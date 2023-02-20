Federal Bank : Sale of Immovable Asset on East Coast Road Chennai under SARFAESI Act 2002
Date: 18th February 2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 02.04.2019 calling upon the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters:
Sri Rajkumar Harichand, S/o Harichand, residing at No. 6, MGR Salai, Palavakkam, Chennai 600 041 and carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Raj Yamaha at 2/325, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thuraipakkam, Chennai 600 097 and having alternate residential address at No. 56, Panaiyur Kuppam Road, Panaiyur, Chennai 600 119.
Smt. Bhavna Raj, W/o Rajkumar Harichand, residing at No. 6, MGR Salai, Palavakkam, Chennai 600 041 and having alternate address at No. 56, Panaiyur Kuppam Road, Panaiyur, Chennai 600 119.
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being
Rs.9,50,48,395.70/- (Rupees Nine Crores Fifty Lakhs Forty-Eight Thousand Three Hundred Ninety-Five and Paise Seventy Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (SME Parameterised) loan No. 14415500000462 as on 31.03.2019 (interest applied upto 31.03.2019) together with future interest @ 14.60 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 01.04.2019 till payment and costs and other charges.
Rs.37,72,350/- (Rupees Thirty-Seven Lakhs Seventy-Two Thousand Three Hundred Fifty Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan No.14416900000334 as on 13.03.2019 (interest applied upto 12.03.2019) to- gether with future interest @ 13.70 % p a with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2 % p a from 13.03.2019 till payment and costs and other charges.
within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18-05-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and/or guarantors and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10-03-2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of
Rs.17,73,46,539.75/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Seventy-Three Lakhs Forty-Six Thousand Five Hundred Thirty- Nine and Paise Seventy-Five Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit (SME Parameterised) loan No. 14415500000462 as on 18.02.2023 (interest applied upto 17.02.2023) together with future interest @16.60% p a with monthly rests from 18.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges as per the OA filed before DRT-2, Chennai on 20-12-2019.
Rs.69,24,846.98/- (Rupees Sixty-Nine Lakhs Twenty-Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty-Six and paise Ninety- Eight Only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan No. 14416900000334 as on 18.02.2023 (interest applied upto 17.02.2023) together with future interest @15.70% p a with monthly rests from 18.02.2023 till payment and costs and other charges as per the OA filed before DRT-2, Chennai on 20-12-2019. and thus, the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
SCHEDULE A
All that piece and parcel of land admeasuring 12,000 sq. ft. comprised in Sy Nos. 702/1A, 702/1B, 702/2 and 702/4 situated at Plot No. 22 and 23, VGP Golden Beach South, No. 189, Sholinganallur Village II, VGP Golden Beach South Part VIII, Sholinganallur Taluk, Kancheepuram District (approved by Director of Town Planning Authority vide LPDM/DDTP No. 130/1975) within the Registration District of Kancheepuram, Registration Sub District of Neelangarai and bounded on the North by: 40 ft. Road; South by: Plot Nos. 19. 20 & 21; East by: Plot No. 24 and West by: Plot No. 37 morefully described in Sale Deed No. 8660/2011 dated 05.12.2011 of S R O, Neelangarai.
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai- 600014.
The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs.5,72,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores and Seventy- Two Lakhs only).
The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned at his address at The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai-600014 their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai/ RTGS for Rs.57,20,000/- (Rupees Fifty-Seven Lakhs and Twenty Thousand only) being ear- nest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/ RTGS details as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai-600014 before 5 PM on 09-03-2023.
The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai-600014 on 10-03-2023 at 11 AM (Date & Time of Sale) with a valid identity proof when the tenders will be opened. Original KYC document(s) of the intending purchaser shall be produced while participating in the auction.
After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on ac- ceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or through RTGS - A/c: 14082200000026 IFSC: FDRL0001408.
The successful bidder shall bear the applicable income tax as per Sec 194 1A of I T Act and entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn/ postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/ Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 3 PM and 5 PM on 03.03.2023. The intending pur- chasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions / RTGS account may contact the Authorised Officer at his below mentioned address and/or The Principal Officer, The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Chennai/ Adyar, No.10, B Ramachandra Adithanar Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, Chennai, Tamilnadu, 600 020. Phone: 044 24404058.
The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc. of the prop- erty, before participation in the auction.
If any of the dates mentioned above happens to be a holiday, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that particular event and related events.
Dated this the 18th day of February 2023.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Chennai Division, No.57, Royapettah High Road, Near E P F Office, Royapettah, Chennai- 600014.
