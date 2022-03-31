Log in
    FNLC   US31866P1021

THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.

(FNLC)
First Bancorp : Declares First Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K

03/31/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend
DAMARISCOTTA, ME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022. Based on the March 30, 2022 closing price of $30.06 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.26%.
"The First Bancorp performed very well in 2021 with record earnings being reported for the year," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The Board of Directors is committed to sharing the Company's success with our shareholders, and I'm pleased to do so in the form of a generous cash dividend again this quarter."
The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with eighteen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.
Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Category: Dividends
Source: The First Bancorp



The First Bancorp
Richard M. Elder, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
207-563-3195
rick.elder@thefirst.com

Disclaimer

The First Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,1 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,46x
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 94,3%
