Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The First Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNLC   US31866P1021

THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.

(FNLC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Bancorp : Declares Third Quarter Dividend (Form 8-K)

09/30/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The First Bancorp Declares Third Quarter Dividend
DAMARISCOTTA, ME--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This third quarter dividend is payable October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 12, 2021. Based on the September 29, 2021 closing price of $29.50 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.34%.
"The First Bancorp has followed record annual earnings in 2020 with record first half earnings in 2021", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to share this success with our shareholders in the form of a generous cash dividend."
The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with seventeen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.
Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Category: Dividends
Source: The First Bancorp



The First Bancorp
Richard M. Elder, EVP, Chief Financial Officer
207-563-3195
rick.elder@thefirst.com

Disclaimer

The First Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.
05:33pFIRST BANCORP : Declares Third Quarter Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
04:31pFIRST BANCORP : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32 a Share, Payable Oct. 22 to Shareho..
MT
04:17pTHE FIRST BANCORP : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
09/15FIRST BANCORP : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Oct. 25 to Sha..
MT
08/06FIRST BANCORP : ME/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/29INSIDER TRENDS : First Bancorp (NC) Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
07/29INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at First Bancorp (NC) Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxes, E..
MT
07/27FIRST BANCORP : Earnings Flash (FBNC) FIRST BANCORP Posts Q2 EPS $1.03
MT
07/23REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP : Earnings Flash (FRBK) REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP Reports Q2 EPS $0.08..
MT
07/23FIRST BANCORP : Books Higher Q2 Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,9 M - -
Net income 2020 27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,84%
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2019 7,47x
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The First Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tony C. McKim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard M. Elder Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mark N. Rosborough Chairman
Susan A. Norton Compliance Officer
Robert B. Gregory Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FIRST BANCORP, INC.16.14%324
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%156 524
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%70 784
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.40%56 704
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%55 554
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.29%54 441