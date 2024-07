BENGALURU (Reuters) - Federal Bank said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of KVS Manian as the Indian lender's managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years.

KVS Manian was the joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank till April, 2024 and was short-listed as CEO candidate for Federal Bank, as per reports.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)