Federal Bank : Sale of Immovable Asset - Ms Shree Thamanna

L C R D / Chennai Division MDSH/ SO 97 / /2023 Date: 28th February 2023 NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules) Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 25-10-2022 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters: To Mr. N.S.V Murugan, S/o Mr. Natarajan, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Shree Thamanna, No: 23/12 Paramathi Road Thillaipuram Namakkal, Tamil Nadu -637001. // 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001. Mrs. Sangeethamurugan S, W/o Mr. N.S.V Murugan residing at, 59/42E, PVR Street, Mohanur Road, Gandhi Nagar, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu - 637001. to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being: ₹ 77,91,962.45 (Rupees Seventy-Seven Lakh Ninety-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty-Two, paise Forty- Five only) being the amount due under the OD/CC limit Loan No. 17975500001742 as on 30.09.2022 (Interest applied upto 30.09.2022) together with future interest @ 8.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 28,44,249.00 (Rupees Twenty-Eight Lakh Forty-Four Thousand Two Hundred and Forty-Nine only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17976900004914, as on 08.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 07.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 08.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 73,24,387.56 (Rupees Seventy-Three Lakh Twenty-Four Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven, paise Fifty-Six only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17977600002497, as on 05.10.2022 (Interest applied upto 04.10.2022) together with future interest @ 12.00 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p m from 05.10.2022 till payment and costs and other charges. within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice. Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18-02-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The Federal Bank Ltd., L C R D/ChennaiDivision, 1st Floor, No. 57 Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014. Phone: 044 28131373; 28130988 email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.inwebsite: www.federalbank.co.in Page 1 of 4

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 31st March 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS",` AS IS WHAT IS" and ` WHATEVER THERE IS` basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues : ₹ 81,37,606.45 (Rupees Eighty-One Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Six and paise Forty-Five only) being the amount due under the OD/CC limit Loan No.17975500001742 as on 31.01.2023 (Interest applied upto 31.01.2023) together with future interest @ 8.95 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 01.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 29,76,125.00 (Rupees Twenty-Nine Lakh Seventy-Six Thousand One Hundred and Twenty-Five only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17976900004914, as on 08.02.2023 (Interest applied upto 07.02.2023) together with future interest @ 13.55 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % p a from 08.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges. ₹ 76,32,454.56 (Rupees Seventy-Six Lakh Thirty-Two Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Four and paise Fifty-Six only) being the amount due under the Term loan No.17977600002497, as on 05.02.2023 (Interest applied upto 04.02.2023) together with future interest @ 12.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p m from 05.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges. DESCRIPTION OF THE MORTGAGED IMMOVABLE property/ies As Per Demand Notice (Properties (2) to (8) mortgaged to OD/CC {item A} and Term loan {item B}) All the piece and parcel of the land together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the 2. registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, measuring 1511 Sq.ft in Plot no.7, bounded on East of: plot No.8, West of: plot No.6, North

of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A, and measuring 1504 Sq.ft in Plot no.8, bounded on East of: plot No.9, West of: plot No.7, North

of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A. All the piece and parcel of the land together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, 3 (a) measuring 1496 Sq.ft in Plot no.9, bounded on East of: plot No.10, West of: plot No.8, North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A, and measuring 1554 Sq.ft in Plot no.10, bounded on East of: 10 meter north south layout road,

West of: plot No.9, North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: Sy No.112/1A. All the piece and parcel of the land together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.36, bounded on East of: plot No.37, West of: plot No.35, 4 North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.16, measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.37, bounded on East of: plot No.38, West of: plot No.36,

North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.15, measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.38, bounded on East of: plot No.39, West of: plot No.37,

North of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road and South of: plot No.14 All the piece and parcel of the land together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, 5 (a) measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.33, bounded on East of: plot No.34, West of: plot No.32, North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.19, measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.34, bounded on East of: plot No.35, West of: plot No.33,

North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.18 measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.35, bounded on East of: plot No.36, West of: plot No.34,

All the piece and parcel of the land together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now Perur Taluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the 6 registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, measuring 585 Sq.ft in Plot no.39, bounded on East of: plot No.40, West of: plot No.38,

North of: 7.2 meter wide east layout road and South of: plot No.13, measuring 1406 Sq.ft in Plot no.40, bounded on East of: plot No.41, West of: plot No.39,

All the piece and parcel of the land measuring 2294 Sq.ft in Plot no.48 together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 112/1B1 7 of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore South Taluk now PerurTaluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, bounded on East of: 10 meter wide north south layout road, West of: plot No.47, North of: plot No.49 and South of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road All the piece and parcel of the land measuring 1775 Sq.ft in Plot no.11 together with building existing and/or to be constructed and all other improvements thereon comprised in Sy no. 8 112/1B1, of Thenkarai Village, previously Coimbatore south Taluk now PerurTaluk, Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu State within the registration Sub District of Thondamuthur, bounded on East of: 10 meter wide north south layout road, West of: plot No.12, North of: plot No.41 and South of: 7.2 meter wide east west layout road. Terms and Conditions 01.The properties described above will be sold in a single lot and the reserve price below which the same will not be sold is Rs.1,29,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Nine Lakhs Only). The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned at his address at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai /R T G S for Rs.12,90,000/- being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The Demand Draft/RTGS details shall be sent/handed over to the undersigned separately along with the envelope containing the tender under acknowledge. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/RTGS details as afore stated will be summarily rejected. 04. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 before 5.00 PM on 30.03.2023. 05. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Namakkal, 64 and 66, Rangar Sannathi Street, Sendamangalam Main Road, Namakkal, Tamilnadu- 637001 on 31.03.2023 at 3.00 PM (Date & Time of Sale) with a valid identity proof when the tenders will be opened. Original KYC document(s) of the intending purchaser shall be produced while participating in the auction. 06. After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter se bidding among themselves to enhance the price. 07. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re- sold. 08. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or through RTGS. (Rtgs A/c No. 17972200000025, IFSC: FDRL0001797) The successful bidder shall bear the applicable income tax as per Sec 194 1A of I T Act and entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law. No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property. The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.