,91,624.15 (Rupees Five Crore Sixty Five Lakhs Ninety One Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Four and paise Fifteen only) being the amount due under Cash Credit Account No.12875500013900 as on 03.01.2015 (interest applied upto 31.12.2014) together with future interest thereon @ 13.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 01.01.2015 till the date of payment and costs and other charges availed by them from our Br. Salem within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 06.05.2015 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 15th February 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is "under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.22,38,97,739.40 (Rupees Twenty Two Crores Thirty Eight Lakhs Ninety Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Nine and paise Forty only) being the amount due under Cash Credit loan Account. 12875500013900 as on 15.02.2024 as per claim in the OA till the date of payment and costs and other charges together with future interest thereon @ 15.03% per annum with monthly rests till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property/ies

Description Of Property Reserve Price EMD All the piece and parcel of the Land in plot No.3, measuring 1470 Sq Ft together with building having an approximate extent in the GF RCC - Rs.42,78,100.00 4,27,810.00(Rupees 878.27 SFT, FF RCC 547.00 FF & SF RCC 137 SFT totalling to 1470 sqft (Rupees Forty-Two Four Lakh Twenty- 1 Compromised in Sy no 190/3 and 190/4 subdivision of Sy no 193/3B, Lakhs Seventy-Eight Seven Thousand situated in 1/231,Sivaji Ganesan Nagar,3rd Cross, North Kosampadi, Thousand and One Eight Hundred and Vettampadi Village, Namakkal, District bounded on East by plot No 4, South by 20 ft wide East West road West by Plot No 1 and 2 and North by ditch Hundred Only Ten Only) water lane left by the vendor All that piece and parcel of Land in Plot No 2,3,4 having an extent of Rs.55,30,500.00 4608.75 Sq Ft Compromised in Sy no 190/3H of Vettambadi (N (Rupees Fifty-Five Rs.5,53,050.00 (Five 2 Kosavampatti), situated in Sivaji Ganesan Nagar ,3rd Cross, North Lakhs Thirty Lakhs Fifty-Three Kosampadi, Vettampadi Village, Namakkal, District bounded on East by Thousand and Five Thousand and Fifty plot No 5, South by Sy No 189 West by Plot No 1 North by 20 feet wide Only) Hundred Only) road East West Common pathway. 3 All the piece and parcel of the Land in plot No: 1 & 2 measuring 2654.50 Rs.59,84,700.00 Rs.5,98,470.00 (Five Sq Ft together with building having an approximate extent of GF RCC -548 (Fifty-Nine Lakhs Lakhs Ninety-Eight Sft Compromised in Sy no 190/3 and 190/4 situated in door no 1/231,A Eight Four Thousand Thousand Four

