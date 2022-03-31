First Bancorp : Declares First Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K

The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend

DAMARISCOTTA, ME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2022. Based on the March 30, 2022 closing price of $30.06 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.26%.

"The First Bancorp performed very well in 2021 with record earnings being reported for the year," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The Board of Directors is committed to sharing the Company's success with our shareholders, and I'm pleased to do so in the form of a generous cash dividend again this quarter."

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with eighteen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

