Federal Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
Secretarial Department
SD/ F 24/182/2022-23
October 26,2022
The Manager
The Manager
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Floor 25, Dalal Street, MUMBAI - 400 001
Re: Scrip Symbol: FEDERALBNK/Scrip Code: 500469
Sub: Intimation of schedule of Analyst/Investor Meets/Calls pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
In terms of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule Ill to the Regulations, please find below the particulars of Analyst/Investor meet held on October 25,2022.
Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investors Meet(s)
October 25,2022
SL No
Company Name
Venue/ Type of Call
1
Edelweiss MF
VC
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For The Federal Bank Limited
SHYAM SRINIV ASAN
Digitally signed by SHYAM SRINIVASAN Date: 2022.10.26 11:38:46 +05'30'
Shyam Srinivasan
MD&CEO
The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kerala, India 683 101E-mail: secretarial@federalbank.co.in| Phone : 0484-2622263fax:04842623119CIN:L65191KL1931PLC000368,www.federalbank.co.in
