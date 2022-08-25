Federal Bank : Sale of NPA accounts

The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.

The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".

"as-is-where-is-basis". The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 23-09-2022.

23-09-2022. Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.

The Bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale of all or any of the assets at any stage, without assigning any reason, subject to the extant RBI guidelines. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final and binding.

The Expression of Interest shall be forwarded to the following address:

Mr. Rajanarayanan N,

Senior Vice President & Head.

The Federal Bank Ltd,

Loan Collection & Recovery Dept.

Federal Towers, Aluva 683 101, Kerala

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.inunder copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

For execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement, due diligence etc., please contact us at: lcrd@federalbank.co.in, under copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

The time schedule for completion of the sale process is given below.

Sl. No Activity Indicative date 1 Submission of Expression of Interest 30-08-2022 2 Execution of NDA 31-08-2022 3 Due diligence start date 01-09-2022 4 Completion of due diligence 22-09-2022 5 Submission of bid for the pool of accounts. 23-09-2022 - 4 PM 6 Bid open date and time 23-09-2022 - 5 PM