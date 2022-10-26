Advanced search
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-25 am EDT
134.20 INR   -0.41%
02:48aFederal Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/18Federal Bank : Invitation for Expression of Interest for Sale of Stressed Assets
PU
10/17Federal Bank : Sale notice-Jaffer T Ahmed SEPF 1855 Kottayam Branch
PU
Federal Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/26/2022 | 02:48am EDT
Secretarial Department

SD/ F 24/182/2022-23

October 26,2022

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Floor 25, Dalal Street, MUMBAI - 400 001

Re: Scrip Symbol: FEDERALBNK/Scrip Code: 500469

Sub: Intimation of schedule of Analyst/Investor Meets/Calls pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule Ill to the Regulations, please find below the particulars of Analyst/Investor meet held on October 25,2022.

Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investors Meet(s)

October 25,2022

SL No

Company Name

Venue/ Type of Call

1

Edelweiss MF

VC

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Federal Bank Limited

SHYAM SRINIV ASAN

Digitally signed by SHYAM SRINIVASAN Date: 2022.10.26 11:38:46 +05'30'

Shyam Srinivasan

MD&CEO

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kerala, India 683 101E-mail: secretarial@federalbank.co.in| Phone : 0484-2622263fax:04842623119CIN:L65191KL1931PLC000368,www.federalbank.co.in

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
