The First Bancorp Reports Results for 2021

The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), parent company of First National Bank, today announced operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Unaudited net income was $36.3 million, an increase of 33.7% from the $27.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis were up $0.82 to $3.30 per share, an increase of 33.1% from the prior year. The Company also announced operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Unaudited net income was $9.5 million, an increase of 37.0% from the final three months of 2020, with earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of $0.87, up $0.23 or 35.9% from the same period in 2020. "I'm very pleased to report that The First Bancorp closed 2021 with record earnings in the fourth quarter and for the year," commented Tony C. McKim, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings for the year were $36.3 million, up 33.7% from 2020. Driving our earnings performance was $170.9 million in loan growth which led to a 10.8% year-over-year increase in net interest income before loan loss provision. In addition, we had a 14.1% year-over-year increase in non-interest revenue before securities gains, attributable mostly to year-over-year increases in debit card revenue and wealth management revenue of 25.8% and 23.7%, respectively. Earnings growth was achieved while at the same time realizing year-over-year improvements in asset quality, demonstrated by a reduction in non-performing assets from 0.32% of total assets at the end of 2020 to 0.23% of total assets as of year-end 2021." Mr. McKim continued, "In the fourth quarter we completed two transactions to position the Company as we move into 2022. First, we terminated various interest rate swap positions providing an opportunity to reset interest rates on certain wholesale funding and to de-lever the balance sheet through repayment of $90.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The projected benefit to net interest margin in 2022 is approximately seven basis points. A gain of $336,000 was recognized in the fourth quarter as a result of the swap termination along with a modest prepayment expense to FHLB. Secondly, we sold a block of $14.5 million in commercial loans in order to reduce exposure in certain segments. Expenses associated with the sale totaling $2.6 million were recognized in the fourth quarter, and $2.3 million of reserves from the allowance for loan losses were released in December. In October, we announced plans to open a branch office in Brewer, Maine. Brewer will be First National Bank's second branch in the growing Penobscot County market and eighteenth overall. We look forward to engaging in the Brewer community and welcoming customers to our newest location beginning January 31, 2022. As we reflect upon accomplishments of the past year and position the Company for times ahead, I am compelled to recognize the outstanding contributions of our entire team at The First Bancorp. Despite the ongoing challenges of a pandemic, our team's customer-focused, professional approach made possible the results we achieved in 2021. I am very proud of their efforts." 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net income increased 33.7% over 2020, setting a new high-mark for annual earnings.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) increased 13.7% compared to 2020.

Total assets increased $165.9 million, ending the year at $2.53 billion.

Total loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 were $1.65 billion, up $170.9 million or 11.6%, year-over-year.

Low-cost deposits as of December 31, 2021 totaled $1.35 billion, an increase of $275.0 million or 25.6% year-over-year.

Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 47.81% for 2021, down from 50.00% in 2020 (the GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 49.19% for the year, down from 50.87% in 2020).

Tangible Book Value increased to $19.52 per share at December 31, 2021, up from $17.60 at December 31, 2020. FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $2.53 billion, up $165.9 million from the prior year end. Earning assets increased $183.5 million year-over-year, with loan growth of $170.9 million and investment portfolio growth of $6.4 million. Commercial real estate and construction loans increased $156.9 million in 2021, including $32.2 million in the fourth quarter. Other commercial loans decreased $20.4 million in 2021, the decrease being attributable to a $38.1 million year-over-year decrease in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan balances. Residential mortgage and construction loans increased $38.9 million in 2021, while home equity line of credit balances fell by $6.1 million. Overall loan growth excluding PPP totaled $209.0 million, or 14.76% for the year. PPP loan balances totaled $22.0 million at year-end 2021. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 were $2.12 billion, up $278.7 million or 15.1% from December 31, 2020. Low-cost deposits increased $275.0 million year-over-year centered in demand and NOW balances; certificate of deposit balances decreased $39.4 million year-over-year. The increase in low-cost deposits provided funding for earning asset growth, and enabled a reduction of $125.7 million in borrowed funds. The Company’s capital position remained strong as of December 31, 2021, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.14%, and an estimated leverage capital ratio of 8.63%. These measures compare to 14.82% and 8.49% respectively as of December 31, 2020. The year-over-year change in the total capital ratio is the result of asset growth, specifically loans in 100% risk weight categories. Each of the Company’s capital ratios remain well in excess of regulatory requirements. ASSET QUALITY & PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES Asset quality is strong and stable. As of December 31, 2021, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.23%, improving from 0.32% a year earlier. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans stood at 0.35%, improving from 0.46% at December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of loans were 0.02% as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.10% in 2020 and 0.07% in 2019. Past due loans were 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.66% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2021, down from 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2020, and above the pre-pandemic level of 0.90% at December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2021, a block of $14.5 million in commercial loans was sold without recourse to reduce exposures in certain portfolio segments. This reduction, along with continued strong asset quality metrics and improving macro-economic factors, led management to release $2.3 million from the allowance for loan losses. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had 18 loans totaling $2.9 million and representing 0.17% of the total portfolio that were in an active modification for interest-only payments or deferred payments in conformance with inter-agency guidance issued in March 2020, the CARES Act of March 2020, or the Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December 2020. Modified loans were down from $6.5 million or 0.41% of total loans as of September 30, 2021. Of the loans in modification as of December 31, 2021, fifteen units totaling $1.8 million were in the residential portfolio, one unit totaling $1.0 million was in the commercial portfolio, and two units totaling $43,000 were other retail credit. Loans that have exited modification have generally performed on par with unmodified loans. It is expected that 78% of the remaining units and 60% of the remaining modified balances will exit modification in the first quarter of 2022, and leave a de minimus amount of loan modifications issued in accordance with the guidance or Acts thereafter. OPERATING RESULTS Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $36.3 million, up $9.1 million or 33.7% from the year ended December 31, 2020. On a fully diluted earnings per share basis, 2021 earnings were $3.30, up $0.82 or 33.1% from the prior year. The Company’s Return on Average Assets of 1.48% for the year ended December 31, 2021 was up from 1.21% for the year ended December 31, 2020. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, 2021 Return on Average Assets was 1.78%, up from 1.72% the prior year. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity was 17.64% for the year ended December 31, 2021, up from 14.29% for the year ended December 31, 2020. On a Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (non-GAAP) basis, Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for 2021 was 21.18%, up from 20.18% in 2020. The Company's Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) was 47.81% for the year ended December 31, 2021, improved from 50.00% in 2020. (GAAP Efficiency Ratio was 49.19% for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from 50.87% in 2020). Contributing factors to the Company’s 2021 annual and fourth quarter results included: Earning asset growth and reduced funding costs led to a $6.5 million increase in tax-equivalent net interest income year-over-year, an increase of 10.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2021, tax equivalent net interest income was up $2.0 million from the same period in 2020, an increase of 12.2%.

Net interest margins improved to 3.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2.95% for the year then ended, as compared to 2.97% and 2.94% respectively for the same periods in 2020.

Non-interest income before net securities gains was $19.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, up $2.4 million or 14.1% from 2020. The increase in non-interest income was attributable to a 25.8% year-over-year increase in debit card revenue, and a 23.7% increase at First National Wealth Management, the Bank’s trust and investment management division. Mortgage banking revenue continued to benefit from strong purchase and refinance volume throughout 2021, and was level year-over-year.

Non-interest expense for 2021 was $42.1 million, up $2.5 million or 6.3% from 2020. The year-over-year increase is attributable to a $2.6 million loss from loan sales described herein, and recognized in other operating expenses. Employee salary and benefit expense increased 3.7% from the prior year and other recurring expense items saw modest year-over-year changes.

PPP origination fees totaling $1.2 million were recognized in interest income in the fourth quarter. DIVIDEND On December 30, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.32 per share. The fourth quarter dividend represents a payout to shareholders of 36.78% of earnings per share for the period, and will be paid on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2022. ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $2.50 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through seventeen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com. The First Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands of dollars, except per share data December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 20,634 $ 26,212 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 66,678 56,151 Securities available for sale 320,566 313,376 Securities to be held to maturity 370,040 365,613 Restricted equity securities, at cost 5,365 10,545 Loans held for sale 835 5,855 Loans 1,647,649 1,476,761 Less allowance for loan losses 15,521 16,253 Net loans 1,632,128 1,460,508 Accrued interest receivable 7,544 9,298 Premises and equipment 28,949 27,251 Other real estate owned — 908 Goodwill 30,646 30,646 Other assets 43,714 54,873 Total assets $ 2,527,099 $ 2,361,236 Liabilities Demand deposits $ 334,945 $ 250,219 NOW deposits 655,061 520,385 Money market deposits 206,901 163,819 Savings deposits 360,185 304,603 Certificates of deposit 252,568 246,875 Certificates $100,000 to $250,000 258,211 295,672 Certificates $250,000 and over 55,426 63,038 Total deposits 2,123,297 1,844,611 Borrowed funds 136,342 262,038 Other liabilities 21,803 30,861 Total Liabilities 2,281,442 2,137,510 Shareholders' equity Common stock 110 110 Additional paid-in capital 66,830 65,285 Retained earnings 180,417 158,359 Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (1,718 ) 5,009 Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available for sale to held to maturity (87 ) (133 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging derivative instruments — (4,932 ) Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs 105 28 Total shareholders' equity 245,657 223,726 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,527,099 $ 2,361,236 Common Stock Number of shares authorized 18,000,000 18,000,000 Number of shares issued and outstanding 10,998,765 10,950,289 Book value per common share $ 22.33 $ 20.43 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.52 $ 17.60 The First Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

December 31, In thousands of dollars, except per share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 62,195 $ 59,059 $ 16,331 $ 14,935 Interest on deposits with other banks 72 96 27 9 Interest and dividends on investments 14,814 17,964 3,641 4,189 Total interest income 77,081 77,119 19,999 19,133 Interest expense Interest on deposits 7,314 14,139 1,518 2,526 Interest on borrowed funds 3,464 3,147 785 928 Total interest expense 10,778 17,286 2,303 3,454 Net interest income 66,303 59,833 17,696 15,679 Provision (credit) for loan losses (375 ) 6,050 (1,950 ) 1,500 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 66,678 53,783 19,646 14,179 Non-interest income Investment management and fiduciary income 4,529 3,660 1,177 948 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,568 1,648 436 391 Net securities gain (loss) 23 1,155 1 (24 ) Mortgage origination and servicing income 5,236 5,085 885 1,283 Debit card income 5,208 4,139 1,333 1,098 Other operating income 2,819 2,432 967 796 Total non-interest income 19,383 18,119 4,799 4,492 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,152 20,388 5,552 5,669 Occupancy expense 2,841 2,762 693 645 Furniture and equipment expense 4,788 4,799 1,253 1,361 FDIC insurance premiums 824 738 224 190 Acquisition-related costs — 310 — 310 Amortization of identified intangibles 69 43 17 11 Other operating expense 12,474 10,612 5,107 2,230 Total non-interest expense 42,148 39,652 12,846 10,416 Income before income taxes 43,913 32,250 11,599 8,255 Applicable income taxes 7,644 5,121 2,053 1,285 Net Income $ 36,269 $ 27,129 $ 9,546 $ 6,970 Basic earnings per share $ 3.33 $ 2.50 $ 0.87 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.30 $ 2.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.64 The First Bancorp Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

December 31, Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Summary of Operations Interest Income $ 77,081 $ 77,119 $ 19,999 $ 19,133 Interest Expense 10,778 17,286 2,303 3,454 Net Interest Income 66,303 59,833 17,696 15,679 Provision (credit) for Loan Losses (375 ) 6,050 (1,950 ) 1,500 Non-Interest Income 19,383 18,119 4,799 4,492 Non-Interest Expense 42,148 39,652 12,846 10,416 Net Income 36,269 27,129 9,546 6,970 Per Common Share Data Basic Earnings per Share $ 3.33 $ 2.50 $ 0.87 $ 0.64 Diluted Earnings per Share 3.30 2.48 0.87 0.64 Cash Dividends Declared 1.27 1.23 0.32 0.31 Book Value per Common Share 22.33 20.43 22.33 20.43 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 19.52 17.60 19.52 17.60 Market Value 31.40 25.40 31.40 25.40 Financial Ratios Return on Average Equity (a) 15.33 % 12.35 % 15.47 % 12.43 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (a) 17.64 % 14.29 % 17.71 % 14.36 % Return on Average Assets (a) 1.48 % 1.21 % 1.49 % 1.21 % Average Equity to Average Assets 9.67 % 9.84 % 9.65 % 9.70 % Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets 8.41 % 8.50 % 8.43 % 8.40 % Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent (a) 2.95 % 2.94 % 3.00 % 2.97 % Dividend Payout Ratio 38.14 % 49.20 % 36.78 % 48.44 % Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans 0.94 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 1.10 % Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.35 % 0.46 % 0.35 % 0.46 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.23 % 0.32 % Efficiency Ratio 47.81 % 50.00 % 55.61 % 50.00 % At Period End Total Assets $ 2,527,099 $ 2,361,236 $ 2,527,099 $ 2,361,236 Total Loans 1,647,649 1,476,761 1,647,649 1,476,761 Total Investment Securities 695,971 689,534 695,971 689,534 Total Deposits 2,123,297 1,844,611 2,123,297 1,844,611 Total Shareholders' Equity 245,657 223,726 245,657 223,726 (a) Annualized using a 365-day basis for 2021 and a 366-day basis for 2020 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices. The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2021 and 2020. For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

December 31, In thousands of dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income as presented $ 66,303 $ 59,833 $ 17,696 $ 15,679 Effect of tax-exempt income 2,325 2,336 563 594 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 68,628 $ 62,169 $ 18,259 $ 16,273 The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and other-than-temporary impairment charges from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio: For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

December 31, In thousands of dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-interest expense, as presented $ 42,148 $ 39,652 $ 12,846 $ 10,416 Net interest income, as presented 66,303 59,833 17,696 15,679 Effect of tax-exempt interest income 2,325 2,336 563 594 Non-interest income, as presented 19,383 18,119 4,799 4,492 Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income 168 167 44 42 Net securities (gain) loss (23 ) (1,155 ) (1 ) 24 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income $ 88,156 $ 79,300 $ 23,101 $ 20,831 Non-GAAP efficiency ratio 47.81 % 50.00 % 55.61 % 50.00 % GAAP efficiency ratio 49.19 % 50.87 % 57.11 % 51.64 % The Company presents certain information based upon average tangible common equity instead of total average shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles: For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

December 31, In thousands of dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average shareholders' equity as presented $ 236,564 $ 219,729 $ 244,874 $ 223,091 Less intangible assets (30,962 ) (29,918 ) (30,994 ) (29,943 ) Tangible average shareholders' equity $ 205,602 $ 189,811 $ 213,880 $ 193,148 To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income: For the year ended

December 31, For the quarter ended

In thousands of dollars 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income, as presented $ 36,269 $ 27,129 $ 9,546 $ 6,970 Add: provision for loan losses (375 ) 6,050 (1,950 ) 1,500 Add: income taxes 7,644 5,121 2,053 1,285 Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income $ 43,538 $ 38,300 $ 9,649 $ 9,755 Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

