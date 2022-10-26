Federal Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Secretarial Department

October 26,2022
The Manager
Listing Department
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

The Manager
Department of Corporate Services
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Floor 25, Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 001

Re: Scrip Symbol: FEDERALBNK/Scrip Code: 500469

Sub: Intimation of schedule of Analyst/Investor Meets/Calls pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule Ill to the Regulations, please find below the particulars of Analyst/Investor meet held on October 25,2022.

Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investors Meet(s)

October 25,2022 SL No Company Name Venue/ Type of Call 1 Edelweiss MF VC

