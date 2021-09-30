First Bancorp : Declares Third Quarter Dividend (Form 8-K)

The First Bancorp Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DAMARISCOTTA, ME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This third quarter dividend is payable October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 12, 2021. Based on the September 29, 2021 closing price of $29.50 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.34%.

"The First Bancorp has followed record annual earnings in 2020 with record first half earnings in 2021", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to share this success with our shareholders in the form of a generous cash dividend."

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with seventeen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

