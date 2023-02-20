Federal Bank : Sale of Immovable Asset on East Coast Road Chennai under SARFAESI Act 2002

L C R D Chennai Division

MDSH/ SO 96/ /2023 Date: 18th February 2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 02.04.2019 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters:

Sri Rajkumar Harichand, S/o Harichand, residing at No. 6, MGR Salai, Palavakkam, Chennai 600 041 and carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Raj Yamaha at 2/325, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thuraipakkam, Chennai 600 097 and having alternate residential address at No. 56, Panaiyur Kuppam Road, Panaiyur, Chennai 600 119. Smt. Bhavna Raj, W/o Rajkumar Harichand, residing at No. 6, MGR Salai, Palavakkam, Chennai 600 041 and having alternate address at No. 56, Panaiyur Kuppam Road, Panaiyur, Chennai 600 119.

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being

Rs.9,50,48,395.70/- (Rupees Nine Crores Fifty Lakhs Forty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Ninety-Five and Paise Seventy Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (SME Parameterised) loan No. 14415500000462 as on 31.03.2019 (interest applied upto 31.03.2019) together with future interest @ 14.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 01.04.2019 till payment and costs and other charges. Rs.37,72,350/- (Rupees Thirty-Seven Lakhs Seventy-Two Thousand Three Hundred Fifty Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan No.14416900000334 as on 13.03.2019 (interest applied upto 12.03.2019) to- gether with future interest @ 13.70 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 13.03.2019 till payment and costs and other charges.

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18-05-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10-03-2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

Rs.17,73,46,539.75/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Seventy-Three Lakhs Forty-Six Thousand Five Hundred Thirty- Nine and Paise Seventy-Five Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (SME Parameterised) loan No. 14415500000462 as on 18.02.2023 (interest applied upto 17.02.2023) together with future interest @16.60% p a with monthly rests from 18.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges as per the OA filed before DRT-2, Chennai on 20-12-2019. Rs.69,24,846.98/- (Rupees Sixty-Nine Lakhs Twenty-Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty-Six and paise Ninety- Eight Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan No. 14416900000334 as on 18.02.2023 (interest applied upto 17.02.2023) together with future interest @15.70% p a with monthly rests from 18.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges as per the OA filed before DRT-2, Chennai on 20-12-2019. and thus, the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

SCHEDULE A

All that piece and parcel of land admeasuring 12,000 sq. ft. comprised in Sy Nos. 702/1A, 702/1B, 702/2 and 702/4 situated at Plot No. 22 and 23, VGP Golden Beach South, No. 189, Sholinganallur Village II, VGP Golden Beach South Part VIII, Sholinganallur Taluk, Kancheepuram District (approved by Director of Town Planning Authority vide LPDM/DDTP No. 130/1975) within the Registration District of Kancheepuram, Registration Sub District of Neelangarai and bounded on the North by: 40 ft. Road; South by: Plot Nos. 19. 20 & 21; East by: Plot No. 24 and West by: Plot No. 37 morefully described in Sale Deed No. 8660/2011 dated 05.12.2011 of S R O, Neelangarai.

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai- 600014.

E-mail: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Ph: 044-28131373, +91 82208 51240, +91 89210 99016

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website:www.federalbank.co.in