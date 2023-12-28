LCRD Chennai Division
MDSH/RKW/M R MOTORS/2023
Date:27th December 2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03/01/2015 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s M R Motor Company, a partnership firm, having its office at 19 Chinthamani Commercial Complex, 1st Floor, DD Road, Salem District-636001 represented by its partners a) N Rajagopal, S/o Nalli Chettiar M, b) Maha- lakshmi R, W/o Rajagopal N, c) G Kannan , S/o Gopal R and d) Gopal R, S/o Ramasamy Chettiar , (2) . Mr N Rajagopal,S/o Nalli Chettiar,residing at 1/231, PeriyaVeedhi, North Kosavampatty, Namakkal, 637002, Tamil Nadu state , 3) Mrs Mahalakshmi R ,W/o N Rajagopal ,residing at PeriyaVeedhi, North Kosavampatty, Namakkal, 637002, Tamil Nadu , 4) . Mr Gopal, S/o R Ramasamy Chettiar , residing at 1/60 A, Kosavam- patty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State , 5) Mrs Gopalammal, W/o R Gopal, residing at 1/60 A, Kosa- vampatty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State and 6) Mr G Kannan S/o Gopal ,residing at 1/60 A, Kosa- vampatty, Namakkal 637002, Tamil Nadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.5,65,91,624.15 (Rupees Five Crore Sixty Five Lakhs Ninety One Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Four and paise Fifteen only) being the amount due under Cash Credit Account No.12875500013900 as on 03.01.2015 (interest applied upto 31.12.2014) together with future interest thereon @ 13.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 01.01.2015 till the date of payment and costs and other charges availed by them from our Br. Salem within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 06.05.2015 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 15th February 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is "under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.22,38,97,739.40 (Rupees Twenty Two Crores Thirty Eight Lakhs Ninety Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Nine and paise Forty only) being the amount due under Cash Credit loan Account. 12875500013900 as on 15.02.2024 as per claim in the OA till the date of payment and costs and other charges together with future interest thereon @ 15.03% per annum with monthly rests till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property/ies
Description Of Property
Reserve Price
EMD
All the piece and parcel of the Land in plot No.3, measuring 1470 Sq Ft
together with building having an approximate extent in
the GF RCC -
Rs.42,78,100.00
4,27,810.00(Rupees
878.27 SFT, FF RCC 547.00 FF & SF RCC 137 SFT totalling to 1470 sqft
(Rupees Forty-Two
Four
Lakh Twenty-
1
Compromised in Sy no 190/3 and 190/4 subdivision of Sy no 193/3B,
Lakhs Seventy-Eight
Seven
Thousand
situated in 1/231,Sivaji Ganesan Nagar,3rd Cross, North Kosampadi,
Thousand
and
One
Eight
Hundred
and
Vettampadi Village, Namakkal, District bounded on East by plot No 4, South
by 20 ft wide East West road West by Plot No 1 and 2 and North by ditch
Hundred Only
Ten Only)
water lane left by the vendor
All that piece and parcel of Land in Plot No 2,3,4 having an extent of
Rs.55,30,500.00
4608.75 Sq Ft Compromised in Sy no
190/3H
of Vettambadi (N
(Rupees
Fifty-Five
Rs.5,53,050.00 (Five
2
Kosavampatti), situated in Sivaji Ganesan
Nagar
,3rd
Cross, North
Lakhs
Thirty
Lakhs
Fifty-Three
Kosampadi, Vettampadi Village, Namakkal, District bounded on East by
Thousand
and
Five
Thousand and
Fifty
plot No 5, South by Sy No 189 West by Plot No 1 North by 20 feet wide
Only)
Hundred Only)
road East West Common pathway.
3
All the piece and parcel of the Land in plot No: 1 & 2 measuring 2654.50
Rs.59,84,700.00
Rs.5,98,470.00 (Five
Sq Ft together with building having an approximate extent of GF RCC -548
(Fifty-Nine
Lakhs
Lakhs
Ninety-Eight
Sft Compromised in Sy no 190/3 and 190/4
situated in door no 1/231,A
Eight Four Thousand
Thousand
Four
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in
1/231 B ,Sivaji Ganesan Nagar ,3rd Cross, North Kosampadi,Vettampadi
Seven
Hundred
Hundred & Seventy
Village, Namakkal, District bounded on East by plot No 3, South by 20 ft
Only)
Only)
wide east west road West by Panchayat road and North by ditch water
lane left by the vendor.
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is mentioned above.
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai for Rs.4,27,810.00 being-Item 1 Property, Rs.5,53,050.00 for Item-2 property , & Rs.5,98,470.00 -Item 3 Property being the earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders in respect of each item of the property along with the demand draft for earnest money shall be submitted separately. The Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 11.00 AM on 15th February 2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned valid photo identity proof at his office on 15/02/2024 at 01.00 PM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank but not later than next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or by RTGS/NEFT (A/c No. 14082200000026, IFSC: FDRL0001408).
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. Encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone /cancel the sale at any stage without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM on 30th January 2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approv- als, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
Dated this the 27th day of December 2023 at Chennai
For The Federal Bank Ltd
Asst. Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
