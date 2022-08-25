Log in
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:28 2022-08-25 am EDT
115.15 INR   +1.01%
03:08aFEDERAL BANK : Sale of NPA accounts
PU
08/24FEDERAL BANK : Sale Notice - M s Navami Exports
PU
08/24FEDERAL BANK : Sale Notice AC M s Camilo
PU
Federal Bank : Sale of NPA accounts

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Loan Collection & Recovery Department

25-08-2022

INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR SALE OF STRESSED ASSETS

The Federal Bank Ltd, a scheduled commercial bank as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and a company within the meaning of Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala (hereafter referred as 'the Bank'), proposes to assign non-performing assets (NPA) as detailed below in compliance of provisions of SARFAESI Act, 2002 and in compliance with RBI guidelines.

Principal

Sl. No

Borrower

Outstanding as on

31-07-2022 (Rs. Cr)

1

Ames Foods Processors India Private Ltd

34.00

2

Elte Marine Products

15.51

3

Priya Agencies

4.99

4

A V Sidheek

4.92

5

Gupta Infratec Pvt Ltd

4.77

6

Raju Mathew

4.75

7

Shwarna Ganapathy Textile Mills LLP

4.68

8

Metro Metrotex

4.20

9

Ingwale Shivajirao Dattatray

4.11

10

Tabros Agro Foods

4.02

11

George Antony

4.00

12

I Shanmugadurai and Firms

3.94

13

Anant Precessions Pvt Ltd

3.92

14

Sri Mahalakshmi Traders

3.70

15

Riza Metal Traders

3.63

16

Sree Narayana Guru Trust

3.59

17

S.S.P.P.Kanagavel & Son

3.58

18

Shaylaja Sidheek

1.74

19

Sulochana T S

1.31

20

Mahalakshmi

0.55

Total

115.91

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432

The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.

  • The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".
  • The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 23-09-2022.
  • Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.
  • The Bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale of all or any of the assets at any stage, without assigning any reason, subject to the extant RBI guidelines. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final and binding.

The Expression of Interest shall be forwarded to the following address:

Mr. Rajanarayanan N,

Senior Vice President & Head.

The Federal Bank Ltd,

Loan Collection & Recovery Dept.

Federal Towers, Aluva 683 101, Kerala

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.inunder copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

For execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement, due diligence etc., please contact us at: lcrd@federalbank.co.in, under copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

The time schedule for completion of the sale process is given below.

Sl. No

Activity

Indicative date

1

Submission of Expression of Interest

30-08-2022

2

Execution of NDA

31-08-2022

3

Due diligence start date

01-09-2022

4

Completion of due diligence

22-09-2022

5

Submission of bid for the pool of accounts.

23-09-2022 - 4 PM

6

Bid open date and time

23-09-2022 - 5 PM

  • The Bank shall modify or cancel the timeline indicated above without assigning any reasons.
  • The quote shall be provided for the entire pool of 20 accounts and addition / deletion to / from the pool is not envisaged.
  • The highest quote received for the pool, if it meets minimum sale price as decided by the Bank, shall be considered as base bid and the Bank shall conduct a 'Swiss Challenge Auction' for ensuring price maximisation in compliance with RBI guidelines.

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432

  • Document containing detailed instructions with respect to the conduct of process will be shared with the participants upon submission of Expression of Interest.

For the Federal Bank Ltd

Authorised Signatory

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
