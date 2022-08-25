Federal Bank : Sale of NPA accounts

INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR SALE OF STRESSED ASSETS
The Federal Bank Ltd, a scheduled commercial bank as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and a company within the meaning of Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala (hereafter referred as 'the Bank'), proposes to assign non-performing assets (NPA) as detailed below in compliance of provisions of SARFAESI Act, 2002 and in compliance with RBI guidelines.
Principal
Sl. No
Borrower
Outstanding as on
31-07-2022 (Rs. Cr)
1
Ames Foods Processors India Private Ltd
34.00
2
Elte Marine Products
15.51
3
Priya Agencies
4.99
4
A V Sidheek
4.92
5
Gupta Infratec Pvt Ltd
4.77
6
Raju Mathew
4.75
7
Shwarna Ganapathy Textile Mills LLP
4.68
8
Metro Metrotex
4.20
9
Ingwale Shivajirao Dattatray
4.11
10
Tabros Agro Foods
4.02
11
George Antony
4.00
12
I Shanmugadurai and Firms
3.94
13
Anant Precessions Pvt Ltd
3.92
14
Sri Mahalakshmi Traders
3.70
15
Riza Metal Traders
3.63
16
Sree Narayana Guru Trust
3.59
17
S.S.P.P.Kanagavel & Son
3.58
18
Shaylaja Sidheek
1.74
19
Sulochana T S
1.31
20
Mahalakshmi
0.55
Total
115.91
The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.
The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".
The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 23-09-2022.
Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.
The Bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale of all or any of the assets at any stage, without assigning any reason, subject to the extant RBI guidelines. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final and binding.
The Expression of Interest shall be forwarded to the following address:
For execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement, due diligence etc., please contact us at: lcrd@federalbank.co.in, under copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in
The time schedule for completion of the sale process is given below.
Sl. No
Activity
Indicative date
1
Submission of Expression of Interest
30-08-2022
2
Execution of NDA
31-08-2022
3
Due diligence start date
01-09-2022
4
Completion of due diligence
22-09-2022
5
Submission of bid for the pool of accounts.
23-09-2022 - 4 PM
6
Bid open date and time
23-09-2022 - 5 PM
The Bank shall modify or cancel the timeline indicated above without assigning any reasons.
The quote shall be provided for the entire pool of 20 accounts and addition / deletion to / from the pool is not envisaged.
The highest quote received for the pool, if it meets minimum sale price as decided by the Bank, shall be considered asbase bid and the Bank shall conduct a 'Swiss Challenge Auction' for ensuring price maximisation in compliance with RBI guidelines.
